Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor, face rival Michigan TuesdayThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
The difference between the common cold, flu and COVID-19
DETROIT (WXYZ) — I know respiratory infections are picking up as several of my patients have been sick. And, I can tell you, it’s not that easy to differentiate between the common cold, the flu, and COVID. And, that’s because they share three symptoms – coughing, sore throat,...
'It's just sickening': Veterinarian accused of animal abuse in Ray Township
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a heinous case of animal abuse in Ray Township. Their evidence includes a YouTube video of a German Shepherd being slammed and choked by its owner. Police believe the man responsible is a local veterinarian. A man...
Traffic in metro Detroit is almost back to pre-pandemic levels, experts say
(WXYZ) — New numbers from the United States Census Bureau and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) confirm what drivers around Detroit already know—time stuck in traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels. According to the Census Bureau, in 2021 the average commute time for drivers in Detroit was...
State revokes license of Detroit funeral home and cremation service
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science has revoked the license of a Detroit funeral home and cremation service after a hearing found multiple violations of state regulations. Along with revoking the license of Compassion Funeral Home and Cremation Service, the board, which is part of...
Teen suing Warren Police Department for $20M, alleging excessive force
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tyler Wade consoled his mother as video from a June incident with Warren police played on a monitor during a press conference at The Cochran Firm Detroit Wednesday. Bianca Wade told news media, "When I first saw the initial video, I saw his hands were...
Macomb County Commissioner responds to excessive force lawsuit
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — In response to a lawsuit filed against members of the Warren Police Department by Tyler Wade and the Cochran Law Firm regarding alleged excessive use of force, Macomb County Commissioner William Dwyer provided 7 Action News with the following statement. "Although the City has not...
Dearborn schools to participate in National Walk and Roll to School Day
(WXYZ) — Today is National Walk and Roll to School Day! It's a day designed to encourage families to get out and get active!. Nearly 40,000 Michigan students are expected to participate in the national holiday today, but studies show that for some, walking to school is less than common.
Monthslong landfill search for Zion Foster ends, police say
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The landfill search for Zion Foster, a 17-year-old girl who went missing in January and is believed to be dead, has ended, Detroit police said Wednesday. Since the end of May, volunteers have been suiting up at Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox to search for the Eastpointe teen's remains.
Suspected Peeping Tom arrested, accused of targeting homes in 4 communities
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Busted in the act, a suspected creeper is off the streets again. Police in Warren say a man peeped into the windows of more than half a dozen homes, sometimes using a ladder. In the past, 7 Action News stories dating back to 2019 have...
Governor Whitmer signs bill saving college students thousands per year
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bipartisan legislation that aims to reduce college tuition for most high school graduates. The bill was signed at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield Tuesday morning. The Michigan governor’s office says the Michigan Achievement Scholarship will save students thousands of dollars each...
Oakland County Sheriff promises arrests for school threats as three more are reported today
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 14-year-old Oxford Township boy Wednesday after he posted photos on social media of three handguns and made claims he would kill people of Jewish descent. Wednesday evening, Sheriff’s Deputies were contacted by an FBI agent who informed...
Most Holy Redeemer Church has been thriving in Southwest Detroit for decades
DETROIT (WXYZ) — As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by featuring the people and places in Metro Detroit that help make the community unique, we visited the Most Holy Redeemer Church which has been a part of Southwest Detroit for over 140 years. Photojournalist John Ciolino shows...
Metro Detroiters finding alternative ways to save on the cost of meat
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Inflation continues to impact metro Detroiters. The Consumer Price Index rose .4% in September, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics. The BLS states the CPI for groceries rose .7% in September, and grocery costs rose 13% over the past year. People are finding alternative...
Heated debate on book banning resumes at Dearborn schools during 2nd board meeting
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A heated debate in the Dearborn Public Schools district to potentially ban library books that some call controversial continued Thursday night. The tension boiled over at Stout Middle School, where hundreds packed into the auditorium to make their voices heard. This is the second time...
President of DTE Energy-Electric speaks out following call for audit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Public Service Commission has ordered a third-party audit for the state’s two largest electric utilities, DTE Energy and Consumers Energy. They said the utilities haven’t made enough improvements in reliability and safety. People who live in Detroit's Belmont neighborhood said their power...
Detroit... the fashion city? Why Detroit may be the next Silicon Valley of apparel manufacturing
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that in 2021 Wayne County rose to be ranked 4th nationally for the highest total payroll in apparel manufacturing, only behind Los Angeles, New York, and Orange counties. Detroit has always been a fashion mecca but the growing...
'Anyone’s eligible.' Local organization donates, refurbishes older computers to give back to Detroit community
(WXYZ) — In a warehouse inside Focus: Hope in Detroit, a small group of men and women are making grand strides to close the city’s digital gap. “And I love the opportunity to explain how that actually happens," William Jefferson, Senior Operations Manager at Human-I-T said. Human-I-T is...
Detroit tree equity plan promises trees, jobs, and millions to improve the look and health of neighborhoods
DETROIT (WXYZ) — “I like it a lot,” said Stephanie Stafford Spencer. A two-year resident of the Comstock Park neighborhood, Stafford spends her days at the park toting around an 8-month-old and taking in what she calls a positive change. WXYZ’s Glenda Lewis asked, “What do you...
Local vet under investigation after disturbing online video shows alleged animal abuse
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is now conducting an investigation after a disturbing video featuring alleged animal abuse was posted online late Tuesday night. In a press conference Wednesday, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel shared details about what he calls “disturbing” video....
Police searching for 33-year-old man with bi-polar disorder missing since July
(WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 33-year-old man with bi-polar disorder. Police say David Douglass was last seen on July 9 around 3:30 p.m. leaving his home in the 1000 block of Lakewood. Douglass is described as 6’1” and 195...
