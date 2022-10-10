Regardless of what happens next week in Philadelphia, things could not have gone any better for the Dallas Cowboys over the last month. After losing their franchise quarterback to a thumb injury in a week one loss to Tampa Bay, seldom used backup Cooper Rush has led Dallas to four straight wins. The truth is Rush has not had to win games for the Cowboys. Instead, he has been terrific as a game manager, and he has taken care of the football in all four wins.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO