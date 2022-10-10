Read full article on original website
spmetrowire.com
2022 Halloween events calendar
Send us your events in the form at the bottom of this page. 4th Annual Great Pumpkin Giveaway, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. @Feltz’s Dairy Store, 5796 Porter Dr, Plover. The first 350 families will receive a pumpkin (one per child) and canvas bag from NextHome Priority. Activites include a corn maze, petting zoo, fall treats and ice cream, fresh cheese curds, balloon animals, and more.
spmetrowire.com
Alice D. “Dolly” Mancheski, 88
Alice D. “Dolly” Mancheski, 88 of Stevens Point, passed away late Tuesday evening, October 11, 2022, at her home with her family at her side, while under the care of St. Croix Hospice. Alice was born on February 17, 1934, in Stevens Point. She was the daughter of...
WSAW
Wausau man on a mission trading a penny for a house
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Anthony Iverson-Lloyd is trying to barter his way up from one penny to a house he can donate to a family in need. He was inspired by a now-famous red-paperclip influencer who started the movement. A couple of months ago, Iverson-Lloyd saw a trash problem along...
spmetrowire.com
K9 Lady retires, county welcomes new K9 dog and handler
The Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office this week announced the installation of a new K9 officer. K9 Lexa, and her human partner, Deputy Brad Mathwich, took their places in the county’s K9 Unit on Monday. They take over where Deputy John White and K9 Lady leave off; they two retired from their spots earlier this month, as White took a different position at PCSO.
spmetrowire.com
Phillip (Phil) David Neumiller, 59
Phillip (Phil) David Neumiller, 59, of Waupaca, Wis., passed away peacefully on October 11, 2022, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton, Wis. Phil was born on April 16, 1963, in Racine, Wis., to Phillip and Loraine (Kuether) Neumiller. Growing up, he attended local schools and attended Racine Lutheran High School. After high school, he continued on to UW Madison where he earned a double major in Mathematics and Computer Science. An avid and lifelong learner, Phil went on to pursue a Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering at the University of Illinois—Chicago.
waupacanow.com
U-Haul moving into old K-Mart
U-Haul is in the process of finalizing the purchase of the old K-Mart store on Fulton Street. The company’s plan is to turn the property into a personal storage facility and full-service U-Haul service center. The goal is to be open by April 1. A retail space will be...
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Wisconsin this month
A popular discount grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Wisconsin this month. Read on to learn more. If you've been searching for more ways to save money on your grocery bills, you may be interested to learn that the popular German-based discount supermarket chain Aldi recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Weston on October 27, 2022.
merrillfotonews.com
Downtown Merrill scene of a small fire Monday morning
The contents of an open-top trailer being pulled behind a vehicle erupted into flames on Monday morning, Oct. 10, 2022, around 9:00 a.m. in Merrill’s downtown shopping area. Initially, the small flames were attacked with a handheld fire extinguisher while the vehicle and trailer were parked in front of the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store on E. Main St. in Merrill. That proved ineffective.
The Best Small Town in Wisconsin for a Weekend Getaway
Wisconsin is a state that's full of charm. From ice caves to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure Wisconsin has tons of options.
spmetrowire.com
UWSP offering COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters on Oct. 18
A free, public COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be offered at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The clinic is available for anyone age six months and older from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Laird Room of the Dreyfus University Center, 1015 Reserve St., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot R across the street. Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available, as well as the bivalent COVID-19 booster dose.
WSAW
Debris burning cited as cause of Wisconsin Rapids area house fire
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -- Two homes were destroyed as a result of a fire early Wednesday morning near Wisconsin Rapids. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. The fire started at a home on the corner of County Highway F and County Highway HH in the town of Sigel.
spmetrowire.com
Food historian, author brings ‘High on the Hog’ to UWSP campuses
Jessica B. Harris, a culinary historian, educator and New York Times best-selling author, will speak at UW-Stevens Point campuses Oct. 25-26. Her evening presentations are free and open to the public. Harris wrote “High on the Hog,” an award-winning book that was the basis for an acclaimed Netflix series by...
DNR issues fish consumption advisory for lake in Juneau County
MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin DNR issued new consumption advisories for fish taken out of Castle Rock Lake in Juneau and Adams Counties. The DNR says elevated levels of PFOS — a type of PFAS chemical — were discovered in several species of fish. Both the Wisconsin DNR and the Wisconsin DHS issued guidelines stating that for any bluegill, yellow perch, or black crappie taken from Castle Rock Lake, residents are advised not to consume those species more than one meal per week. For any common carp, the advisory says to limit consumption to one meal per month.
1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash
Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
WSAW
Wausau teen last seen on Sept. 19 found safe
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 17-year-old girl reported missing on Sept. 19 was found safe in Wausau Tuesday night. Morgan Torrens was located in the city of Wausau. The Sheriff’s Department thanks everyone for their help.
spmetrowire.com
Public Notice: Absentee Voting to be administered at Dimensions Living Stevens Point
Absentee Voting to be administered at Dimensions Living Stevens Point, 5625 Sandpiper Dr. at 9:00 A.M. on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Special Voting Deputies appointed by the City of Stevens Point will be administering absentee voting. for the residents of this facility for the November 8, 2022 election at the...
WSAW
5 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Five people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash late Monday night. It happened at the intersection of Grand Avenue and McDonald Street. According to Lt. Luis Lopes Serrao with the Wausau Police Department, speed and alcohol are factors in the crash. Police say a...
spmetrowire.com
One woman dies in Monday crash
One woman is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Monday. A passerby called 911 at 10:21 a.m. on Oct. 10 to report a single-vehicle collision near mile marker 164 on I-39. The vehicle drifted over the median and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The vehicle then entered an east-side ditch and rolled several times.
