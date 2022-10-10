ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monthslong landfill search for Zion Foster ends, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The landfill search for Zion Foster, a 17-year-old girl who went missing in January and is believed to be dead, has ended, Detroit police said Wednesday. Since the end of May, volunteers have been suiting up at Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox to search for the Eastpointe teen's remains.
Macomb County Commissioner responds to excessive force lawsuit

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — In response to a lawsuit filed against members of the Warren Police Department by Tyler Wade and the Cochran Law Firm regarding alleged excessive use of force, Macomb County Commissioner William Dwyer provided 7 Action News with the following statement. "Although the City has not...
Three different 'smash-and-grab' robberies hit Detroit within 48 hours

DETROIT — This week Detroit has been hit by 3 different smash-and-grab robberies within 48 hours. The first occurred Monday morning at High Rollers Denim on East Jefferson. The second occurred at the AT&T store on Michigan Avenue in Corktown. The third incident occurred at the Bank of America on Grand River near the Southfield Freeway.
Detroit police searching for missing 13-year-old girl who has diabetes

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the community’s help to find a missing 13-year-old who has diabetes and is diagnosed with depression. Police say Natalia Pointzes left her home in the 12000 block of Virgil on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. and never returned home. She was last...
Celebrating the stories behind the Mexican restaurants in southwest Detroit

(WXYZ) — For 18 years, Tacos El Caballo has sat near the corner of Springwells and Pershing in southwest Detroit. It's a community staple serving, arguably, the best authentic tacos in town. But becoming a community such a prized possession didn't come without hardships according to the owner Jose...
Hudson Cafe to open second restaurant in Northville

(WXYZ) — The Hudson Cafe, a local restaurant that has been serving the Detroit community breakfast, brunch, and lunch since 2011 is adding a new home in Northville!. On Facebook, the restaurant announced that the Northville location will be opening on 6 Mile & Haggerty Rd by early 2023.
Traffic in metro Detroit is almost back to pre-pandemic levels, experts say

(WXYZ) — New numbers from the United States Census Bureau and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) confirm what drivers around Detroit already know—time stuck in traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels. According to the Census Bureau, in 2021 the average commute time for drivers in Detroit was...
State revokes license of Detroit funeral home and cremation service

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science has revoked the license of a Detroit funeral home and cremation service after a hearing found multiple violations of state regulations. Along with revoking the license of Compassion Funeral Home and Cremation Service, the board, which is part of...
Wayne County man wins $5.42M playing Lotto 47

(WXYZ) — A Wayne County man just got $5.42 million richer!. The lucky player who chose to remain anonymous matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn on September 28 to win the jackpot. His matching numbers were 02-05-14-30-32-42. He bought his winning ticket online. His win marks the second-largest...
Fall fun, Motor City Comic Con and Red Wings among events this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Fall fun is in full swing this weekend in metro Detroit. From haunted attractions to cider mill experiences, there is something to do for all ages. In addition to fall events, Motor City Comic Con returns for its second event of the year, and the Detroit Red Wings open the regular season at home.
Metro Detroiters finding alternative ways to save on the cost of meat

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Inflation continues to impact metro Detroiters. The Consumer Price Index rose .4% in September, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics. The BLS states the CPI for groceries rose .7% in September, and grocery costs rose 13% over the past year. People are finding alternative...
