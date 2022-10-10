RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood in North Carolina’s capital city, then fled toward a walking trail, where he opened fire, killing three more people and wounding two, police said Friday. Raleigh police Chief Estella Patterson said the suspect is hospitalized in critical condition following the shooting late Thursday afternoon. Those killed were a racially diverse group and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s, Patterson said during a news conference. Among the dead was an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, who was on his way to work when the shooting began. A second police officer was wounded and released from the hospital, while a 59-year-old woman is hospitalized in critical condition. The suspect, who was not immediately identified by police, eluded officers for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 24 MINUTES AGO