CATS bus rider bruised by bullet impact, Charlotte police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a man is accused of shooting the side of a CATS bus, bruising a passenger's shoulder when he did so. Officers said it happened just before 11 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11 along Ellington Street near Billingsley Road. CMPD said 34-year-old Scott Randolph Mayfield exited the bus before taking a pistol out. He then fired the gun, hitting the bus.
This North Carolina city is the best to drive in, study says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Everywhere you go, people complain about the drivers. But which city is actually the worst or the best to drive in?. WalletHub compared the 100 largest American cities over various parameters to determine the ranking, including the annual hours spent in congestion, days with precipitation, the likelihood of a wreck, car theft rate and even average gas prices.
North Carolina car restorer chosen for national TV appearance
Street Scenes Automotive in west Charlotte has roots tracing back to 2004.
Dr. Ted addresses a growing concern on Carolina roads: Distracted Driving
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Dr. Ted. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. We've seen it before, a big accident on the road caused by someone who was on their phone while driving. Here to talk about the dangers of distracted driving is Dr Ted Greve.
Changes could be coming to the speed limit in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill leaders are considering lowering the speed limit in certain residential areas after a study showed some people are going almost 40 mph. In residential areas where there is no sign showing the speed limit, the law in Rock Hill states the speed limit is 35 mph. However, city leaders said drivers are going too fast. Officials are discussing changing the speed limit from 35 to 30 miles per hour in Monday night’s council meeting.
New program hopes to revamp school lunches across North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School lunches often get a bad rap but a new partnership in North Carolina is hoping to change that perception. The new program will benefit local farmers statewide and give kids healthier options at school. Let's connect the dots. A new grant will allow the North...
The Charlotte airport is partially reopening its upper-level roadway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The airport is partially reopening its upper-level roadway Tuesday, which is a day earlier than planned. It’s been closed since the end of September for construction causing massive delays and backups. While the initial phase of the project is complete, they're encouraging customers to continue...
NCDOT Crews Prepare for Wintry Weather
BOONE, N.C. — It may still be fall across the Carolinas, but the North Carolina Department of Transportation is already getting ready for wintry weather. The NCDOT held its annual snow prep day at the Watauga County Maintenance Yard in Boone on Wednesday. Crews checked equipment, loaded trucks, prepared...
Charlotte man plans to buy a Cadillac with his lottery winnings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man says he plans to buy himself a new car after taking home a $200,000 prize on a new scratch-off game in the North Carolina Education Lottery. Claude Walkup stopped by the Murphy USA on Ashley Road last Sunday and the decision to buy...
Why it's going to cost more to heat your home this winter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Be prepared to pay more to heat your home — maybe a lot more. Heating costs this upcoming winter are expected to reach a 10-year high with the average family spending $1,200 to heat their home, according to a recent report by the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.
521 Litter: Indian Land resident voluntarily cleaning highway trash
Every week, one of the busiest highways in Indian Land gets some tender, love, and care, but it's the person who's keeping it clean that may surprise you -- an 81-year-old woman named Joan.
CMPD to release 3rd-quarter crime trends
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We will soon have a deeper look at where the city stands as far as crime is concerned when Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department releases its third-quarter crime stats. The hope is that some of the trends from the mid-year report, which covered the previous quarter of 2022,...
Lawyers looking into who can be held responsible after man drove off a 'bridge to nowhere' in Catawba County
HICKORY, N.C. — Lawyers for the family of a man who drove off a “bridge to nowhere” in Catawba County are looking for who is responsible. Philip John Paxson died on Sept. 30; he was unfamiliar with the area and his car was found in a ravine the next day. Neighbors say that bridge collapsed nearly a decade ago, and the road has been a problem since, but nothing has been done to fix it.
Speed appears to be a factor in deadly head-on crash, Lincolnton police say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A 42-year-old man was killed Wednesday in a head-on crash in Lincolnton, police said. The driver of a 2020 Mustang GT was going east on East Main Street when he crossed into the opposite lane, crashing into a Jeep Grand Wagoneer. Michael Hickory, of Lincolnton, who...
How you can help ensure migrating birds a safe flight
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall migration for birds is underway. As millions of birds travel between winter and summer homes, officials say there are things you can do to help them arrive safely. Birds are on the move every night through North Carolina. “Most songbirds navigate at night,” Ben Graham,...
13-year-old killed in head-on dirt bike crash with pickup truck, North Carolina troopers say
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 13-year-old died following a dirt bike crash in Alexander County this weekend, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4 p.m. Sunday on Barrett Mountain Road. 13-year-old Taylorsville resident Skylar Chapman was found suffering from injuries and was taken […]
Some commissioners have concerns regarding the Brooklyn Village redevelopment project
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Developers released more updates on the Brooklyn Village redevelopment project. The project was approved back in July 2018, and as developers continue to wrap up phase one some commissioners say they have some concerns. One of the concerns addressed was the timing of the project. The...
Hear better...feel better
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Levine Hearing. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Hear better and you feel better, there are so many issues that can account for not feeling better. Here with more is Dr. Madison Levine from Levine Hearing.
'No one is safe anymore' | Truck driver caught in gunfire during north Charlotte shooting now fighting to stay alive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than a week after a deadly shooting at the Pilot Travel Center in north Charlotte, police say the one surviving bystander continues to recover in the hospital. Vasyl Nesvit, 26, is a truck driver who traveled from Oregon to Charlotte to complete a delivery. Late...
NC man tried to steal 3 vehicles from a neighbor down the street: Sheriff
A Statesville man tried to steal three vehicles from a neighbor down the street last week, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said.
