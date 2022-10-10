Colleton County deputy cleared of wrongdoing in fatal shooting of Walterboro man

The body of a missing woman was found Oct. 12 in a pond near where Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say she was last seen three days earlier. Octavia Wolfe was reported missing Oct. 9 from her home on Wolfe Lane near Reevesville. The pond where she was found is on Cockadoo Farm Road and abuts a creek and wooded area, across from Wolfe's address.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO