Another hoax active-shooter call places Columbia-area school on lockdown

The Post and Courier
Second Columbia-area student arrested over hoax shooter calls
COLUMBIA — A 14-year-old was arrested on Oct. 13 after the Richland County Sheriff's Department said he called Keenan High School administration and said there would be a shooting on campus. His arrest on Oct. 13 is the second the sheriff’s department has made in connection with threats made...
WIS-TV
SC State taking security precautions for homecoming after off-campus shooting injured student
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University officials announced heightened security at Homecoming after an off-campus shooting injured a student. President Alexander Conyers said that he spoke with the student and her mother at a hospital Wednesday morning after she received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on Tuesday night. Conyers...
WLTX.com
Who is in charge of overseeing school district P-card use in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The recent indictment of a former Richland School District One employee has brought the subject of purchasing cards, or P-cards, back to the forefront. P-cards are used by government agencies to make it easier for employees to purchase needed items like supplies, equipment, and gas. Most...
abccolumbia.com
‘CRACK IN THE SYSTEM’: Richland County sheriff and lawmakers call for changes in criminal justice system
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The amount of criminal offenders committing more crimes after being released on bond has reached “epidemic levels” according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and two state senators. “When is it going to stop? It has got to stop,” said Sheriff Leon Lott,...
coladaily.com
Lower Richland High School student arrested for active shooter hoax call
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of a Lower Richland High School student after a false call Monday. According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to the school around 2:45 p.m. after receiving a call that there was a shooting on campus. The Richland County School District Resource Officers were at the school at the time of the call and immediately evaluated the threat, determining it to be false.
coladaily.com
C.A. Johnson High School under lock down
Columbia Police Department (CPD) officers are safeguarding the inside and outside of C.A. Johnson High School. According to CPD, a circulating social media post threatened gun violence today. A shooting has not occurred. CPD and Richland School District One are working together to track down the threat origin and to...
The Post and Courier
Ex-Richland One schools official indicted on embezzlement, corruption charges
COLUMBIA — A former Richland One School District purchasing official has been indicted on charges he misspent tens of thousands of public dollars on himself, including by abusing district purchase cards. The state grand jury on Sept. 15 charged Travis Antonio Braddy, 43, with a dozen counts of misconduct...
Construction worker at Irmo High School sent to Augusta Burn center after being injured
IRMO, S.C. — A construction worker has been injured while doing work at Irmo High School. Lexington County Emergency Services said around 3:40 p.m. Thursday they got a call regarding a medical event at the school. They said a 39-year-old construction worker suffered flash burns from an apparent electrical shock.
iheart.com
Social Media Posts Puts Columbia School Into Modified Lockdown
(Columbia, SC) -- Police are investigating a threatening social media post in Columbia. It caused C.A. Johnson High School to put on a modified lockdown Tuesday. The Richland One School District says the lockdown is a precaution and the threat is not believed to be credible. Additional police officers were...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co. Deputies seeking burglary suspect
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies are searching for a man they say was caught on camera during a burglary attempt. Investigators say on September 26th the man seen in the surveillance video broke into Koosa Golf on Two Notch Rd. Deputies say he may have also broken...
wach.com
Multiple students injured after shooting near SC State campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple students were injured after a shooting near SC State late Tuesday night. According to campus officials, there was a shooting off campus on Buckley Street. A shelter was in place for students in terms of safety following the shooting. One student was reported injured...
abccolumbia.com
SC Attorney General: Richland County School District One employee arrested for misuse of funds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Former Richland County School District One Procurement Manager, Travis Antonio Braddy, was arrested by SC Law Enforcement Division agents for allegedly spending school funds for personal use. Authorities say Braddy, 43, embezzled over $23,170.41 for his own personal use. If convicted, Braddy faces potential incarceration of...
WIS-TV
C.A. Johnson on modified lockdown after threatening social media post
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - C.A. Johnson High School was put on a modified lockdown Tuesday after a threatening social media post was brought to the attention of school administrators. Richland One School District officials say the threat is not believed to be credible, however, the Columbia Police Department was notified....
Pregnant Sumter woman's 4-year prison term over comments at protest upheld
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison over comments she made to police during racial justice protests in the summer of 2020 will not receive a lesser sentence, a judge in South Carolina has ruled. A jury this spring found Brittany Martin, 34, of...
Man accused of killing Columbia couple, another woman faces a judge for first time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in South Carolina, including two in Columbia, made his first court appearance Wednesday. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, went before a bond court judge at the Horry County Detention Center. The judge informed Dewitt that by law he couldn't set bond on the murder charge and told him he must remain in jail until a circuit court hearing can be held.
wach.com
Loaded Gun found at Columbia High School, teen arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A 14-year-old student at Columbia High School was arrested after school officials found a loaded gun on him, Richland County Sheriff's Department said Monday. School officials were alerted to the teen having a gun and approached him. When they looked in his bookbag, they found...
The Post and Courier
Aiken County files complaint against property that's kept a rap sheet since 2015
Since 2015, a property in unincorporated Aiken County, just beyond the Country Club Hills neighborhood of North Augusta, has been called a number of things. Thick vegetation has grown over its garage and snaked around its structurally dubious gazebo (the roof is lopsided). Its swimming pool has seen its fair share of “stagnant water”; water that at least at one time had become the final resting place for “some kind of dead animal.”
The Post and Courier
Court denies bail for Columbia man charged in homicide spree
CONWAY — Bail was denied for Matthew Dewitt, the 25-year-old Columbia man who allegedly shot and killed three people, including his own father, in their homes Oct. 9. He has admitted to at least one of the killings so far, according to officials. Dewitt appeared before magistrate's court Oct....
The Post and Courier
ADPS officers respond to accidental, self-inflicted shooting
What appears to be an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot drew the Aiken Department of Public Safety to the Whiskey Road McDonalds Thursday evening. First responders were called to the scene between 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Lt. Daymon Spann, public information officer for ADPS, said preliminary investigations indicate the shooting...
coladaily.com
Victims identified in Northeast Columbia homicide
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford is releasing the names of the victims of a homicide at a home in the 400 block of Green Springs Drive. According to the coroner, the victims were identified as James B. Dewitt II, 52, and Gloria A. Dewitt, 52, of Columbia. The Richland County...
