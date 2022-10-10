Read full article on original website
Related
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Wenatchee man killed in crash with large concrete piece that fell off trailer near Orondo
ORONDO — A 44-year-old Wenatchee man died on Highway 97 near Orondo after colliding with a large piece of concrete that came detached from a trailer and fell onto the highway. Dwight P. Carignan, a 60-year-old Oregon man, was hauling a 15-foot by 30-foot 6,300-pound structural concrete piece, heading...
kpq.com
Chelan-Douglas Port Authority Examine Security Measures Due to Safety Concerns
The Chelan-Douglas Port Authority is looking into increasing security at the Confluence Technology Center after a string of incidents on Old Station Road prompt safety concerns. Building Manager Tricia Degnan recalled an incident where a man entered the Confluence Technology Center (CTC) last Thursday. Wenatchee Police along with a SWAT...
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee council could vote tonight on nuisance RV ordinances
WENATCHEE — Tonight's Wenatchee City Council meeting could see a citywide ban on all recreational vehicle parking on city streets, plus towing enforcement, put in effect by next week. The council will consider two ordinances to address the proliferation of RVs, often used as housing by those without permanent...
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee man killed when his pickup crashes into a piece of concrete
A Wenatchee man was killed Wednesday afternoon on Highway 97 near Orondo after his vehicle struck a large piece of concrete that had fallen off a semi. The Washington State Patrol said Ascencion Garcia-Castillo, 44, was driving southbound at about 4:15 p.m. when his 2000 Toyota Tacoma pickup struck a 15-by-30-foot, 31-ton piece of concrete that had detached from a flatbed trailer being hauled by a semi travelling in the opposite direction.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kpq.com
Chelan County Fire Restrictions to Allow Residential Campfires Starting Friday
Chelan County Commissioners decided to lower certain fire restrictions starting Friday. Fire restrictions in unincorporated areas of Chelan County will be lowered to Stage 1, which bans outdoor burning of yard debris but does allow residential campfires. Aside from residential campfires, outdoor burning is still banned, including burning of any...
kpq.com
DNR Meteorologist Predicts One More Week Of Smoke In Wenatchee Valley
Experts with the Department of Natural Resources are predicting more heavy smoke for the Wenatchee Valley. But it may not last as long as originally expected. DNR Meteorologist Matthew Dehr previously predicted that smoke would persist until the end of October, but his forecasting has changed. "That eight-to-14-day window that...
Quincy woman killed in crash near George
GEORGE, Wash. – A 24-year-old Quincy woman was killed in a crash near George late Wednesday. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the woman, who has not been publicly identified, was on South Frontage Road West when she drove off the pavement and onto the shoulder. She overcorrected and caused her car to spin as it traveled back onto Frontage...
WINTER IS COMING: When We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg
WINTER IS COMING: When Do We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg?. Wouldn't you know it, we just had our first official “cold and nipply” night in Yakima this week. It was so cold (HOW COLD WAS IT?), it made me whip out one of my coats this morning before I headed to work. I am sure other parts of the Yakima Valley have already begun to experience some chilly temps at night, too. Excuse me whilst I whine for a second because I am not ready for the cold weather again! Next thing you know, we’ll have to start turning the heat on inside the house and the car. And then NEXT next thing you know, it will be SNOWING!
IN THIS ARTICLE
kpq.com
BREAKING NEWS: Burglary in Adair Community Causes Lockdown in Moses Lake
Update: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:53 p.m. Moses Lake Police and Grant Count County Sheriff's Office found the suspect inside the attic of the home and was captured by a K9. Suspect now being treated for his contact with the K9. Around 12:30 p.m., North Elementary and Larson Heights were...
ifiberone.com
Beverage distribution workers in Moses Lake, East Wenatchee and Omak actively picketing after going on strike
EAST WENATCHEE - A large group of Swire Coca Cola beverage distribution employees in East Wenatchee, Moses Lake and Omak are picketing instead of working today. A contract labor stalemate between Teamsters 760 Union and Swire has led to the strike. Picketers represented by Teamsters 760 consist of drivers, merchandisers and loaders.
ncwlife.com
Two elementary schools outside Moses Lake placed on lockdown
A pair of Moses Lake elementary schools were put into lockdown this morning because of two of burglary suspects holed up in a nearby home. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the lockdown is in place at North Elementary School on West Craig Street and Larson Heights Elementary School, both in the Larson Community just outside Moses Lake.
ifiberone.com
Destructive high-speed crash sparks 100-acre fire near Rock Island
MALAGA - Chelan County sheriff's officials have released more details about a high-speed crash that ignited a large brush fire near Rock Island late Friday. Chelan County Sheriff's Sgt. Lee Risdon says at around 11:15 p.m., a 2013 black Infiniti G37 was traveling at a high rate of speed on the Malaga-Alcoa Highway at milepost 10 when it lost control, going off the roadway for several hundred feet, and careened into a power pole. Sheriff's officials say the crash split the power pole in two sending live wires to the ground, igniting sage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Asking for Public’s Input on City’s 2023 Budget
The City of East Wenatchee is in the process of finalizing its budget for the 2023 fiscal year and is asking for the public’s input. Mayor Jerrilea Crawford feels it’s important for tax payers in the city to become educated and make any of their concerns known. “We...
ncwlife.com
Brush fire off Malaga-Alcoa Highway burns about 100 acres
A vehicle hit a power pole late Friday night off the Malaga-Alcoa Highway, knocking down a line that ignited a brush fire. The fire eventually burned about 100 acres before being extinguished by fire crews. The grass and brush fire was reported about 11:15 p.m. just south of Rock Island...
Highway 2 closed again as crews remove tree damaged by Bolt Creek Fire
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A section of U.S. 2 has closed Sunday morning while crews remove a tree that has fallen across the roadway after it was damaged by the Bolt Creek Fire, according to the Washington Department of Transportation. The closure went into effect shortly before 8 a.m.
KEPR
Wenatchee homicide suspect arrested in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Several law enforcement agencies arrested a suspect in Walla Walla, who is accused of a murder in Wenatchee on Aug. 12. Around 5 p.m. on Oct. 11, Officers of the Walla Walla Regional Drug Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force, and the United States Marshals Service arrested 27-year-old Javier Valdez in the 300 block of N. 9th Ave. in Walla Walla.
ifiberone.com
Body found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam identified as missing Wenatchee man
ROCK ISLAND — A body found Saturday in the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam has been identified as a missing Wenatchee man. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified the man has 32-year-old David M. Williams. Williams was a resident of Christopher House in Wenatchee. At about 9:15 a.m....
kpq.com
Public Invited To Nason Ridge Celebration As Community Forest
Chelan County is inviting the public to a celebration marking the recent establishment of Nason Ridge as the state’s newest community forest. Nason Ridge provides important fish and wildlife habitat and is a major recreation destination in the region. Chelan County now owns the forest and water land, and...
Early Morning Crash Closes Yakima Intersection
A two vehicle crash at the intersection of 40th and Summitview was reported early Monday morning and Yakima Police are investigating. Police say both cars collided in the intersection at a high speed and both were heavily damaged. A press release from the Yakima Police Department says one driver failed to stop at the red light causing the crash.
ifiberone.com
WSP: One person killed in crash with contents that fell off semi trailer near Orondo
ORONDO - One person is dead after a crash in Orondo on Wednesday afternoon. According to the state patrol, a semi was traveling along Highway 97 when it lost its load. The item that fell off the back of the semi trailer was a large concrete barrier that was 12 feet in length. The pickup truck traveling behind the semi crashed into the concrete barrier killing one of the truck’s occupants. It’s unknown as to how many people were traveling in the pickup truck and which person died.
Comments / 0