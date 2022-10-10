Read full article on original website
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Save The Date: Free Farmers Market Announces Petting Zoo Day!Dianna CarneyAttleboro, MA
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
‘Evicted’ exhibit in Somerville highlights housing crisis, cannabis lawsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
‘That’s just not okay’: leaders blast other communities over Mass & Cass
BOSTON — The revolving door of new faces on Boston’s Mass and Cass corridor is leading to escalating frustration about the lack of involvement from other cities and towns. The Newmarket Business Improvement District estimates that more than 60 percent of the people currently congregated in the area have traveled from other communities.
Joyce (Conniff) McMillan, 93, Kathleen Daniels & St. Patrick’s Manor Nurse and Co-President of Fairs & Squares
FRAMINGHAM – Joyce R. (Conniff) McMillan, 93, a longtime resident of Framingham, died on Thursday, October 6, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born and raised in Buffalo, New York, she was the daughter of the late Harry J. & Catherine (Casper) Conniff, and the beloved wife of the late Alexander McMillan for almost 68 years.
Marylou’s announces opening of new Massachusetts location
WALTHAM, Mass. — Marylou’s has opened up a new coffee shop in Massachusetts. The Hanover-based chain recently celebrated the grand opening of a cafe at 225 Waverley Oaks Road in Waltham. Waltham-area residents in search of work have been invited to a hiring event at the new location....
Sister Mary Ann Alves
FRAMINGHAM – Sister Mary Ann Alves, CSJ, (Sister Menric), in her 81st year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Saturday, October 8, 2022. Devoted. daughter of the late Joseph F. and Mary (McDermott) Alves, and loving sister of the late Rev. Msgr....
huntnewsnu.com
Northeastern students living in Wentworth residence halls encounter challenges
Since the start of the 2021 Fall Semester, Northeastern has rented housing on Wentworth Institute of Technology’s campus to provide enough living space for students living in university housing. Students at Northeastern University have been placed in housing off-campus since 2020 when the Westin was rented for student occupancy....
This MA Psych Ward Was A True House Of Horrors
During the early part of the 20th century, Massachusetts had a dark reputation of being a state that was home to dozens of so-called "asylums" which were also known as psychiatric, mental health and behavioral health units. They specialized in treating individuals who suffered from schizophrenia, depression and bipolar disorders and they were NOT nice places in nature.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, October 12, 2022
1 Due to the holiday on Monday trash & recycling collection is on a one-day delayed schedule this week. 2. CITY OF FRAMINGHAM meetings (remote unless otherwise noted):. Framingham Zoning Board of Appeals at 7 p.m. Framingham Parks & Recreation at 7 p.m. Framingham Cultural Council at 7 p.m. 3....
Report: Inaction costs Boston $20 million+ in funds for affordable housing
Boston has left millions on the table as its luxury real estate transfer tax petition slogs through Beacon Hill. Inaction on Beacon Hill has cost Boston tens of millions of dollars that could have gone toward desperately needed affordable housing, according to a new report. The report, from Washington, D.C....
WCVB
91-year-old civil rights pioneer stabbed while walking dog in Boston's Franklin Park, sources say
BOSTON — A Massachusetts civil rights pioneer and education activist was stabbed multiple times while walking a dog in Boston's Franklin Park on Tuesday night, and her friend said the victim believes there was a sexual component to the attack. The victim, 91-year-old Jean McGuire, who was the first...
nbcboston.com
Boston Suburb Named Among Safest U.S. Cities for Trick-or-Treating
With Halloween just weeks away, families will likely soon be plotting their route for trick-or-treating, figuring out where to go to have the most fun, and of course, score a generous amount of candy. Keeping candy-seekers safe will no doubt be an important factor. When it comes to Halloween in...
All Access Kayak/Canoe Launch Proposal For Lake Waushakum Seeks Community Preservation Committee Funding
FRAMINGHAM – The chair of the Framingham Disability Commission wants to see a kayak/canoe dock at Lake Waushakum in Framingham that “allows every body to access the lake.”. She filed a preliminary application to the newly-created Framingham Community Preservation Committee in September and it was accepted. A formal...
WBUR
New Dunkin' rewards program brews backlash
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. We can all sleep a little bit better going forward: NASA's asteroid -bashing DART mission is officially a success! With that matter tidily squared away for future existential crises, here's what else is on our radar today:
baystatebanner.com
Professors dispute UMass dean’s report
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Faculty members at UMass Boston are pushing back on a report commissioned by administrators that is critical of the Africana Studies Department. The report, commissioned in March, comes after several years during which professors with the Africana Studies Department have...
Richard Stephen Belli, 88
SOUTHBOROUGH – Richard “Dick” Stephen Belli, 88, of Southborough passed away on October 6, 2022. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Stephen & Josephine (Sannicandro) Belli. Dick grew up with his sister, Ginger, & his beloved Nona, Ardovina Belli, in Framingham. He graduated...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts
- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
Learning Center For Deaf Holding Community COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on October 22
FRAMINGHAM – The Learning Center for the Deaf will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the community on Saturday, October 22. The 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. clinic will be held at the school’s main campus, 848 Central Street in Framingham. ASL interpreters will be available. The clinic...
