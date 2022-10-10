Read full article on original website
High-frequency Electrical Stimulation Helps Reduce Inflammation, Pain in New Feinstein Institutes Study
MANHASSET, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- A bump, bruise or broken bone is painful. And while pain is an important defense mechanism to protect the body and promote healing, chronic pain can be debilitating. In the United States alone, 20-50 million adults suffer from chronic pain. New research published by scientists at The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research in the journal Bioelectronic Medicine sheds light on the molecular mechanisms that occur when high-frequency electrical stimulation (HFES) is applied transcutaneously (over the skin), which reduces inflammation and pain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005141/en/ Drs. Huan Yang (left), Timir Datta (middle) and Sangeeta Chavan (right) helped lead the new study. (Photo: Feinstein Institutes)
What Is a Thyroid Nodule Biopsy?
A thyroid nodule biopsy is a procedure that removes a small piece of tissue from the thyroid gland for testing. It helps your doctor determine if the nodule is benign (noncancerous) or malignant (cancerous). Your thyroid gland is a butterfly-shaped gland located in the front of your neck. Its function...
Lung (Pulmonary) Nodules: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Lung nodules are small masses that grow inside the lungs. They’re very common, and at least. aren’t cancerous. They’re often found incidentally during chest imaging for an unrelated issue. Long nodules are found on about. 0.1% to 0.2%. of X-rays and 13% of computed tomography (CT) scans...
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spider veins in five areas may signal liver ‘scarring’
In fact, the report states that the prevalence of spider angiomas in cirrhosis patients is around 33 percent. This high number can be put down to the inability of the liver to metabolise circulating oestrogen during cirrhosis. At this stage of the disease, known as end-stage liver disease, normal liver...
Lipids in blood predict nerve damage risk among patients with type 2 diabetes
Of the 37 million Americans with diabetes, up to 50% may end up with nerve damage, or diabetic neuropathy, that can be painful and disabling. While some medications can reduce pain, scientists continue searching for factors that cause patients to develop diabetic neuropathy—to identify ways to reduce the risk of harmful symptoms.
Corneal Complications of Rheumatoid Arthritis
An autoimmune condition that predominantly affects the joints is rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Extra-articular manifestations (EAMs), which can impact up to 40.6% of individuals, are frequent. In 39% of individuals, ocular EAM can happen. Different pathogenic pathways affect the cornea, and corneal illness can range from modest symptoms to severe ulceration and melting of the cornea that results in vision loss. RA patients who have severe corneal involvement have higher death rates. Therefore, researchers sought to review the corneal participation in RA patients’ prevalence, underlying causes, therapy, and overall effects for a study.
Review Finds Insufficient Evidence Supporting Corticosteroid Irrigation for CRS With Nasal Polyps
A search of the peer-reviewed literature turned up inconsistent findings on the effectiveness of corticosteroid irrigation for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) with nasal polyps. Treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) with nasal polyps frequently includes topical corticosteroid therapy, intranasal corticosteroid sprays, and sinus surgery, but some patients turn to...
Enhancing Topical Antioxidants Absorption With 1,440-Nm Nonablative Fractional Diode Laser Pretreatment
An exciting new approach to improving the uptake and distribution of topically applied molecules is using energy-based devices like nonablative lasers. The goal of this study was to identify the ex vivo uptake of a variety of topical antioxidants following pretreatment with a nonablative laser wavelength. Donor human skin tissue uptake of 3 topical antioxidants was studied after being treated with a 1,440-nm nonablative fractional diode laser (C E Ferulic with 15% l-ascorbic acid [15% vitamin C serum], Phloretin CF with ferulic acid [10% vitamin C serum], and Phyto+ [botanical serum]; SkinCeuticals, Dallas, TX; 2010 formulations). The absorption of 15% vitamin C serum was increased by about 10 times and that of 10% serum by about 21 times when pretreated with the 1,440-nm laser compared to controls. Pretreatment with a laser also increased the uptake of the botanical serum by a factor of about 6 compared to controls. Furthermore, laser pretreatment improved the absorption of vitamin C and botanical serums. Topical antioxidant uptake and permeation were improved by nonablative laser pretreatment. The properties of the topical formulation, as well as the device and treatment parameters, must be taken into account for treatment optimization.
