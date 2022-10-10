The South Bristol Rutherford Library is pleased to present the artwork of Todd Lincoln during the month of October. Lincoln is a lifelong resident of South Bristol and a member of an extended family that has lived in South Bristol for several generations. Lincoln first became interested in drawing at the young age of 10, encouraged by his Uncle Kenny and at first drawing cartoons inspired by Donald Duck. His taste has since grown more sophisticated and he enjoys the works of Monet and van Gogh among others.

