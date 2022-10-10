Read full article on original website
Ex-patients of Michigan cancer doctor outraged warnings weren't shared
(WXYZ) — Patients of a Michigan cancer doctor are furious that Ascension Hospital never shared warnings signs that the physician was performing unnecessary radical hysterectomies, according to internal reviews, putting patients at risk. Dr. Vinay Malviya was a once-renowned gynecologic oncologist who practiced medicine until 2021. As 7 Action...
President of DTE Energy-Electric speaks out following call for audit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Public Service Commission has ordered a third-party audit for the state’s two largest electric utilities, DTE Energy and Consumers Energy. They said the utilities haven’t made enough improvements in reliability and safety. People who live in Detroit's Belmont neighborhood said their power...
Michigan governor hopefuls clash over abortion rights
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The candidates for governor of Michigan criticized each other's positions on abortion Thursday, with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer saying women's “fundamental rights" are at risk and GOP challenger Tudor Dixon calling the Democrat's support for abortion rights “extremely radical.”. Dixon is a former...
Michigan adds 12,548 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 152 deaths
(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 12,548 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 1,793 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to...
State revokes license of Detroit funeral home and cremation service
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science has revoked the license of a Detroit funeral home and cremation service after a hearing found multiple violations of state regulations. Along with revoking the license of Compassion Funeral Home and Cremation Service, the board, which is part of...
Oxford parents against defense motion that would limit details of Nov. 30 tragedy to parents of the deceased
Andrea Jones is one of several Oxford parents calling for more transparency from the Oxford School Board. She spoke before members during Wednesday night's meeting as did another parent, echoing her frustration. “We’re at the year mark at this point and still have no answers,” one parent said.
Clinton Township installs new, upgraded security cameras at ballot drop boxes
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — More than 1.5 million absentee ballots have been mailed to Michigan voters as of Monday, with more than 150,000 of those ballots already returned. Voters who visited the drop box outside the clerk's office in Clinton Township on Thursday said the ability to vote...
2 fishermen indicted for allegedly cheating during Lake Erie fishing tournament
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Officials in Ohio announced that two men were charged after they allegedly cheated last month during a Lake Erie fishing tournament. According to a news release, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said 42-year-old Jacob Runyan and 35-year-old Chase Cominsky were each charged with one count of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools, and unlawful ownership of wild animals for an incident that occurred during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament.
Invasive algae forms monstrous mats of muck along Lake Saint Clair
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — In Florida, it is well-known for killing native plants and turning lakes and waterways into mucky messes. Now, it is in Lake Saint Clair. Michael Skupin first noticed it in 2020. At the time water surrounded his condo association’s docks, but he could see a small amount of mucky algae. He took a picture. He didn’t imagine what would happen in less than two years.
Independent investigators ask Oxford high tragedy witnesses to speak out this week
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — “It 100% could have been prevented,” Payton Diem, an Oxford High School graduate, said. Payton Diem was a senior at Oxford High School last November when investigators say a 15-year-old student shot and killed four classmates and injured eight other people. Her friend...
Shelter-in-place lifted for Clarkston elementary, middle school students
CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The shelter-in-place issued for Clarkston Junior High School and Clarkston Elementary has been lifted the school says. In an alert to family, the districts tells parents that the investigation at Clarkston Junior High School is complete. In an email to parents Thursday morning, Clarkston school...
Michigan State Police investigating reported freeway shooting
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating a reported freeway shooting. MSP says the victim was traveling northbound on the Lodge near Wyoming around 4:50 a.m. when he swerved and swiped the driver’s door of a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash. Police say...
Oakland County Sheriff promises arrests for school threats as three more are reported today
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 14-year-old Oxford Township boy Wednesday after he posted photos on social media of three handguns and made claims he would kill people of Jewish descent. Wednesday evening, Sheriff’s Deputies were contacted by an FBI agent who informed...
Local vet under investigation after disturbing online video shows alleged animal abuse
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is now conducting an investigation after a disturbing video featuring alleged animal abuse was posted online late Tuesday night. In a press conference Wednesday, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel shared details about what he calls “disturbing” video....
Fall fun, Motor City Comic Con and Red Wings among events this weekend
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Fall fun is in full swing this weekend in metro Detroit. From haunted attractions to cider mill experiences, there is something to do for all ages. In addition to fall events, Motor City Comic Con returns for its second event of the year, and the Detroit Red Wings open the regular season at home.
3 brothers all playing for GVSU Football this season
ALLENDALE, Mich. — “In the end, you just couldn’t pass this opportunity up,” said Drew Peterson. Grand Valley football has not one, not two, but all three Peterson brothers on their roster this year. “I didn’t really think about it to be honest. I thought about...
