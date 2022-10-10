ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Bruce Irvin’s 4-word message on Seahawks return

On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks signed veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. Irvin was drafted by the Seahawks with their first round pick back in 2012. He spent the first four years of his career there, which were some of the best seasons of his career. Tuesday...
SEATTLE, WA
Seahawks Are Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick

The Seattle Seahawks are welcoming a familiar face back to the practice squad. Linebacker Bruce Irvin, the team's first-round pick in 2012, is back for his third stint with the Seahawks. Irvin played for Seattle from 2012-15 and returned to play in two games during the 2020 season. Irvin most...
SEATTLE, WA
Seahawks Receive Brutal Injury News About Key Offensive Player

The Seattle Seahawks have been much more competitive during the 2022 season than many people thought that they would be. After trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this past offseason, many assumed that the Seahawks would be heading toward a rebuild. While that still may be the case, this is a team that is playing hard every week and exceeding expectations set for them.
SEATTLE, WA
Louisiana Sports
Seahawks vs. Saints: Best and worst PFF grades from Week 5

The Seahawks lost to the Saints on Sunday 39-32, dropping to 2-3 on the season. Nevertheless, it’s tough to get too discouraged when the quarterback situation is far better than anyone could have hoped this year and young contributors like Tariq Woolen are making big plays every week. Geno Smith and Woolen were both among the team’s highest-graded players this week according to Pro Football Focus.
SEATTLE, WA
Seahawks Lose Rashaad Penny For Season To Lower Leg Fracture

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 09: Rashaad Penny #20 of the Seattle Seahawks is carted off the field after being injured during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 09, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) RENTON, Wash. (AP) —...
SEATTLE, WA
Saints Fans Roast Eli Apple Over NOLA Comments

Friends, Cajuns, Countrymen, lend me your ears. The Saints have won another football game and false hope flows through me like bacon grease through Andy Reid's bloodstream. Next week the Saints get to match up with one of last year's Super Bowl contenders, the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are, of course, lead by LSU hereaux Joe Burreaux and fellow LSU alum and top receiver Ja'marr Chase. The Bengals also carry a great many beloved former Saints on the squad including Vonn Bell and Trey Hendrickson.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Dallas Cowboys Should Ride Cooper Rush Until Dak is Fully Healthy

Regardless of what happens next week in Philadelphia, things could not have gone any better for the Dallas Cowboys over the last month. After losing their franchise quarterback to a thumb injury in a week one loss to Tampa Bay, seldom used backup Cooper Rush has led Dallas to four straight wins. The truth is Rush has not had to win games for the Cowboys. Instead, he has been terrific as a game manager, and he has taken care of the football in all four wins.
DALLAS, TX
Sean Payton Is Considered A Top Coaching Candidate For Carolina; Here Is How It Could Happen

In breaking news earlier today, the Carolina Panther have parted ways with head Coach Matt Rhule. This is not extremely shocking news considering that many experts already suspected The third-year head coach was on the hot seat coming into this season. After a 1-4 start and an embarrassing loss on Sunday to the 49ers, the Panthers organization made the decision official.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Poll: Would Pats be crazy to swing a deal for McCaffrey?

Christian McCaffrey has quickly become one of the hottest names in the NFL once again, though this time it's not necessarily for anything he's done on the field. McCaffrey was limited to just 10 games in 2020 and 2021 due to a slew of injuries. During the injury plagued seasons, McCaffrey was limited to 667 rushing yards/6 TD and 54rec/492yds/2td receiving. A far cry from his 2019 season, when he rushed for 1387yds/15td while catching 116 passes for 1005 yards and 4 TD.
NFL
Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Week 5 – New Orleans

The Seattle Seahawks got involved in another shootout this week. However, they didn’t have enough gas to keep up with New Orleans, losing 39-32. Here are our Seahawks Dud And Stud Of Week 5. In a game where the Seattle Seahawks‘ defense seemed to forget how to tackle, they...
SEATTLE, WA
