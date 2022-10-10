ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Body exhumed in Arizona, suspect arrested in California

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A body was exhumed Thursday in Fort Mohave, Arizona and police say a murder suspect was arrested in Riverside County, California.

According to The Associated Press, Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested on Friday in connection with a murder of a Bakersfield, California, man on September 23.

Detectives with the Bakersfield Police Department said they received information that the victim was killed in California and then his body was taken to Fort Mohave, Arizona, according to the AP.

According to BPD per the AP, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate a burial site near the California-Arizona border on Thursday and exhumed the body, Three other suspects were also arrested last week.

Cole has been arrested and booked on recommended charges of murder, kidnapping and robbery, according to the AP.

According to the AP, the victim’s name has not been released. The Fort Mohave Coroner’s Office is expected to release it later on.

The investigation is ongoing.

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords named 2023 Rose Parade grand marshal

PASADENA, Calif. — Gabby Giffords, who survived an assassination attempt in 2011, will serve as grand marshal of the 134th Rose Parade. Giffords will ride in the Rose Parade on Jan. 2. Because New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday this year, the annual parade will be held on a Monday in keeping with the Tournament of Roses’ tradition.
PASADENA, CA
