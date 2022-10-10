Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Lower Nazareth restaurant closes, medical marijuana dispensary will double in size
A restaurant specializing in salads has shuttered in Lower Nazareth, allowing a neighboring medical marijuana dispensary to double its size. Saladworks closed its doors recently at the Nazareth Crossing shopping center on Route 248 next to Wawa. It’s unclear if there are any plans for the chain to open another location. A Saladworks spokesperson did not immediately return a request for information and the township’s planning and zoning office didn’t have any information Tuesday on a possible relocation.
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Oct. 12: Cases, hospitalizations up
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — As of data checked at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2022, there were 12,868 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Oct. 5, through Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as […]
WFMZ-TV Online
LVHN's plans for new hospital denied by Whitehall Twp.
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – Lehigh Valley Health Network's proposal to develop a hospital on the land at Whitehall Farms on Lehigh Street and Municipal Drive was denied Monday night during the Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners meeting. LVHN's failure to soothe the community's concern about heightened traffic issues was...
'Serious' Crash Closes Portion Of Route 309 In Lehigh Valley
A serious crash closed a portion of Route 309 on Thursday, Oct. 13, authorities said. The crash was reported in Lynn Township sometime around 1 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police trooper Nathan Branosky said on Twitter. At least one person died in the wreck, which apparently involved three vehicles, including an...
Truck fire in construction zone closes I-78 West for hours through Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
A truck fire Tuesday afternoon closed Interstate 78 West for hours through Lehigh County into Berks County, authorities said. Reported about 1 p.m. at mile-marker 37.1 in Berks’ Greenwich Township, the incident was forcing westbound traffic to exit the highway at Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police.
Pa. Turnpike plans weekend closure along part of Northeast Extension
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is warning motorists to change travel plans or prepare for a lengthy detour due to a continuous, 55-hour weekend closure planned between the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, and the Mahoning Valley Interchange, Exit 74, on the Pa. Turnpike’s Northeastern Extension (I-476) from Friday, Oct. 14 through Monday, Oct. 17 as workers replace a bridge.
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Oct. 14-20)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. “The Works of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police in Lower Saucon investigate hit-and-run crash
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are asking for the public's help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash. A black SUV hit the back of a blue Mack truck Tuesday shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Route 378 at the Saucon Square Plaza in Lower Saucon Township, according to a news release from township police.
buckscountyherald.com
County Line Road Bridge to reopen next week, new construction stage begins
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said the bridge carrying County Line Road over a tributary to Little Neshaminy Creek is scheduled to reopen on Monday, Oct. 17, following its replacement under a project to rebuild and improve a 3.1-mile section of the highway in Warrington Township, Bucks County and Horsham Township, Montgomery County.
Hit-And-Run Crash At Saucon Square Plaza Leaves Police Seeking Clues
Police are seeking help tracking down the SUV that slammed into the back of a truck at Saucon Square Plaza and sped off during the afternoon on Tuesday, Oct. 11. A black SUV crashed into the back of a black Mack truck at the plaza around 2:20 p.m., Lower Saucon Township Police said.
Baby Girl Suffers Skull Fracture During Dispute Between Parents In Lehigh Valley: Report
A baby girl accidentally suffered a skull fracture and a brain injury after getting hit in the middle of a dispute between the child’s parents on Sunday, Oct. 9, LehighValleyLive reports. Officers responded to the Easton home and found the infant’s parents quarreling around 6:15 p.m. before the father...
Street Racing Driver Nabbed In Head-On Lehigh Valley Crash Faces Felony Charges: Police
A street racing driver that police say caused a fiery head-on crash in the Lehigh Valley area is facing felony charges. Nyjah A. Golphin, 24, was charged with felony aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment, racing on highways, and several other motor vehicle offenses, Palmer Township Police said in a release on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
Carbon Monoxide Leak At PA Daycare Should Leave New Jersey Weary Of The Dangerous Gas
I'll be the first to admit that I don't know much, and as an adult, that's kind of a scary thought. According to the CDC website carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, colorless gas that can cause serious harm and death if too much is inhaled. The website goes on...
Towamencin Dog Owner Found Guilty of Neglect: Report
A 62-year-old Montgomery County man was fined $100 for leaving his dog in an unattended car over the summer, North Penn Now reports. Police in Upper Gwynedd were called to a shopping center on Valley Forge Road on Aug. 4 after passersby noticed a dog in an unattended car. According to the report, the windows were only cracked and the air conditioning was not running.
FOX43.com
Dynamite truck explosion at quarry sends 5 to hospital
MUIR, Pa. — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania. Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township. One person was flown...
Lehigh Valley Man, 53, Accused Of Selling Meth, Cocaine
A 53-year-old man is facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop near a Lehigh Valley tire shop led to the discovery of meth and cocaine, authorities said. Keith Lee Werkheiser, of Forks Township, was charged with felony drug possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended, Forks Township Police said in a release on Monday, Oct. 10.
Pa. school district cancels Halloween parades due to inclusivity, safety concerns
A Pa. school district in Montgomery County has decided to cancel Halloween parades at elementary schools and it’s due to safety and inclusivity concerns, according to reports. The Lower Merion School District has hosted Halloween parades for more than 50 years, but that might have at least temporarily come...
This Bucks County Town Is Rumored To Be The Next Location of An Amazon Fresh Market
A new Amazon Fresh location is rumored to be making its home in Bucks County soon, the latest food store to make its way into the area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new shop for the Bensalem Patch. An Amazon Fresh location is supposed to be opening at the former...
WFMZ-TV Online
Tickets on sale for Lehigh Valley Zoo's Winter Light Spectacular
N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Tickets are now on sale for this year's holiday event at the Lehigh Valley Zoo. The North Whitehall Township zoo is hosting its ninth annual Winter Light Spectacular, complete with 1.2 million lights, fire pits, holiday treats and live performances by Disney princesses. Also this...
