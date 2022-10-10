Read full article on original website
Probates
The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is October 13, 2022. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.
Sandra Lee Robbins
Sandra Lee Robbins, 75, of Augusta Road, Bowdoin, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Arrangements will be announced by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath.
Betty Ann Gersh
Our dearest mother, Betty Ann Gersh, of Waldoboro, passed away of natural causes on Sept. 28, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport. She was 94. She was the beloved mother of five children: Milton Law, Michael Law, Deborah Law Michaud, Suzanne Marsh (deceased 2016), and Geoffrey Marsh; and loving grandmother of Brandel Simonoff, Haley Law Hosey, Michael Law II, Emily O’Donnell, Stephen Marsh, Shayne Law, Jordan Law, Madison Law, and Evan Law. She was married three times, most recently to Mr. M. Robert Gersh (deceased 2009), and is survived by four children, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jeannine T. Daigle
Jeannine T. Daigle, 92, formerly of Waldoboro, passed away Oct. 9, 2022 at Edgecomb Green in Edgecomb. Jeannine was born Aug. 3, 1930 in Edmundston, New Brunswick, Canada to Levite Rossignol and Emma Levesque Rossignol. Jeannine married Normand Daigle on June 23, 1952. She was a homemaker and raised her...
Rutherford Library Presents Paintings by Todd Lincoln
The South Bristol Rutherford Library is pleased to present the artwork of Todd Lincoln during the month of October. Lincoln is a lifelong resident of South Bristol and a member of an extended family that has lived in South Bristol for several generations. Lincoln first became interested in drawing at the young age of 10, encouraged by his Uncle Kenny and at first drawing cartoons inspired by Donald Duck. His taste has since grown more sophisticated and he enjoys the works of Monet and van Gogh among others.
William ‘Bill’ Robinson Jr.
On Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, William “Bill” Robinson Jr., 82, of Nobleboro, died peacefully at Maine Veterans’ Home in Augusta after a period of declining health. Born in 1939 in Philadelphia, Pa. to Ethel Stuart Robinson and William John Robinson, Bill earned a BA from Williams College in Massachusetts. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and was awarded a Purple Heart for his service. He served honorably in the Marines, achieving the rank of Captain.
Pumpkinfest Returns with a Roar
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta roared back to life over the weekend, a slightly smaller edition than previous years, but one that still featured the full flavor of Damariscotta’s most famous festival. Beginning with the Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off on Saturday, Oct. 2 and concluding with...
Chadbourne Skips Pumpkinfest to Prepare for Professional Appearance
Much to the dismay of his local fans, for the first time in the history of the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta, Glenn Chadbourne’s artwork does not adorn a giant gourd in Damariscotta’s downtown. During every previous edition of the local festival, the noted Newcastle graphic artist has painted...
Tricia Warren Seeks First Term in Maine House
Looking to make a difference in her community, Boothbay Harbor Selectman Tricia Warren, R-Boothbay Harbor, is making her first bid for state office with a campaign for the House District 48 seat. House District 48 includes Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, South Bristol, Southport, and Westport Island. Warren started her political...
Three for $1 Sale at Village Bookshop
The Village Bookshop in Waldoboro is holding a three for $1 sale on its entire collection of mass-market paperbacks, which includes fiction, mysteries, sci-fi, and many fantasy titles. Come in and browse during October to take advantage of the sale. Located at 25 Friendship Road in downtown Waldoboro, the shop,...
Education and the Economy Highlights Third Candidate Forum
Candidates for Maine House of Representatives and the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners discussed education, business issues, and housing during the third of four political forums hosted by The Lincoln County News ahead of the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election. Held at the Waldoboro town office Thursday, Oct. 6, the panel...
Community Rallies Around Nobleboro Family Affected By Rare Cancer
Members of the community are rallying around a Nobleboro family whose 10-year-old son was diagnosed with rare form of bone cancer this summer. Since Ian Michaud was first diagnosed with osteosarcoma in August, friends of Kristen and Ira Michaud have launched web pages to share information; organize fundraisers, and manage an online schedule of meal delivery to make sure the family remains properly fed while they deal with their son’s illness.
Holly Stover Seeking Third Term in Maine House District 48
House District 48 Rep. Holly Stover, D-Boothbay, plans to prioritize the housing and the work force issues before the state if she is elected to a third term in the Legislature in November. House District 48 includes Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, South Bristol, Southport, and Westport Island. Born and raised...
Damariscotta Police Report
The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Oct. 3-9: Richard Ware, Washington, operating under the influence and violating conditions of release, Belvedere Road, Oct. 5. Simon Brightman-Uhl, Whitefield, outstanding warrant, Oct. 7. Summonses. Simon Brightman-Uhl, Whitefield, operating after suspension, violating conditions of release, and illegal attachment of plates,...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 224 calls for service for the period of Oct. 4-11. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,556 calls for service. Oct. 8, Erik Hoagland, 39, Edgecomb, Lincoln County warrant for failure to appear, on a domestic violence charge, on Eddy Road, Edgecomb, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.
Sign Up Now for Heating Assistance
The sweltering days of August are the best time to sign up for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, but even as freezing temperatures nip at Lincoln County, it’s not too late to sign up. The program for Lincoln County is run by the Kennebec Valley Community Action Program. Details on requesting and qualifying for assistance are available online at kvcap.org/for-the-home/energy-housing-services-overview/heating-assistance/.
LA Golf Wins South Class B Sportsmanship Award
Lincoln Academy’s golf team was presented with the South Class B Sportsmanship award on October 8.
Lincoln Academy Girls Soccer Win Battle of the Eagles
Lincoln Academy girls soccer team defeated visiting Erskine Academy 4-2 in the battle of the Eagles on Oct. 11. Lincoln saw two first half goals from Bronwen Coffin, and second half goals from Marley LeBel and Mariam DeLisle. Scoring for Erskine were Maddy Paquet and Brielle Crummett. Lincoln’s girls soccer...
Lincoln Academy Boys Soccer Game Postponed
Due to the weather forecast for Friday, Oct. 14, the Lincoln Academy boys soccer games at Leavitt have been moved to Saturday, Oct. 15. Leavitt is still hopeful to play their Senior game under the lights on the football field Saturday evening if the field is in good enough condition, but they will know that until Saturday morning.
COVID-19 Testing Up at LincolnHealth
COVID-19 tests performed through LincolnHealth have increased in each of the past two weeks, while positive tests remain “relatively stable,” hospital spokesperson John Martins said by email. From Oct. 3-9, LincolnHealth tested 315 individuals with 35 positive tests, for a positivity rate of 11.15%, down from 13.96% last...