First-in-Class Treatment for Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Is Approved by FDA
Aleksandra Bieniek, PharmD, Kevin Chamberlain, PharmD. Mavacamten improves functional capacity and symptoms in adults with New York Heart Association class II-III obstructive HCM. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) occurs when the walls of the left ventricle become enlarged and thicken. In obstructive HCM, impaired blood flow in the heart can result in...
Laparoscopic Vs. Robotic Rectal Surgery: Patient Outcomes
In recent years, robot-assisted colorectal surgery has become increasingly common; however, the benefits to patients compared to laparoscopic surgery are still debatable. This research aimed to examine the differences between short-term patient outcomes following partial or complete rectal resections performed by robotic and laparoscopic techniques. A historical cohort study was conducted. All in all, 5 large tertiary care Kaiser Permanente medical centers in Southern California participated in the study. Between 2010 and 2019, 863 patients underwent robotic or laparoscopic pelvic rectal surgery. This number includes low anterior resections, proctectomy with coloanal anastomosis, and abdominoperineal resections. Immediate results include mortality, 30-day readmissions, and re-admissions within a hospital stay after surgery. As opposed to 405, the number of robotic surgeries performed was 458. A higher percentage of men were included in the robotic group (57.4% vs. 50.4%; P=0.04), as well as a higher percentage of obese patients (27.1% vs. 26.9%; P=0.02) and overweight patients (36.9% vs. 35.4%; P=0.01). Comorbidities like diabetes and smoking were also not different, nor was the incidence of ileostomies. After controlling for the Charlson comorbidity index, returns to the emergency room after robotic versus laparoscopic surgery were not significantly different (P=0.17). There were no statistically significant differences between the groups in terms of mortality, 30-day readmission, and procedure-related length of stay. Lack of randomization in study design, patient selection for the surgical approach, and training and familiarity with robotic rectal surgery were limitations of this study. There was no statistically significant difference between robotic and laparoscopic patients in terms of length of stay during the procedure or 30-day readmission rates after surgery. Patients with a higher body mass index and those who were male were more likely to have undergone robotic surgery.
Mesenteric Venous Thrombosis Explained
If you have mesenteric venous thrombosis, it means you have a blood clot blocking a major vein (such as the superior mesenteric vein) that drains blood from your intestines, per Medline Plus. Blood clots are a natural process. They form when you get a cut, stopping the bleeding and facilitating the wound's healing (via American Academy of Family Physicians). According to the North American Thrombosis Forum, these clots should break down after the wound heals; however, some clots fail to dissolve after an injury, while others emerge even if you don't have an injury. This condition is known as thrombosis — the blocking of blood vessels by inappropriately formed blood clots.
Can PRFM Injections Prevent & Treat Hair Loss? We Asked Dermatologists
When it comes to hair restoration for loss and thinning, surgery is not accessible or affordable for many people. Many social media users have been documenting their journeys with platelet-rich fibrin matrix (PRFM) injections into the scalp to promote more hair growth, so we asked dermatologists if this treatment is worth the hype, and how it can work. Read on for quick tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at My Psoriasis Team.
Stereotactic body radiation does not improve outcomes in patients with advanced Merkel cell carcinoma receiving nivolumab and ipilimumab
1. Objective response rate was not significantly different in patients treated with stereotactic body radiotherapy compared to those without. 2. Partial response was seen in 100% of ICI-naïve patients compared to 31% of patients with prior ICI treatment. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC)...
