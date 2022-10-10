CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a windy and chilly day across eastern Iowa! Clouds will steadily build through the day, especially over northeast Iowa. This will likely lead to highs in the upper 40s toward Dubuque to the mid-50s around Iowa City. Combine this with a gusty northwest wind and everyone is pretty chilly today. Any outdoor burning is discouraged due to the dry air and gusty wind. Later tomorrow, another cold front is set to move across eastern Iowa and latest data is trending a little wetter for us. As a result, this may bring a band of light rain our way tomorrow evening. Look for cool conditions this weekend with highs mainly in the 50s and lows down to the 20s and 30s.

