QUESTION OF THE DAY: Have you gotten the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot?
The FDA on Wednesday authorized the emergency use of an updated COVID-19 booster shot in people as young as 5. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Have you gotten the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Should You Get Your COVID-19 Booster and Flu Shot at the Same Time?
If you haven’t had or been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last few months, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says you should get a new booster shot this fall. The latest shots, which were authorized in late August and are available now, were designed to target currently circulating Omicron variants.
Does the new bivalent COVID booster have different side effects?
(NEXSTAR) – If you go to your local pharmacy or vaccination site, you’ll be getting a new type of COVID-19 shot these days. It’s a bivalent booster shoot, meaning it contains parts of the original COVID-19 variant and the omicron variant that’s grown dominant in 2022.
New cases of severe long COVID appear to be dropping, and vaccination is probably key
The term "long COVID" is used to describe symptoms or illness that continue for more than four weeks after a positive COVID test or the original onset of symptoms. Some examples include an ongoing loss of taste or smell, debilitating fatigue, and even sustained damage to the heart or brain.
CDC Finds Recovery Common From Rare Vaccine-Related Myocarditis
Largest extended study of outcomes after rare myocarditis from mRNA COVID-19 vaccines finds most recover and regain quality of life. Most patients who experience a rare myocarditits following mRNA vaccination against COVID-19 fully recover and regain pre-pandemic quality-of-life, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study of outcomes at least 90 days after the diagnosis.
Doctors speak out as children’s hospitals fill up due to early surge of respiratory illnesses
Children’s hospitals in major U.S. cities around the country are reaching capacity due to an unprecedented spike in respiratory illnesses, and COVID-19 is not the main culprit. Common respiratory viruses that typically cause mild, cold-like symptoms in children — such as RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), rhinovirus and enterovirus — are hitting harder and earlier than expected, multiple experts told TODAY, prompting concern ahead of the winter season.
US sees increase in respiratory infections that can lead to paralysis in children, CDC data shows
CNN — Doctors should prepare for a possible increase in young patients with enterovirus D68, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday, and that may be linked to more cases of the rare, paralyzing condition acute flaccid myelitis. There was an increase in acute respiratory illnesses...
State agency ignores law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa hotels
For the past eight years, a state regulatory agency has violated a law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa’s hotels and motels. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is required to inspect all hotels within its jurisdiction at least once every two years. Inspections are the sole process by which Iowa enforces regulations intended […] The post State agency ignores law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa hotels appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Low COVID booster rates have health leaders pushing for more vaccinations
It's been more than a month now since the newest COVID-19 booster shot rolled out, but most people haven't gotten it. With winter coming soon, federal leaders are making a push to change that.
First human results show new COVID-19 booster is safe and triggers an appropriate immune response
The first data in people on the new COVID-19 boosters shows them to be just as safe as previous shots and to provide a strong immune response. The new boosters target both the original version of the virus that causes COVID-19 as well the BA.4 and BA.5 variants that have dominated since early summer. The boosters were authorized based on animal data so they could be available this fall, ahead of an expected surge in cases later in the year.
No, the new COVID-19 booster will not make you test positive for COVID-19
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a new COVID-19 booster, there are new questions about the protection it provides and who should get their shot and when. The newest booster was created to fight the omicron variant of COVID-19. The BA.5 subvariant of omicron, which remains the most dominant in the U.S., is more resistant to antibody protection from vaccines and prior infection than earlier strains.
The New Bivalent Booster Increases Antibodies to Fight Omicron, Data Show
Pfizer-BioNTech announced that they now have the first human data hinting at how effective the new Omicron booster might be. The updated bivalent vaccine targets both the original SARS-CoV-2 strain and the currently circulating Omicron BA.4/5 variants and is authorized for use in Americans age 12 and older (and soon for ages 5 and older in a kid-sized 10 mcg dose, pending sign-off from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). That authorization was granted based on safety and efficacy studies in animals and data from a different vaccine targeting BA.1.
