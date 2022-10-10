ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Wenatchee, WA

Comments / 0

Related
kpq.com

Chelan-Douglas Port Authority Examine Security Measures Due to Safety Concerns

The Chelan-Douglas Port Authority is looking into increasing security at the Confluence Technology Center after a string of incidents on Old Station Road prompt safety concerns. Building Manager Tricia Degnan recalled an incident where a man entered the Confluence Technology Center (CTC) last Thursday. Wenatchee Police along with a SWAT...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee council could vote tonight on nuisance RV ordinances

WENATCHEE — Tonight's Wenatchee City Council meeting could see a citywide ban on all recreational vehicle parking on city streets, plus towing enforcement, put in effect by next week. The council will consider two ordinances to address the proliferation of RVs, often used as housing by those without permanent...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee man killed when his pickup crashes into a piece of concrete

A Wenatchee man was killed Wednesday afternoon on Highway 97 near Orondo after his vehicle struck a large piece of concrete that had fallen off a semi. The Washington State Patrol said Ascencion Garcia-Castillo, 44, was driving southbound at about 4:15 p.m. when his 2000 Toyota Tacoma pickup struck a 15-by-30-foot, 31-ton piece of concrete that had detached from a flatbed trailer being hauled by a semi travelling in the opposite direction.
WENATCHEE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Traffic
East Wenatchee, WA
Government
kpq.com

Chelan County Fire Restrictions to Allow Residential Campfires Starting Friday

Chelan County Commissioners decided to lower certain fire restrictions starting Friday. Fire restrictions in unincorporated areas of Chelan County will be lowered to Stage 1, which bans outdoor burning of yard debris but does allow residential campfires. Aside from residential campfires, outdoor burning is still banned, including burning of any...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

DNR Meteorologist Predicts One More Week Of Smoke In Wenatchee Valley

Experts with the Department of Natural Resources are predicting more heavy smoke for the Wenatchee Valley. But it may not last as long as originally expected. DNR Meteorologist Matthew Dehr previously predicted that smoke would persist until the end of October, but his forecasting has changed. "That eight-to-14-day window that...
WENATCHEE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Quincy woman killed in crash near George

GEORGE, Wash. – A 24-year-old Quincy woman was killed in a crash near George late Wednesday.  The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the woman, who has not been publicly identified, was on South Frontage Road West when she drove off the pavement and onto the shoulder. She overcorrected and caused her car to spin as it traveled back onto Frontage...
QUINCY, WA
94.5 KATS

WINTER IS COMING: When We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg

WINTER IS COMING: When Do We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg?. Wouldn't you know it, we just had our first official “cold and nipply” night in Yakima this week. It was so cold (HOW COLD WAS IT?), it made me whip out one of my coats this morning before I headed to work. I am sure other parts of the Yakima Valley have already begun to experience some chilly temps at night, too. Excuse me whilst I whine for a second because I am not ready for the cold weather again! Next thing you know, we’ll have to start turning the heat on inside the house and the car. And then NEXT next thing you know, it will be SNOWING!
ELLENSBURG, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Selland Construction
ncwlife.com

Two elementary schools outside Moses Lake placed on lockdown

A pair of Moses Lake elementary schools were put into lockdown this morning because of two of burglary suspects holed up in a nearby home. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the lockdown is in place at North Elementary School on West Craig Street and Larson Heights Elementary School, both in the Larson Community just outside Moses Lake.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Destructive high-speed crash sparks 100-acre fire near Rock Island

MALAGA - Chelan County sheriff's officials have released more details about a high-speed crash that ignited a large brush fire near Rock Island late Friday. Chelan County Sheriff's Sgt. Lee Risdon says at around 11:15 p.m., a 2013 black Infiniti G37 was traveling at a high rate of speed on the Malaga-Alcoa Highway at milepost 10 when it lost control, going off the roadway for several hundred feet, and careened into a power pole. Sheriff's officials say the crash split the power pole in two sending live wires to the ground, igniting sage.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
ncwlife.com

Brush fire off Malaga-Alcoa Highway burns about 100 acres

A vehicle hit a power pole late Friday night off the Malaga-Alcoa Highway, knocking down a line that ignited a brush fire. The fire eventually burned about 100 acres before being extinguished by fire crews. The grass and brush fire was reported about 11:15 p.m. just south of Rock Island...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Wenatchee homicide suspect arrested in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Several law enforcement agencies arrested a suspect in Walla Walla, who is accused of a murder in Wenatchee on Aug. 12. Around 5 p.m. on Oct. 11, Officers of the Walla Walla Regional Drug Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force, and the United States Marshals Service arrested 27-year-old Javier Valdez in the 300 block of N. 9th Ave. in Walla Walla.
WALLA WALLA, WA
kpq.com

Public Invited To Nason Ridge Celebration As Community Forest

Chelan County is inviting the public to a celebration marking the recent establishment of Nason Ridge as the state’s newest community forest. Nason Ridge provides important fish and wildlife habitat and is a major recreation destination in the region. Chelan County now owns the forest and water land, and...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Early Morning Crash Closes Yakima Intersection

A two vehicle crash at the intersection of 40th and Summitview was reported early Monday morning and Yakima Police are investigating. Police say both cars collided in the intersection at a high speed and both were heavily damaged. A press release from the Yakima Police Department says one driver failed to stop at the red light causing the crash.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

WSP: One person killed in crash with contents that fell off semi trailer near Orondo

ORONDO - One person is dead after a crash in Orondo on Wednesday afternoon. According to the state patrol, a semi was traveling along Highway 97 when it lost its load. The item that fell off the back of the semi trailer was a large concrete barrier that was 12 feet in length. The pickup truck traveling behind the semi crashed into the concrete barrier killing one of the truck’s occupants. It’s unknown as to how many people were traveling in the pickup truck and which person died.
ORONDO, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy