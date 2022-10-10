ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Players By The Numbers Powered By Data Savior: Week 7

After 7 weeks of High School Football in the books we have gathered states from all area the Austin area. Here is the list of individuals that have impressed us with their performance on Thursday and Friday Night!. Players By The Numbers Week 7. Wideouts. Jaden Greathouse Westlake WR- 5...
AUSTIN, TX
hornfm.com

Can Dripping Springs end the streak?

Coach Tony Salazar obviously hopes that answer is no. Westlake’s winning streak is up to 46 games as they head to Drip for a battle with the Tigers on Friday night. Coach Salazar previews the matchup with Light the Tower. Catch Coach Salazar every Wednesday in the 10am hour.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A number of East Texas lakes and waterways are still low after a hot August and September. Lakes like Gladewater, Devernia and Tyler are still showing the effects of the summer heat and drought. “Hopes that we would get that spring and summertime rains. Unfortunately they...
GLADEWATER, TX
KLTV

Retired Kilgore Police Department K9 officer dies

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Jennifer Hawthorne and Cherish Changala with Revolution, a manufacturer of plastic film that recovers and recycles plastic. The Kilgore recycling plant is offering tours to area students so they can learn more about recycling plastic bags. Angelina County Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette agreed...
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Old Kelty’s Station

OLD KELTY’S STATION, TEXAS (KETK) – KETK News saluted Old Kelty’s Station on Wednesday. The small town is now part of Lufkin, but it was once a separately incorporated town near the junction of the Angelina and Neches Rivers and the cotton belt railroads in Angelina County. Charles Louis Kelty built a sawmill in Kelty’s […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Wanna See Who Was Arrested This Past Weekend in Anderson County, Texas?

Being arrested is something that no one wants to experience, having your freedom taken away cannot be fun but there are certain laws we all have to follow. When people break those laws there are always going to be consequences and this past weekend in Anderson County was no different. It is public information to see who is arrested, so below we have put together a list of all of the people that were arrested over the weekend in Anderson County, Texas.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KWTX

‘He didn’t deserve that’: Family mourns loss of teen murdered in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The family of the 14-year-old teen shot and killed on Sunday in Killeen is Davarian Lawrence, his family confirmed to KWTX. The Killeen Police Department did not release the victim’s name due to his age. KWTX News 10 previously reported that officers found Lawrence with a gunshot wound on Evergreen drive. Officials later pronounced him dead at the scene about an hour later around 7:15 a.m.
KILLEEN, TX
