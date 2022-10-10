Read full article on original website
Retail sales flat in September as inflation takes a bite
NEW YORK (AP) — The pace of sales at U.S. retailers was unchanged in September from August as rising prices for rent and food chipped away at money available for other things. Retail sales were flat last month, down from a revised. 0.4% growth in August, the Commerce Department reported Friday. Retail sales fell 0.4% in July. Excluding sales of automobiles and at gas stations, retail sales rose 0.3%. Excluding gas sales, spending was up 0.1% While the report showed the resilience of the American consumer, the figures are not adjusted for inflation unlike many other government reports. In fact, sales at grocery stores rose 0.4%, helped by rising prices in food.
California developer planning innovative office for 52-acre mixed-use project
A California-based developer is planning a new 52-acre mixed-use development in Alpharetta with huge amounts of office s...
UK woman travels 7,000 miles to Hawaii to scatter hamster’s ashes
HONOLULU (KHON) – Losing a pet can be a painful process for anyone, and the grieving differs for each owner. One woman from the United Kingdom is going above and beyond to honor her pet hamster Spud by scattering his ashes at his most favorite place. The trip to...
Police: Teen kills 2 in neighborhood, 3 more along greenway
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood in North Carolina’s capital city, then fled toward a walking trail, where he opened fire, killing three more people and wounding two, police said Friday. Raleigh police Chief Estella Patterson said the suspect is hospitalized in critical condition following the shooting late Thursday afternoon. Those killed were a racially diverse group and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s, Patterson said during a news conference. Among the dead was an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, who was on his way to work when the shooting began. A second police officer was wounded and released from the hospital, while a 59-year-old woman is hospitalized in critical condition. The suspect, who was not immediately identified by police, eluded officers for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said.
