ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Tv20detroit.com

Ex-patients of Michigan cancer doctor outraged warnings weren't shared

(WXYZ) — Patients of a Michigan cancer doctor are furious that Ascension Hospital never shared warnings signs that the physician was performing unnecessary radical hysterectomies, according to internal reviews, putting patients at risk. Dr. Vinay Malviya was a once-renowned gynecologic oncologist who practiced medicine until 2021. As 7 Action...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

President of DTE Energy-Electric speaks out following call for audit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Public Service Commission has ordered a third-party audit for the state’s two largest electric utilities, DTE Energy and Consumers Energy. They said the utilities haven’t made enough improvements in reliability and safety. People who live in Detroit's Belmont neighborhood said their power...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan governor hopefuls clash over abortion rights

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The candidates for governor of Michigan criticized each other's positions on abortion Thursday, with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer saying women's “fundamental rights" are at risk and GOP challenger Tudor Dixon calling the Democrat's support for abortion rights “extremely radical.”. Dixon is a former...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan adds 12,548 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 152 deaths

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 12,548 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 1,793 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Tv20detroit.com

State revokes license of Detroit funeral home and cremation service

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science has revoked the license of a Detroit funeral home and cremation service after a hearing found multiple violations of state regulations. Along with revoking the license of Compassion Funeral Home and Cremation Service, the board, which is part of...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

2 fishermen indicted for allegedly cheating during Lake Erie fishing tournament

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Officials in Ohio announced that two men were charged after they allegedly cheated last month during a Lake Erie fishing tournament. According to a news release, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said 42-year-old Jacob Runyan and 35-year-old Chase Cominsky were each charged with one count of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools, and unlawful ownership of wild animals for an incident that occurred during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Planning#State Of Michigan#The Healthy Michigan Plan
Tv20detroit.com

Invasive algae forms monstrous mats of muck along Lake Saint Clair

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — In Florida, it is well-known for killing native plants and turning lakes and waterways into mucky messes. Now, it is in Lake Saint Clair. Michael Skupin first noticed it in 2020. At the time water surrounded his condo association’s docks, but he could see a small amount of mucky algae. He took a picture. He didn’t imagine what would happen in less than two years.
WILDLIFE
Tv20detroit.com

Shelter-in-place lifted for Clarkston elementary, middle school students

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The shelter-in-place issued for Clarkston Junior High School and Clarkston Elementary has been lifted the school says. In an alert to family, the districts tells parents that the investigation at Clarkston Junior High School is complete. In an email to parents Thursday morning, Clarkston school...
CLARKSTON, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan State Police investigating reported freeway shooting

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating a reported freeway shooting. MSP says the victim was traveling northbound on the Lodge near Wyoming around 4:50 a.m. when he swerved and swiped the driver’s door of a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash. Police say...
WYOMING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Tv20detroit.com

Fall fun, Motor City Comic Con and Red Wings among events this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Fall fun is in full swing this weekend in metro Detroit. From haunted attractions to cider mill experiences, there is something to do for all ages. In addition to fall events, Motor City Comic Con returns for its second event of the year, and the Detroit Red Wings open the regular season at home.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

3 brothers all playing for GVSU Football this season

ALLENDALE, Mich. — “In the end, you just couldn’t pass this opportunity up,” said Drew Peterson. Grand Valley football has not one, not two, but all three Peterson brothers on their roster this year. “I didn’t really think about it to be honest. I thought about...
ALLENDALE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy