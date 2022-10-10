Read full article on original website
UN: 75% of 6 million Venezuelan migrants go unfed, unhoused
PANAMA CITY (AP) — The United Nations says almost three-quarters of the 6 million Venezuelan migrants currently in Latin America lack adequate food, shelter, employment or medical care. The U.N.’s International Organization for Migration said in a report Wednesday that 4.37 million Venezuelans who fled to other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean often live on the streets or inadequate housing, and often go hungry. Latin America and the Caribbean host 84% of the estimated total of 7 million Venezuelans who emigrated in recent years. The IOM and the U.N. refugee agency said that half of the Venezuelans in Latin America can’t afford three meals a day.
N. Korea fires missile, artillery shells, inflaming tensions
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says it detected North Korea additionally firing possibly hundreds of artillery rounds into maritime buffer zones between the rivals, further raising animosities triggered by a recent barrage of weapons tests. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the North firing around 80 rounds of artillery into waters near their eastern sea border from around 5.p.m. Friday. It said it also detected firing sounds and sighted splashes that were possibly caused by the firing of around 200 artillery rounds in waters near the western sea boundary from around 5:20 p.m. It said the shells fell inside maritime buffer zones the two Koreas established under a 2018 inter-Korean agreement on reducing tensions. The artillery firings came hours after North Korea fired a ballistic missile and 170 rounds of artillery shells early Friday, extending a highly provocative run in weapons demonstrations that have been accompanied by threats of nuclear conflict against Seoul and Washington.
9 students drown after river ferry capsizes in Cambodia
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — At least nine students in southern Cambodia who were crossing a river have died after the boat they were on capsized. Police said four people — two students and two of the boat’s crew — were rescued following the accident Thursday night on the Mekong River southeast of Phnom Penh, and two students were still missing Friday. The Kandal provincial police chief said on his Facebook page that the boat was overloaded and carried no life jackets. The students, who were between 12 and 14 years old, lived on an island in the river and used the ferry for transport almost every day in the rainy season, as did others from their village.
Mexican congress approves keeping military in police work
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Congress has approved a constitutional reform that allows the armed forces to continue in domestic law enforcement duties until 2028. The reform backed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador must still be approved by a majority of Mexico’s 32 state legislatures. Most experts agree that Mexico needs better-paid, trained and more professional civilian police. But López Obrador has relied almost exclusively on the military to confront drug gang violence and common crime. The new bill promises to restore some funding to improve state and local police forces. López Obrador cut such funding soon after he took office in December 2018.
EU report: Frontex covered up migrant pushbacks from Greece
ATHENS (AP) — A much-anticipated report by the European Union’s anti-fraud watchdog into the EU border agency has concluded that Frontex employees were involved in covering up illegal pushbacks of migrants from Greece to Turkey in violation of their “fundamental rights.” The 120-page OLAF report was made public on Thursday by the Germany-based freedom of information portal FragDenStaat and media organizations Der Spiegel and Lighthouse Reports. It found that Frontex top managers were guilty of “serious misconduct and other irregularities.” EU investigators also said Frontex shared incorrect or biased information with EU institutions overseeing the agency. The report raises questions about how Frontex will continue operating in Greece.
Lula, Bolsonaro seek to firm up support ahead of Brazil vote
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro were campaigning ahead of this month’s election, seeking to consolidate support among their base. Da Silva walked the streets of the Alemao slum complex in northern Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, strengthening his popularity among Brazil’s poor. Bolsonaro made an appearance at the vast Aparecida basilica in Sao Paulo state. Earlier this month, da Silva won the first round of the election with over 48% of the votes, while Bolsonaro got 43%. The two candidates are now headed for a runoff on Oct. 30.
Nigerian separatist leader acquitted of terrorism charges
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian separatist leader facing terrorism charges and accused of instigating violence in the country’s southeast has been acquitted by a local court, his lawyer told the Associated Press. Nnamdi Kanu was acquitted of the charges Thursday after a jury faulted the case against him, his lawyer said. The Indigenous People of Biafra separatist group that Kanu leads has been pressing for the southeast region to break away from the West African nation and become independent. His trial reechoed allegations of marginalization in Nigeria’s southeast region, which is made up of Igbos, Nigeria’s third-largest ethnic group who are mainly Christians. Nigeria’s more than 200 million people are almost evenly divided between Christians and Muslims.
