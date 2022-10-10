Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama, Texas A&M Dominates Week 6 Viewership
Not only was Alabama versus Texas A&M the most desired home ticket of the year, it was one of the most viewed college football games of the year. Saturday's matchup between the Tide and the Aggies was the second most watched college football game of the year, sitting behind Alabama's matchup with Texas on September 10, which did 10.6 million viewers on FOX.
Alabama Announces New Home-and-Home Series
Alabama has announced its newest home-and-home series with the University of Minnesota. The Crimson Tide will travel to Minneapolis, Minn., on September 18, 2032, while the Golden Gophers will take the trip to Tuscaloosa, Ala., on September 17, 2033. Alabama has only played Minnesota one time in its history. The...
Was Alabama’s AP Poll Drop Too Far?
A tough home win against the Texas A&M Aggies did Alabama football no favors when it came to the Associated Press poll rankings. The Crimson Tide, previously ranked No. 1, fell two places to No. 3. Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) defeated Texas A&M (3-3, 12- SEC) 24-20 in a game which came down to the last play.
Nick Saban Gives Bryce Young Injury Update
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban gave an update on Bryce Young in his Monday afternoon press conference. "Bryce is getting reevaluated today. I don't really know much. I haven't talked to Doc since he did that. Hopefully we're going to try to get him ready to play this week, but this is something that, you know, nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to go out and be able to do what he needs to do. And we'll see as the week progresses, but I don't have an update much more than that," said Saban.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Favre Denies Wrongdoing in Mississippi Welfare Scandal
Brett Favre says he has done nothing wrong and has been "smeared" in the media in response to his involvement in a sprawling welfare investigation in Mississippi, according to a statement given to Fox News Digital. "I have been unjustly smeared in the media," Favre said in the statement, which...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
771K+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 0