Multi Radiance Medical Therapeutic Laser Receives FDA Clearance for The Treatment of Pain Associated with Fibromyalgia
SOLON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Multi Radiance Medical (MRM) has become the first laser therapy manufacturer to receive FDA clearance to treat pain associated with fibromyalgia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005022/en/ Multi Radiance Medical has become the first laser therapy manufacturer to receive FDA clearance to treat pain associated with fibromyalgia. (Photo: Business Wire)
CMV Colitis: Routine Histology-Based Diagnosis
The incidence of cytomegalovirus (CMV) caused or complex colitis among pediatric patients is unknown, even though it is vital to identify. This research aimed to determine the frequency of CMV colitis verified by routine histology in pediatric patients diagnosed with colitis. A review was conducted on the pathology reports generated at Texas Children’s Hospital (TCH) between January 1, 2011, and November 6, 2019. Around 11 individuals out of 1,801 cases of histologic colitis were determined to have CMV by histology. The patients had a mean age of 15.4, and 72.7% were female. The incidence was 0.6%. Around 9 of these 11 patients, or 81.8%, had weakened immune systems, and 4 of them, or 36.4%, had inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) as an underlying diagnosis; of these, 2 had new-onset ulcerative colitis. None of the patients diagnosed with CMV colitis developed a relapse or severe consequences during the average 3.7-year follow-up period (such as colectomy). There was no histologic evidence of CMV found in any of the 54 consecutive cases of IBD-associated colectomy that were analyzed independently at TCH. Researchers concluded that CMV-associated colitis was proven by standard histology in pediatric patients, and IBD-colon explants were uncommon.
Rate of childhood vision screening decreased substantially between 2016 and 2020
1. In a large survey-based database, the percentage of children receiving vision screening decreased significantly from 69.6% to 60.1% between 2016 and 2020. 2. The prevalence of reported unmet needs for vision care increased significantly between 2019 and 2020. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Vision screening is a...
Endoscopic Primary Prophylaxis of Bleeding in High-Risk Gastroesophageal Varices Children
There is a lack of evidence about the efficacy and safety of primary prophylaxis for bleeding in children with gastric varices, which contributes to the ongoing dispute around this topic. Here, researchers share details on their work using primary endoscopic prophylaxis. Primary prophylaxis (banding, n = 114; sclerotherapy, n = 31, predominantly in younger children) was performed on 145 children (median age, 3.5 years; cirrhosis, n = 116) with high-risk gastric varices between 2006 and 2019. After a mean of 6 months, they saw 93% of children with varices completely resolved, 45% with at least 1 recurrence of varices, and 17% with gastrointestinal bleeding. Grade 3 esophageal varices, the presence of gastric varices along the cardia, and a lower composite score of endoscopic severity were all associated with a lower probability of eradication, a longer time to eradication, a lower risk of a first recurrence, and bleeding after the procedure, regardless of the cause of portal hypertension. Overall survival at 10 years was 95% likely, and bleeding-free survival at 75% likely. In children at high risk for gastric varices, primary endoscopic prevention of variceal bleeding is efficacious and safe. Children with more advanced endoscopic characteristics have poorer outcomes. This emphasizes the importance of endoscopic screening for children with portal hypertension to identify varices early enough for primary prevention.
Infants with mild neonatal encephalopathy may be at risk for brain injury
1. In a prospective cohort study, several mild cases of neonatal encephalopathy (NE) not eligible for therapeutic hypothermia had significant acute brain injury on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). 2. Of patients with acute injury who did not receive therapeutic hypothermia, only 2/5 had abnormal amplitude integrated electroencephalography (aEEG) recordings, suggesting...
For Patients With AML, IVO/VEN/AZA Combo Bolsters Survival
In patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) across several study cohorts, ivosidenib (IVO) + venetoclax (VEN), with or without azacytidine (AZA), showed an anticipated and satisfactory safety profile with robust responses and prolonged survival. These findings were the result of a phase 1b/2 clinical trial (NCT03471260) presented at the 10th Annual Society of Hematologic Oncology Annual Meeting.
