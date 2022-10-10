ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoshone County, ID

Shoshone News Press

The future of SCSO is looking cooler

WALLACE — This should be the last sweltering summer experienced by the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), as plans have been made to have a new closed-loop chiller system installed before temperatures rise again. Sheriff Mike Gunderson with SCSO met with the Shoshone Board of County Commissioners (BOCC),...
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

2 local women injured in rollover crash near Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — A Hayden woman and a Spokane woman were both injured in a crash north of Pasco late Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol said they were driving northbound on Highway 395 when they started to veer off the road. The driver, 54-year-old Tina Ohagan, then overcorrected and rolled the car. Ohagan and her passenger were both injured...
PASCO, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Coeur d’Alene man killed in crash on I-90

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A 52-year-old man from Coeur d’Alene was killed in a crash on westbound I-90 on Wednesday. Idaho State Police say the driver left the roadway and struck a jersey barrier on the roadside in Coeur d’Alene. His vehicle rode on the barrier before coming to a stop. The man was taken to Kootenai Health, where he...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Crime & Safety
pullmanradio.com

Latah Man Dies In Crash On SR27

A Latah Washington man died in a crash in Southern Spokane County. Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the crash around 8:30 Saturday night on State Route 27 in Fairfield. 27 year old Anthony Silva was driving a sedan Northbound at a high rate of speed when he hit a trailer behind a truck that was turning left onto the highway. Silva died at the scene. The driver of the truck 56 year old Jeffrey Gunderson of Potlatch was not injured. Troopers say alcohol was involved and that Silva’s excessive speed caused the collision.
LATAH, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Woman charged with animal cruelty

COEUR d’ALENE — A woman is facing criminal charges after police said she kept dozens of animals in unsanitary conditions in an apartment. Samantha R. Ohara, 30, of Coeur d’Alene, is charged with 20 counts of cruelty to animals and one count of injury to a child, all misdemeanors.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Shoshone News Press

Mountain West cuts the ribbon

WALLACE — It was a day of celebration, but the thoughts aren’t just on the here and now – Mountain West Bank is excited about the future. Last year, when customers were informed that the only bank in Wallace was about to be shut down, a void was created in the community that left people feeling unsure.
WALLACE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

La Niña is strengthening in the Pacific waters

It’s been one of the warmest and driest starts to October in recorded history across the Inland Northwest. There were four days in a row with high temperatures at or above 80 degrees at Cliff’s station in northwestern Coeur d’Alene. We came close to tying a record last week as the high was 80 degrees on Oct. 5, only two degrees below the record for the date. The warmest afternoon was on Oct. 4, with a high of 81 degrees. At the Spokane International Airport, there were only two days this month with highs in the 80s.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Shoshone News Press

TaTa for now

WALLACE — When King David wrote in Psalms, “My cup runneth over with love,” I don’t believe he was talking about the cups at the 11th Annual TaTa’s party. But in this case, the cups were runneth over with love — and money. The...
WALLACE, ID
Shoshone News Press

Spooky times at Kellogg High

KELLOGG — Over the next few weeks, Kellogg High School will transform itself from a simple place of learning into something far more sinister. The KHS leadership class proudly presents Forsaken, a one-night-only haunted house experience, unlike anything you’ve ever seen. Leadership team Adam Ream and his crew...
KELLOGG, ID

