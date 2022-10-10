Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
One Plus Restaurant in BerkeleyGabriella KorosiBerkeley, CA
Saints Tyrann Mathieu Dresses Up in Tennessee Gear After Losing Hilarious Bet to Alvin Kamara (Video)
The Saints are made up of players from all different colleges. And these players while in the NFL still show loyalty to their former schools. Saints running back Alvin Kamara and safety Tyrann Mathieu made a bet on the LSU vs Tennessee game and the results didn't favor Mathieu. Well, Kamara made sure to record Mathieu executing his end of the bet.
Jalen Hurts Sets a New NFL Record
Jalen Hurts’ legs have remained a crucial competent of his game as he developed as a passer. He used his legs to get into the end zone twice, both times running a quarterback sneak from 1-yard away, setting a new NFL record for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in his first 25 career starts with 19. Cam Newton previously owned the record.
NFL Fans React To A League Official’s Response To Roughing The Passer Complaints
For as long as competitive sports have existed, officiating blunders have always been something that comes with the territory. The Saints and their fans are no strangers to this aspect of the game as a blown no-call killed their chances of advancing to a Superbowl in 2018. While the Saints'...
Saints vs Bengals Wednesday Injury Report
In desperate need of a victory, the New Orleans Saints got one last Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks (thanks in large part of a legendary performance by Taysom Hill). New Orleans earned the win, despite being without a number of All-Pros due to injury. Now at 2-3, the Saints have...
Poll: Would Pats be crazy to swing a deal for McCaffrey?
Christian McCaffrey has quickly become one of the hottest names in the NFL once again, though this time it's not necessarily for anything he's done on the field. McCaffrey was limited to just 10 games in 2020 and 2021 due to a slew of injuries. During the injury plagued seasons, McCaffrey was limited to 667 rushing yards/6 TD and 54rec/492yds/2td receiving. A far cry from his 2019 season, when he rushed for 1387yds/15td while catching 116 passes for 1005 yards and 4 TD.
Poll: ‘Return of the Mac’ or ‘Zappe Hour’ at QB in Cleveland?
Here we go again. Just like last week at this time, as we get closer to the weekend the Patriots QB situation becomes less and less clear. Mac Jones is back in full pads at practice while ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is reporting there's a "decent chance" we see No. 10 under center on Sunday.
Caught On-Camera! What Was This Former NY Yankee Doing on an NFL Sideline?
Most professional athletes embark on different careers after the conclusion of their professional sports career. The different types of post-playing careers are always very interesting. Some remain in the sport, becoming a coach, scout or executive. Others follow the path carved by their college degree, going into business, finance or another industry. Some become stay-at-home parents, others launch a podcast; you never know what an athlete's next steps are going to be until they take them.
Seahawks will Move Kickoff if Conflict with Mariners, ALDS
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will move the kickoff time against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday back by about 90 minutes if there is a Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros. The Seahawks announced the time adjustment on Wednesday....
Can History Repeat? Inside the Storied Playoff Past of New York vs. Cleveland
On Tuesday night, October 11th, the New York Yankees will begin their American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians. It's the sixth time in history that these two franchises have met up in the playoffs. That said, it's the first time the teams will meet in the postseason with Cleveland playing under its new moniker, the Guardians, as they were the "Indians" during the first five match-ups.
Cameraman Shoved by Davante Adams Takes First Step Toward Retribution
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams could be in hot water after pushing an unsuspecting cameraman in the aftermath of his team's gut-wrenching loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. While Adams's decision to shove the cameraman was a bad one, social media had plenty of...
MLB Playoffs: Alvarez, Astros Resume Series vs Mariners
The Seattle Mariners need a new plan for locking down October-tested Astros star Yordan Alvarez, because what they tried in Game 1 certainly didn't work. Maybe ace Luis Castillo is the answer. They'll find out when the teams play Game 2 of their AL Division Series on Thursday in Houston, with the Guardians and Yankees set for ALDS Game 2 in New York later — weather permitting.
The College Programs With The Most Players on NFL Rosters in 2022
In the NFL, all 32 teams operate with the same salary cap. Prior to trading or forfeiting any draft picks, all 32 teams have the same amount to work with. The draft order is established each year by the win-loss record from the previous season, giving the worst teams in the league an advantage in attempting to improve.
NBA’s Most Handsome Coaches? Texas Represent!
I've seen a LOT of different types of surveys in my life. Some of them have been useful and helpful, while others have been entertaining and thought-provoking. Then there are the ones that are just downright silly, and today I bring you one that is maybe even beyond silly. However, it does have some Texas ties to it and at least we can lay claim to something in it.
NBA・
Seattle to throw Castillo in ALDS Game 2 vs Houston’s Valdez
HOUSTON (AP) — Seattle’s Luis Castillo will oppose Houston’s Framber Valdez in Game 2 of their American League Division Series on Thursday. It will be the second start of the postseason for Castillo, who won Game 1 of Seattle’s wild-card series against Toronto. Castillo, who was acquired from the Reds just before the trade deadline, allowed six hits and struck out five in 7 1/3 shutout innings against the Blue Jays.
