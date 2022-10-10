ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plover, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spmetrowire.com

2022 Halloween events calendar

Send us your events in the form at the bottom of this page. 4th Annual Great Pumpkin Giveaway, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. @Feltz’s Dairy Store, 5796 Porter Dr, Plover. The first 350 families will receive a pumpkin (one per child) and canvas bag from NextHome Priority. Activites include a corn maze, petting zoo, fall treats and ice cream, fresh cheese curds, balloon animals, and more.
PLOVER, WI
spmetrowire.com

Alice D. “Dolly” Mancheski, 88

Alice D. “Dolly” Mancheski, 88 of Stevens Point, passed away late Tuesday evening, October 11, 2022, at her home with her family at her side, while under the care of St. Croix Hospice. Alice was born on February 17, 1934, in Stevens Point. She was the daughter of...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Wausau man on a mission trading a penny for a house

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Anthony Iverson-Lloyd is trying to barter his way up from one penny to a house he can donate to a family in need. He was inspired by a now-famous red-paperclip influencer who started the movement. A couple of months ago, Iverson-Lloyd saw a trash problem along...
WAUSAU, WI
spmetrowire.com

K9 Lady retires, county welcomes new K9 dog and handler

The Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office this week announced the installation of a new K9 officer. K9 Lexa, and her human partner, Deputy Brad Mathwich, took their places in the county’s K9 Unit on Monday. They take over where Deputy John White and K9 Lady leave off; they two retired from their spots earlier this month, as White took a different position at PCSO.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Plover, WI
spmetrowire.com

Phillip (Phil) David Neumiller, 59

Phillip (Phil) David Neumiller, 59, of Waupaca, Wis., passed away peacefully on October 11, 2022, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton, Wis. Phil was born on April 16, 1963, in Racine, Wis., to Phillip and Loraine (Kuether) Neumiller. Growing up, he attended local schools and attended Racine Lutheran High School. After high school, he continued on to UW Madison where he earned a double major in Mathematics and Computer Science. An avid and lifelong learner, Phil went on to pursue a Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering at the University of Illinois—Chicago.
WAUPACA, WI
waupacanow.com

U-Haul moving into old K-Mart

U-Haul is in the process of finalizing the purchase of the old K-Mart store on Fulton Street. The company’s plan is to turn the property into a personal storage facility and full-service U-Haul service center. The goal is to be open by April 1. A retail space will be...
WAUPACA, WI
Kristen Walters

Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Wisconsin this month

A popular discount grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Wisconsin this month. Read on to learn more. If you've been searching for more ways to save money on your grocery bills, you may be interested to learn that the popular German-based discount supermarket chain Aldi recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Weston on October 27, 2022.
WESTON, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Downtown Merrill scene of a small fire Monday morning

The contents of an open-top trailer being pulled behind a vehicle erupted into flames on Monday morning, Oct. 10, 2022, around 9:00 a.m. in Merrill’s downtown shopping area. Initially, the small flames were attacked with a handheld fire extinguisher while the vehicle and trailer were parked in front of the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store on E. Main St. in Merrill. That proved ineffective.
MERRILL, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vfw#Funerals#Cemeteries#Breakfast#Sausage#Charity#The Vfw Post#The Plover Vfw Auxiliary
spmetrowire.com

UWSP offering COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters on Oct. 18

A free, public COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be offered at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The clinic is available for anyone age six months and older from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Laird Room of the Dreyfus University Center, 1015 Reserve St., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot R across the street. Doses of Pfizer, Moderna, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available, as well as the bivalent COVID-19 booster dose.
STEVENS POINT, WI
spmetrowire.com

Food historian, author brings ‘High on the Hog’ to UWSP campuses

Jessica B. Harris, a culinary historian, educator and New York Times best-selling author, will speak at UW-Stevens Point campuses Oct. 25-26. Her evening presentations are free and open to the public. Harris wrote “High on the Hog,” an award-winning book that was the basis for an acclaimed Netflix series by...
STEVENS POINT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

DNR issues fish consumption advisory for lake in Juneau County

MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin DNR issued new consumption advisories for fish taken out of Castle Rock Lake in Juneau and Adams Counties. The DNR says elevated levels of PFOS — a type of PFAS chemical — were discovered in several species of fish. Both the Wisconsin DNR and the Wisconsin DHS issued guidelines stating that for any bluegill, yellow perch, or black crappie taken from Castle Rock Lake, residents are advised not to consume those species more than one meal per week. For any common carp, the advisory says to limit consumption to one meal per month.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash

Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
RICE LAKE, WI
WSAW

Wausau teen last seen on Sept. 19 found safe

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 17-year-old girl reported missing on Sept. 19 was found safe in Wausau Tuesday night. Morgan Torrens was located in the city of Wausau. The Sheriff’s Department thanks everyone for their help.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

5 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Five people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash late Monday night. It happened at the intersection of Grand Avenue and McDonald Street. According to Lt. Luis Lopes Serrao with the Wausau Police Department, speed and alcohol are factors in the crash. Police say a...
WAUSAU, WI
spmetrowire.com

One woman dies in Monday crash

One woman is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Monday. A passerby called 911 at 10:21 a.m. on Oct. 10 to report a single-vehicle collision near mile marker 164 on I-39. The vehicle drifted over the median and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The vehicle then entered an east-side ditch and rolled several times.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy