Austin home prices are falling faster than any other city in the U.SAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
hornfm.com
Players By The Numbers Powered By Data Savior: Week 7
After 7 weeks of High School Football in the books we have gathered states from all area the Austin area. Here is the list of individuals that have impressed us with their performance on Thursday and Friday Night!. Players By The Numbers Week 7. Wideouts. Jaden Greathouse Westlake WR- 5...
East Texas man spots massive alligator on Lake Sam Rayburn
He called it a 'big dinosaur.'
hornfm.com
Can Dripping Springs end the streak?
Coach Tony Salazar obviously hopes that answer is no. Westlake’s winning streak is up to 46 games as they head to Drip for a battle with the Tigers on Friday night. Coach Salazar previews the matchup with Light the Tower. Catch Coach Salazar every Wednesday in the 10am hour.
KLTV
Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A number of East Texas lakes and waterways are still low after a hot August and September. Lakes like Gladewater, Devernia and Tyler are still showing the effects of the summer heat and drought. “Hopes that we would get that spring and summertime rains. Unfortunately they...
KLTV
Retired Kilgore Police Department K9 officer dies
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Jennifer Hawthorne and Cherish Changala with Revolution, a manufacturer of plastic film that recovers and recycles plastic. The Kilgore recycling plant is offering tours to area students so they can learn more about recycling plastic bags. Angelina County Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette agreed...
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Old Kelty’s Station
OLD KELTY’S STATION, TEXAS (KETK) – KETK News saluted Old Kelty’s Station on Wednesday. The small town is now part of Lufkin, but it was once a separately incorporated town near the junction of the Angelina and Neches Rivers and the cotton belt railroads in Angelina County. Charles Louis Kelty built a sawmill in Kelty’s […]
Wanna See Who Was Arrested This Past Weekend in Anderson County, Texas?
Being arrested is something that no one wants to experience, having your freedom taken away cannot be fun but there are certain laws we all have to follow. When people break those laws there are always going to be consequences and this past weekend in Anderson County was no different. It is public information to see who is arrested, so below we have put together a list of all of the people that were arrested over the weekend in Anderson County, Texas.
These Unsolved East Texas Murders Continue to Haunt Investigators
Tara Blue - Shelby County, presumed murdered in 2001, UNSOLVED. Brian Martin - Angelina County, body found on FM 841 in 1985, UNSOLVED. Natasha Atchley - Shepherd, TX, the body of the former Livingston student was found in the trunk of her burned car in 1992, UNSOLVED. Bill Roland -...
Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas
As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
POLICE: East Texas man could have died from ‘accidental electrocution’
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A 44-year-old man possibly died due to accidental electrocution in East Texas on Monday, said officials. The Jacksonville Fire Department received a call about the incident in the city around 7 a.m. Police said they are still investigating and will not release other details at this time.
KWTX
‘He didn’t deserve that’: Family mourns loss of teen murdered in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The family of the 14-year-old teen shot and killed on Sunday in Killeen is Davarian Lawrence, his family confirmed to KWTX. The Killeen Police Department did not release the victim’s name due to his age. KWTX News 10 previously reported that officers found Lawrence with a gunshot wound on Evergreen drive. Officials later pronounced him dead at the scene about an hour later around 7:15 a.m.
Bryan rescue saves 20 dogs from hoarding case in Leon County
Thanks to a Bryan-based rescue the Bee Creek Veterinary Hospital of College Station is currently housing dogs that were rescued from an animal hoarding case out of Leon County.
KTRE
Angelina County commissioner says cemetery drainage issues beyond court’s control
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The president of Gann Cemetery, Delores Reynolds, presented to the Angelina County commissioners Tuesday her concerns regarding flooding into the cemetery’s county road driveway. Reynolds says the drainage ditches get filled up with tree limbs and brush. Reynolds claims the water should be able...
Nolanville firefighters fired after voicing concerns to 25 News
Central Bell County Fire and Rescue is a volunteer fire department located in Nolanville & for the past few months, Nolanville’s police chief has been the acting president of the department’s board.
