ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Whitehall Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Lower Nazareth restaurant closes, medical marijuana dispensary will double in size

A restaurant specializing in salads has shuttered in Lower Nazareth, allowing a neighboring medical marijuana dispensary to double its size. Saladworks closed its doors recently at the Nazareth Crossing shopping center on Route 248 next to Wawa. It’s unclear if there are any plans for the chain to open another location. A Saladworks spokesperson did not immediately return a request for information and the township’s planning and zoning office didn’t have any information Tuesday on a possible relocation.
LOWER NAZARETH TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

LVHN's plans for new hospital denied by Whitehall Twp.

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – Lehigh Valley Health Network's proposal to develop a hospital on the land at Whitehall Farms on Lehigh Street and Municipal Drive was denied Monday night during the Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners meeting. LVHN's failure to soothe the community's concern about heightened traffic issues was...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Voice

'Serious' Crash Closes Portion Of Route 309 In Lehigh Valley

A serious crash closed a portion of Route 309 on Thursday, Oct. 13, authorities said. The crash was reported in Lynn Township sometime around 1 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police trooper Nathan Branosky said on Twitter. At least one person died in the wreck, which apparently involved three vehicles, including an...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Whitehall Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
LehighValleyLive.com

Truck fire in construction zone closes I-78 West for hours through Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)

A truck fire Tuesday afternoon closed Interstate 78 West for hours through Lehigh County into Berks County, authorities said. Reported about 1 p.m. at mile-marker 37.1 in Berks’ Greenwich Township, the incident was forcing westbound traffic to exit the highway at Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. Turnpike plans weekend closure along part of Northeast Extension

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is warning motorists to change travel plans or prepare for a lengthy detour due to a continuous, 55-hour weekend closure planned between the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, and the Mahoning Valley Interchange, Exit 74, on the Pa. Turnpike’s Northeastern Extension (I-476) from Friday, Oct. 14 through Monday, Oct. 17 as workers replace a bridge.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Police in Lower Saucon investigate hit-and-run crash

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are asking for the public's help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash. A black SUV hit the back of a blue Mack truck Tuesday shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Route 378 at the Saucon Square Plaza in Lower Saucon Township, according to a news release from township police.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shot#Drive Thru#Clinics#Linus Influenza#General Health#Medical Services#Lvhn
buckscountyherald.com

County Line Road Bridge to reopen next week, new construction stage begins

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said the bridge carrying County Line Road over a tributary to Little Neshaminy Creek is scheduled to reopen on Monday, Oct. 17, following its replacement under a project to rebuild and improve a 3.1-mile section of the highway in Warrington Township, Bucks County and Horsham Township, Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
Daily Voice

Towamencin Dog Owner Found Guilty of Neglect: Report

A 62-year-old Montgomery County man was fined $100 for leaving his dog in an unattended car over the summer, North Penn Now reports. Police in Upper Gwynedd were called to a shopping center on Valley Forge Road on Aug. 4 after passersby noticed a dog in an unattended car. According to the report, the windows were only cracked and the air conditioning was not running.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

Dynamite truck explosion at quarry sends 5 to hospital

MUIR, Pa. — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania. Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township. One person was flown...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Lehigh Valley Man, 53, Accused Of Selling Meth, Cocaine

A 53-year-old man is facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop near a Lehigh Valley tire shop led to the discovery of meth and cocaine, authorities said. Keith Lee Werkheiser, of Forks Township, was charged with felony drug possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended, Forks Township Police said in a release on Monday, Oct. 10.
FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy