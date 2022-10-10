ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The difference between the common cold, flu and COVID-19

DETROIT (WXYZ) — I know respiratory infections are picking up as several of my patients have been sick. And, I can tell you, it’s not that easy to differentiate between the common cold, the flu, and COVID. And, that’s because they share three symptoms – coughing, sore throat,...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Traffic in metro Detroit is almost back to pre-pandemic levels, experts say

(WXYZ) — New numbers from the United States Census Bureau and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) confirm what drivers around Detroit already know—time stuck in traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels. According to the Census Bureau, in 2021 the average commute time for drivers in Detroit was...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

State revokes license of Detroit funeral home and cremation service

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science has revoked the license of a Detroit funeral home and cremation service after a hearing found multiple violations of state regulations. Along with revoking the license of Compassion Funeral Home and Cremation Service, the board, which is part of...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Teen suing Warren Police Department for $20M, alleging excessive force

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tyler Wade consoled his mother as video from a June incident with Warren police played on a monitor during a press conference at The Cochran Firm Detroit Wednesday. Bianca Wade told news media, "When I first saw the initial video, I saw his hands were...
WARREN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Macomb County Commissioner responds to excessive force lawsuit

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — In response to a lawsuit filed against members of the Warren Police Department by Tyler Wade and the Cochran Law Firm regarding alleged excessive use of force, Macomb County Commissioner William Dwyer provided 7 Action News with the following statement. "Although the City has not...
WARREN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Dearborn schools to participate in National Walk and Roll to School Day

(WXYZ) — Today is National Walk and Roll to School Day! It's a day designed to encourage families to get out and get active!. Nearly 40,000 Michigan students are expected to participate in the national holiday today, but studies show that for some, walking to school is less than common.
DEARBORN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Monthslong landfill search for Zion Foster ends, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The landfill search for Zion Foster, a 17-year-old girl who went missing in January and is believed to be dead, has ended, Detroit police said Wednesday. Since the end of May, volunteers have been suiting up at Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox to search for the Eastpointe teen's remains.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Governor Whitmer signs bill saving college students thousands per year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bipartisan legislation that aims to reduce college tuition for most high school graduates. The bill was signed at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield Tuesday morning. The Michigan governor’s office says the Michigan Achievement Scholarship will save students thousands of dollars each...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Metro Detroiters finding alternative ways to save on the cost of meat

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Inflation continues to impact metro Detroiters. The Consumer Price Index rose .4% in September, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics. The BLS states the CPI for groceries rose .7% in September, and grocery costs rose 13% over the past year. People are finding alternative...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

President of DTE Energy-Electric speaks out following call for audit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Public Service Commission has ordered a third-party audit for the state’s two largest electric utilities, DTE Energy and Consumers Energy. They said the utilities haven’t made enough improvements in reliability and safety. People who live in Detroit's Belmont neighborhood said their power...
DETROIT, MI

