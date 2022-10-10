ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints Tyrann Mathieu Dresses Up in Tennessee Gear After Losing Hilarious Bet to Alvin Kamara (Video)

The Saints are made up of players from all different colleges. And these players while in the NFL still show loyalty to their former schools. Saints running back Alvin Kamara and safety Tyrann Mathieu made a bet on the LSU vs Tennessee game and the results didn't favor Mathieu. Well, Kamara made sure to record Mathieu executing his end of the bet.
Jalen Hurts Sets a New NFL Record

Jalen Hurts’ legs have remained a crucial competent of his game as he developed as a passer. He used his legs to get into the end zone twice, both times running a quarterback sneak from 1-yard away, setting a new NFL record for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in his first 25 career starts with 19. Cam Newton previously owned the record.
Saints vs Bengals Wednesday Injury Report

In desperate need of a victory, the New Orleans Saints got one last Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks (thanks in large part of a legendary performance by Taysom Hill). New Orleans earned the win, despite being without a number of All-Pros due to injury. Now at 2-3, the Saints have...
Poll: Would Pats be crazy to swing a deal for McCaffrey?

Christian McCaffrey has quickly become one of the hottest names in the NFL once again, though this time it's not necessarily for anything he's done on the field. McCaffrey was limited to just 10 games in 2020 and 2021 due to a slew of injuries. During the injury plagued seasons, McCaffrey was limited to 667 rushing yards/6 TD and 54rec/492yds/2td receiving. A far cry from his 2019 season, when he rushed for 1387yds/15td while catching 116 passes for 1005 yards and 4 TD.
Caught On-Camera! What Was This Former NY Yankee Doing on an NFL Sideline?

Most professional athletes embark on different careers after the conclusion of their professional sports career. The different types of post-playing careers are always very interesting. Some remain in the sport, becoming a coach, scout or executive. Others follow the path carved by their college degree, going into business, finance or another industry. Some become stay-at-home parents, others launch a podcast; you never know what an athlete's next steps are going to be until they take them.
Can History Repeat? Inside the Storied Playoff Past of New York vs. Cleveland

On Tuesday night, October 11th, the New York Yankees will begin their American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians. It's the sixth time in history that these two franchises have met up in the playoffs. That said, it's the first time the teams will meet in the postseason with Cleveland playing under its new moniker, the Guardians, as they were the "Indians" during the first five match-ups.
MLB Playoffs: Alvarez, Astros Resume Series vs Mariners

The Seattle Mariners need a new plan for locking down October-tested Astros star Yordan Alvarez, because what they tried in Game 1 certainly didn't work. Maybe ace Luis Castillo is the answer. They'll find out when the teams play Game 2 of their AL Division Series on Thursday in Houston, with the Guardians and Yankees set for ALDS Game 2 in New York later — weather permitting.
NBA’s Most Handsome Coaches? Texas Represent!

I've seen a LOT of different types of surveys in my life. Some of them have been useful and helpful, while others have been entertaining and thought-provoking. Then there are the ones that are just downright silly, and today I bring you one that is maybe even beyond silly. However, it does have some Texas ties to it and at least we can lay claim to something in it.
Seattle to throw Castillo in ALDS Game 2 vs Houston’s Valdez

HOUSTON (AP) — Seattle’s Luis Castillo will oppose Houston’s Framber Valdez in Game 2 of their American League Division Series on Thursday. It will be the second start of the postseason for Castillo, who won Game 1 of Seattle’s wild-card series against Toronto. Castillo, who was acquired from the Reds just before the trade deadline, allowed six hits and struck out five in 7 1/3 shutout innings against the Blue Jays.
