Constance “Connie” Strand

Constance Elaine Heaser Strand, age 84, of Winona, MN, and formerly of Fountain City, WI, died peacefully on Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, at Benedictine Living – St. Anne in Winona, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. Connie was born July 24, 1938, to Evelyn (Cook) and Eugene Heaser at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. She grew up on the family farm near Altura, and graduated with honors from Plainview High School in 1956.
news8000.com

Arthur J. Kanz

Arthur “Art” Joel Kanz, age 54 of Winona, passed away July 1, 2021 in La Crosse, WI. He was born to LeRoy and Janelle (Westberg) Kanz Sr. Art worked at the Hei and Low Tap in Winona for many years. He enjoyed cooking and gaming. A Private Family Burial will be held. Please join the family for a Celebration of Life on Friday, October 14 from 3:00 – 4:00 PM at the Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview.
Panthers preparing for biggest test in rival Aquinas

The West Salem football team lost to Onalaska on Opening Night, 14-13. The Panthers haven’t lost since. West Salem has reeled off seven straight wins since that evening, and now the Panthers control their own destiny in the Coulee Conference. On Friday night, they’ll take on an undefeated Aquinas team with a conference title up for grabs.
Holmen cruises to three-set sweep over Logan

The Holmen Volleyball team continues to win in dominant fashion, as the Vikings improved to 11-1 in MVC play on Friday night with a three-set sweep over Logan. Holmen’s Kyla Christnovich led the way for her squad with 13 kills on the night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS...
Westby volleyball not looking ahead despite 28-1 record

One word to sum up the Westby Volleyball team this season so far is dominant. The squad has been on an absolute mission this year and the season isn’t over yet. Just one game remains on the schedule in what’s been an almost perfect season for the Norsemen up to this point. Their only loss of the season came back in August, but the Norsemen have handled every challenge that’s come their way, especially in the Coulee Conference. Westby is 28-1 overall, and 11-0 in conference play.
