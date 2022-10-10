Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Police: Man Arrested after Leading Officers on Car Chase
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Cedar Falls Police say a man is in custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase Wednesday evening. Police say officers tried to pull over a car at Main Street and University Avenue a little before midnight, but the driver, 29 year-old Shawn Lee Drinnon, Jr. refused to stop. Police say Drinnon, Jr. led police on a chase through Cedar Falls before pulling over and ultimately being arrested. Investigators say there were several warrants out for Drinnon, Jr.'s arrest when he fled police. He now faces multiple charges.
KCRG.com
Family, friends, troopers attend dedication of memorial for fallen Iowa State Patrol trooper
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Patrol troopers, along with the family and friends of Sergeant Jim Smith, attended a dedication for a memorial honoring the fallen trooper on Wednesday at Independence High School. Sgt. Jim Smith was murdered last year while leading a tactical team into the home of...
KCRG.com
Fake reports impact Iowa police departments and general public
The College Community School District and Johnson County received state awards today for cutting costs on operational expenses, like energy. Court records show his wife, Angela, got a "no contact order" days earlier - claiming domestic abuse. Colonoscopy study shows importance of getting procedure done. Updated: 2 hours ago. The...
KCJJ
Chicagoland man arrested for intoxication at Northside Iowa City Brain Rock
The Northside Iowa City “Brain Rock” has attracted another underage intoxicated man. Police noticed 18-year-old James Vargas, from the Chicago suburb of Lake Villa, with his pants around the ankles at the local attraction on Market Street just after Midnight Wednesday. Upon contact, he reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and had the odor of ingested alcohol.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beeherald.com
Roop arrested in connection to Jan. theft of Wild Rose ATM
A fourth and final suspect in the theft of an ATM from Wild Rose Casino in January has been apprehended following a months long search. Jacob Roop, 26, of Marshalltown, was charged and transported to the Greene County jail for first degree theft, second degree theft and second degree criminal mischief on Thursday, Oct. 6.
KIMT
North Iowa woman pleads not guilty to meth crime
OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is pleading not guilty to dealing meth. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation near Osage on June 15. Law enforcement says a drug detection K9 was brought to the scene and indicated there was a controlled substance on the passenger side of the vehicle.
Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again
(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
Man Critical After Cedar Rapids Shooting
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A man’s in critical, but stable condition after being shot in Cedar Rapids. Police say the man was shot in the chest around 4 p.m. yesterday in the 22-hundred block of C Street SW. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Cedar Rapids Police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Purple lights on I-380 being replaced
A superstar on the University of Iowa basketball team has just signed a major sponsorship deal. One seriously after vehicle goes airborne twice in Cedar Falls crash. One person is being treated for serious injuries after a crash that caused the car to go airborne twice on Monday night. Updated:...
Trial Moved For Iowa Man Accused Of Killing Woman, Leaving Skull On Stick
(Cedar Rapids, IA) An Osage man accused of killing a woman and leaving her skull on a stick in a park has a new trial date. Nathan Gilmore, who could face life in prison if convicted for the murder of Angela Bradbury, was scheduled to go to trial this month. Gilmore’s trial date has now moved to April 17th.
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast
It's being brought to you in partnership with KWQC in the Quad Cities, KCCI in Des Moines, and KTTC in Rochester-Mason City. Less than a month before trial, the Iowa City man charged with killing his wife of 42 years took a plea deal today.
Student Stabbed at Vinton-Shellsburg High School
A stabbing at Vinton-Shellsburg High School in Vinton has left a student hospitalized. According to the Vinton Police Department, officers were called to the high school a few minutes after 7:30 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found a male student helping another male student outside the school. Witnesses...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Two arrested after Cedar Falls police pursuit with suspected stolen vehicle
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two juveniles were arrested after police say they led officers on a car chase that ended in Waterloo on Monday night. Cedar Falls police said the incident started at about 7 p.m. when they received a report of a stolen vehicle seen driving near a business district at Highway 58 and Viking Road.
KCJJ
Authorities seek Hope House absconder
Authorities are seeking a subject who reportedly absconded from Hope House in Coralville. According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, 21-year-old Brent Lee Robinson failed to report back to the Holiday Road facility as required on Monday. Robinson was convicted of 2nd Degree Robbery in Linn County. He’s described as...
KCRG.com
Jury rejects death penalty for man convicted of killing 17 at Florida high school
The College Community School District and Johnson County received state awards today for cutting costs on operational expenses, like energy. Court records show his wife, Angela, got a "no contact order" days earlier - claiming domestic abuse. Colonoscopy study shows importance of getting procedure done. Updated: 2 hours ago. The...
KCRG.com
Judge pushes back trial for Iowa man accused of killing woman, placing her head on stick
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A jury trial has been pushed back for an Osage man accused of killing a woman he just met. 22-year-old Nathan Gilmore is charged with killing Angela Bradbury back in 2021. In an August 19th, 2022 interview with police, Gilmore reportedly claimed he met up...
KCRG.com
Windy and chilly today
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a windy and chilly day across eastern Iowa! Clouds will steadily build through the day, especially over northeast Iowa. This will likely lead to highs in the upper 40s toward Dubuque to the mid-50s around Iowa City. Combine this with a gusty northwest wind and everyone is pretty chilly today. Any outdoor burning is discouraged due to the dry air and gusty wind. Later tomorrow, another cold front is set to move across eastern Iowa and latest data is trending a little wetter for us. As a result, this may bring a band of light rain our way tomorrow evening. Look for cool conditions this weekend with highs mainly in the 50s and lows down to the 20s and 30s.
KCRG.com
Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids works to help dog shot in the face
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids nonprofit said it is working to find care for a dog they say was shot in the face. In a Facebook post, Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids said the dog, named Ashland, continued to care for her puppies despite not being able to eat on her own.
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of beating another man with pistol
An Iowa City man has been arrested after his alleged involvement in the pistol whipping of another man. Officers were called to a fight on the 500 block of East College Street Sunday at approximately 3:20am. Upon arrival, a man with serious injury was leaving the scene of the fight. He told police that he was beaten about the head with a pistol by 23-year old Nathan Riley Fisher, a resident of the apartment complex. The man suffered substantial blood loss and deformative injuries to his skull.
KCRG.com
One seriously injured after vehicle goes airborne twice in Cedar Falls crash
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is being treated for serious injuries after a crash that caused the car they were driving to go airborne twice on Monday night. Cedar Falls Police responded to the crash at the Highway 20 and Highway 58 interchange, at about 7:30 p.m. According...
Comments / 0