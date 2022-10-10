ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Police: Man Arrested after Leading Officers on Car Chase

(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Cedar Falls Police say a man is in custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase Wednesday evening. Police say officers tried to pull over a car at Main Street and University Avenue a little before midnight, but the driver, 29 year-old Shawn Lee Drinnon, Jr. refused to stop. Police say Drinnon, Jr. led police on a chase through Cedar Falls before pulling over and ultimately being arrested. Investigators say there were several warrants out for Drinnon, Jr.'s arrest when he fled police. He now faces multiple charges.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Fake reports impact Iowa police departments and general public

Court records show his wife, Angela, got a "no contact order" days earlier - claiming domestic abuse. Colonoscopy study shows importance of getting procedure done.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Chicagoland man arrested for intoxication at Northside Iowa City Brain Rock

The Northside Iowa City “Brain Rock” has attracted another underage intoxicated man. Police noticed 18-year-old James Vargas, from the Chicago suburb of Lake Villa, with his pants around the ankles at the local attraction on Market Street just after Midnight Wednesday. Upon contact, he reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and had the odor of ingested alcohol.
IOWA CITY, IA
beeherald.com

Roop arrested in connection to Jan. theft of Wild Rose ATM

A fourth and final suspect in the theft of an ATM from Wild Rose Casino in January has been apprehended following a months long search. Jacob Roop, 26, of Marshalltown, was charged and transported to the Greene County jail for first degree theft, second degree theft and second degree criminal mischief on Thursday, Oct. 6.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KIMT

North Iowa woman pleads not guilty to meth crime

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is pleading not guilty to dealing meth. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation near Osage on June 15. Law enforcement says a drug detection K9 was brought to the scene and indicated there was a controlled substance on the passenger side of the vehicle.
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again

(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Man Critical After Cedar Rapids Shooting

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A man’s in critical, but stable condition after being shot in Cedar Rapids. Police say the man was shot in the chest around 4 p.m. yesterday in the 22-hundred block of C Street SW. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Cedar Rapids Police.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Purple lights on I-380 being replaced

One person is being treated for serious injuries after a crash that caused the car to go airborne twice on Monday night.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast

Less than a month before trial, the Iowa City man charged with killing his wife of 42 years took a plea deal today.
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Student Stabbed at Vinton-Shellsburg High School

A stabbing at Vinton-Shellsburg High School in Vinton has left a student hospitalized. According to the Vinton Police Department, officers were called to the high school a few minutes after 7:30 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found a male student helping another male student outside the school. Witnesses...
VINTON, IA
Public Safety
KCJJ

Authorities seek Hope House absconder

Authorities are seeking a subject who reportedly absconded from Hope House in Coralville. According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, 21-year-old Brent Lee Robinson failed to report back to the Holiday Road facility as required on Monday. Robinson was convicted of 2nd Degree Robbery in Linn County. He’s described as...
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Windy and chilly today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a windy and chilly day across eastern Iowa! Clouds will steadily build through the day, especially over northeast Iowa. This will likely lead to highs in the upper 40s toward Dubuque to the mid-50s around Iowa City. Combine this with a gusty northwest wind and everyone is pretty chilly today. Any outdoor burning is discouraged due to the dry air and gusty wind. Later tomorrow, another cold front is set to move across eastern Iowa and latest data is trending a little wetter for us. As a result, this may bring a band of light rain our way tomorrow evening. Look for cool conditions this weekend with highs mainly in the 50s and lows down to the 20s and 30s.
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

Iowa City man accused of beating another man with pistol

An Iowa City man has been arrested after his alleged involvement in the pistol whipping of another man. Officers were called to a fight on the 500 block of East College Street Sunday at approximately 3:20am. Upon arrival, a man with serious injury was leaving the scene of the fight. He told police that he was beaten about the head with a pistol by 23-year old Nathan Riley Fisher, a resident of the apartment complex. The man suffered substantial blood loss and deformative injuries to his skull.
IOWA CITY, IA

