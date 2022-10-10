Read full article on original website

The Rock Says That He Is The Actual ‘Head Of The Table’
The Rock is currently out of the ring and is taking his time to put forth his Hollywood career in a better manner. He is busy promoting his Black Adam movie and is talking to all the shutterbugs and media outlets during the promotional tour. The Rock spoke to Erin...

Why WWE Fired Bray Wyatt In 2021
Bray Wyatt’s Fiend character was one of the most creative gimmicks in the company’s history. He was abruptly fired from WWE back in July 2021. This was after he was absent from WWE television for several months prior to his release. The reason why Wyatt was suddenly let go by WWE was also revealed, but some people have seemed to forget about what transpired.

Matt Riddle Says Seth Rollins ‘Didn’t Have A Choice’ But To Work With Him In WWE
Ever since Matt Riddle signed with WWE, he has been one of the mainstays of WWE television, be it in NXT or the main roster. His in-ring skills are one of the best in the company and he already has a good fan following. During the WWE Draft in 2020,...

Charlotte Flair Launches New Ring Collaboration During WWE Absence
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. Fans were just fed up with seeing Flair in the main event picture, which is why they were happy after Flair lost the title. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship...

Bobby Lashley’s Reaction To Brock Lesnar’s Return Slammed For Not Looking Authentic
This past week on RAW, Bobby Lashley was set to defend his United States Championship against Seth Rollins. However, when Bobby Lashley called out Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar’s music hit and walked out to the ring. Brock Lesnar wasted no time in attacking Bobby Lashley with a couple of...

Mandy Rose Issues Statement After Brother’s Tragic Death
Mandy Rose has been a dominant force in the women’s division on NXT. She has beaten everyone who challenged her. It looks WWE has been planning a feud between former NXT UK Women’s Champion Alba Fyre and Mandy Rose. Last week on NXT, Mandy Rose along with her...

Triple H Still Trying To Sign WWE Talent Vince McMahon Fired
Vince McMahon was responsible for a lot of things in WWE, both good and bad. Through it all, a lot of people lost their jobs. Mia Yim had a lot of potential in WWE, as she had a solid run in NXT. Unfortunately for her, that was ruined after she was called up to the main roster. She was eventually released from WWE after the company had nothing for her following Retribution’s split.

WWE Wanted To Keep Bobby Lashley Strong Ahead Of Brock Lesnar Feud
Bobby Lashley worked hard to make himself one of the most dependable stars in WWE. He is a two-time WWE Champion and a true veteran in the pro wrestling world. WWE also wanted to keep him strong for a good reason. The two-time WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley, held the United...

Alberto Del Rio Breaks Silence About Saraya Joining AEW
The romantic relationship between Alberto Del Rio and Saraya was very controversial among fans and their peers due to the major age gap and possible abuse between the two. Now the former is giving his thoughts on the latter’s new gig with All Elite Wrestling. Del Rio recently appeared...

Jon Moxley Considered Not Re-Signing With AEW
Jon Moxley made his debut at AEW Double Or Nothing 2019 and instantly became a huge star there. He has truly been one of the most consistent and dependable stars in the company as well. As previously reported, the current AEW World Champion recently signed a five-year contract with AEW,...

Bray Wyatt Could Be Working with Released WWE Superstar
Bray Wyatt made his WWE comeback after more than a year of absence. Last Saturday at Extreme Rules, he made his return following the Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. Wyatt’s father Mike Rotunda recently Indicated via social media that a released WWE superstar joining forces with his son in WWE.

Brock Lesnar Left Another Wrestler ‘On The Ground About Ready To Cry’ In OVW
Brock Lesnar is one of the most aggressive wrestlers of all time. He has held the titles of UFC Heavyweight Champion and NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion outside of WWE. Brock Lesnar allegedly “backhanded” a wrestler once after getting the wrong end of a locker room joke. Rip...

Call For Wardlow To Join WWE As Quickly As Possible
Wardlow is definitely one of the more popular homegrown stars in AEW today. With him being the current TNT Champion and on Dynamite regularly, it is likely he will be a World Champion one day. Mr. Mayhem has been on a roll for the past several months and even became...

WWE Creating New Tag Team With Unlikely Partners
WWE has a lot of people on their roster that they could put in a team. Now, we have one more partnership forming. R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin are veterans of the WWE locker room. The two stars have crossed paths in the ring on numerous occasions. Now, they have formed an alliance.

WWE Makes Official Decision About Bray Wyatt’s Roster Placement
Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules, and two days later on RAW, they aired another set of vignettes. The Eater of World is set to appear on SmackDown this week as well, and it appears that he will stay there. PW Insider reports that Bray Wyatt was assigned...

WWE NXT Sees Nice Viewership Jump This Week
WWE NXT brought a pre-taped episode for fans this week. The brand is going through a lot of changes, so how did the viewership turn out as Halloween Havoc is right on the horizon?. According to Wrestlenomics, the October 11th episode of WWE NXT brought in an overnight average of...

AEW Rampage Spoiler Results For October 14, 2022
AEW is not airing a live Rampage this week. In fact, they are taping a day early. This should serve as your official spoiler warning. These are live results, so keep refreshing throughout the show for updates. Tony Khan’s company saw Shawn Spears return on Dynamite this week. He was...

Ex WWE Superstar Teases That Their Story Isn’t Over With The Company
WWE released a lot of people over the past few years, but Triple H made a habit of bringing back people he can use. The Game could very well give Erick Redbeard a call, especially after Bray Wyatt’s comeback. Erick Redbeard, the former Erick Rowan, was released by WWE...

Ace Steel Drops Cryptic Post About ‘Freedom’ During AEW Suspension
AEW All Out was a jam-packed night of pro wrestling action, but the excitement didn’t stop when the show went off the air. CM Punk was on one during the media scrum, and he let loose in a big way. Then he brawled with The Elite afterward. An investigation...
