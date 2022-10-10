Read full article on original website
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
Tv20detroit.com
Monthslong landfill search for Zion Foster ends, police say
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The landfill search for Zion Foster, a 17-year-old girl who went missing in January and is believed to be dead, has ended, Detroit police said Wednesday. Since the end of May, volunteers have been suiting up at Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox to search for the Eastpointe teen's remains.
Tv20detroit.com
Suspected Peeping Tom arrested, accused of targeting homes in 4 communities
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Busted in the act, a suspected creeper is off the streets again. Police in Warren say a man peeped into the windows of more than half a dozen homes, sometimes using a ladder. In the past, 7 Action News stories dating back to 2019 have...
Tv20detroit.com
Oakland County Sheriff promises arrests for school threats as three more are reported today
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 14-year-old Oxford Township boy Wednesday after he posted photos on social media of three handguns and made claims he would kill people of Jewish descent. Wednesday evening, Sheriff’s Deputies were contacted by an FBI agent who informed...
Tv20detroit.com
Macomb County Commissioner responds to excessive force lawsuit
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — In response to a lawsuit filed against members of the Warren Police Department by Tyler Wade and the Cochran Law Firm regarding alleged excessive use of force, Macomb County Commissioner William Dwyer provided 7 Action News with the following statement. "Although the City has not...
Tv20detroit.com
Three different 'smash-and-grab' robberies hit Detroit within 48 hours
DETROIT — This week Detroit has been hit by 3 different smash-and-grab robberies within 48 hours. The first occurred Monday morning at High Rollers Denim on East Jefferson. The second occurred at the AT&T store on Michigan Avenue in Corktown. The third incident occurred at the Bank of America on Grand River near the Southfield Freeway.
Tv20detroit.com
Local vet under investigation after disturbing online video shows alleged animal abuse
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is now conducting an investigation after a disturbing video featuring alleged animal abuse was posted online late Tuesday night. In a press conference Wednesday, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel shared details about what he calls “disturbing” video....
Tv20detroit.com
'It's just sickening': Veterinarian accused of animal abuse in Ray Township
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a heinous case of animal abuse in Ray Township. Their evidence includes a YouTube video of a German Shepherd being slammed and choked by its owner. Police believe the man responsible is a local veterinarian. A man...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police searching for missing 13-year-old girl who has diabetes
(WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the community’s help to find a missing 13-year-old who has diabetes and is diagnosed with depression. Police say Natalia Pointzes left her home in the 12000 block of Virgil on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. and never returned home. She was last...
Tv20detroit.com
Celebrating the stories behind the Mexican restaurants in southwest Detroit
(WXYZ) — For 18 years, Tacos El Caballo has sat near the corner of Springwells and Pershing in southwest Detroit. It's a community staple serving, arguably, the best authentic tacos in town. But becoming a community such a prized possession didn't come without hardships according to the owner Jose...
Tv20detroit.com
Hudson Cafe to open second restaurant in Northville
(WXYZ) — The Hudson Cafe, a local restaurant that has been serving the Detroit community breakfast, brunch, and lunch since 2011 is adding a new home in Northville!. On Facebook, the restaurant announced that the Northville location will be opening on 6 Mile & Haggerty Rd by early 2023.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Pistons, Animal Care and Control hosting event to help dogs find homes
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons are teaming up with Detroit Animal Care and Control for National Fetch Day this Saturday in hopes of helping dogs in need find forever homes. Detroit Animal Care and Control is at full capacity right now, with 50 to 60 stray dogs coming...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit City Council votes to approve expansion of ShotSpotter technology in the city
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit City Council on Tuesday voted 5-4 to expand ShotSpotter technology in the city. Saving lives in Detroit has been the center of a long debate over the cutting-edge tool designed to fight crime. However, opponents argued expanding ShotSpotter technology is costly and unproven. The...
Tv20detroit.com
Traffic in metro Detroit is almost back to pre-pandemic levels, experts say
(WXYZ) — New numbers from the United States Census Bureau and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) confirm what drivers around Detroit already know—time stuck in traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels. According to the Census Bureau, in 2021 the average commute time for drivers in Detroit was...
Tv20detroit.com
State revokes license of Detroit funeral home and cremation service
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science has revoked the license of a Detroit funeral home and cremation service after a hearing found multiple violations of state regulations. Along with revoking the license of Compassion Funeral Home and Cremation Service, the board, which is part of...
Tv20detroit.com
Most Holy Redeemer Church has been thriving in Southwest Detroit for decades
DETROIT (WXYZ) — As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by featuring the people and places in Metro Detroit that help make the community unique, we visited the Most Holy Redeemer Church which has been a part of Southwest Detroit for over 140 years. Photojournalist John Ciolino shows...
Tv20detroit.com
Wayne County man wins $5.42M playing Lotto 47
(WXYZ) — A Wayne County man just got $5.42 million richer!. The lucky player who chose to remain anonymous matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn on September 28 to win the jackpot. His matching numbers were 02-05-14-30-32-42. He bought his winning ticket online. His win marks the second-largest...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit... the fashion city? Why Detroit may be the next Silicon Valley of apparel manufacturing
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that in 2021 Wayne County rose to be ranked 4th nationally for the highest total payroll in apparel manufacturing, only behind Los Angeles, New York, and Orange counties. Detroit has always been a fashion mecca but the growing...
Tv20detroit.com
Novi Safety Fair helps those with special needs, first responders work together
NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Novi School District and police department hosted a safety fair Thursday. It was a chance for families of children with special needs to interact with first responders so they can be ready in case of an emergency. Jorgia Basner-May’s son, Jamison, is a student...
Tv20detroit.com
Fall fun, Motor City Comic Con and Red Wings among events this weekend
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Fall fun is in full swing this weekend in metro Detroit. From haunted attractions to cider mill experiences, there is something to do for all ages. In addition to fall events, Motor City Comic Con returns for its second event of the year, and the Detroit Red Wings open the regular season at home.
Tv20detroit.com
Metro Detroiters finding alternative ways to save on the cost of meat
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Inflation continues to impact metro Detroiters. The Consumer Price Index rose .4% in September, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics. The BLS states the CPI for groceries rose .7% in September, and grocery costs rose 13% over the past year. People are finding alternative...
