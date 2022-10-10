Read full article on original website
Bruce Irvin’s 4-word message on Seahawks return
On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks signed veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. Irvin was drafted by the Seahawks with their first round pick back in 2012. He spent the first four years of his career there, which were some of the best seasons of his career. Tuesday...
Seahawks Are Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick
The Seattle Seahawks are welcoming a familiar face back to the practice squad. Linebacker Bruce Irvin, the team's first-round pick in 2012, is back for his third stint with the Seahawks. Irvin played for Seattle from 2012-15 and returned to play in two games during the 2020 season. Irvin most...
NFL Analysis Network
Seahawks Receive Brutal Injury News About Key Offensive Player
The Seattle Seahawks have been much more competitive during the 2022 season than many people thought that they would be. After trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this past offseason, many assumed that the Seahawks would be heading toward a rebuild. While that still may be the case, this is a team that is playing hard every week and exceeding expectations set for them.
Dallas Cowboys QB Competition: What Does Troy Aikman Think of Tony Romo?
Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks have graduated to the broadcast booth since the early '70s when Don Meredith joined Monday Night Football, the tradition continues with Troy Aikman and Tony Romo, so how does Troy Aikman really feel about Tony Romo?. According to The Spun, Troy Aikman thinks he deserves a better...
Seahawks-Cardinals Week 6 game time could be moved
The kickoff time for the Week 6 game between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals could be moved. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke with the media on Monday and said the team is exploring the possibility of changing the game time. Seattle is scheduled to host Arizona at 4:05...
Seahawks vs. Saints: Best and worst PFF grades from Week 5
The Seahawks lost to the Saints on Sunday 39-32, dropping to 2-3 on the season. Nevertheless, it’s tough to get too discouraged when the quarterback situation is far better than anyone could have hoped this year and young contributors like Tariq Woolen are making big plays every week. Geno Smith and Woolen were both among the team’s highest-graded players this week according to Pro Football Focus.
Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny out for year with broken fibula
SEATTLE — The Seahawks will be down another running back for the 2022-23 season. Running back Rashaad Penny was ruled out for the season after he broke his fibula Sunday against the Saints. Penny rushed for 346 yards this season, scoring two touchdowns in the five games he played...
Seahawks reunite with Super Bowl-winning linebacker amid defensive woes
The Seattle Seahawks have been one of worse defensive teams this 2022, which is why they are starting to make some roster decisions to shore up the defense–even if it’s just a little bit. In their first move to potentially address their defensive woes, the Seahawks are reportedly...
Cousins & Vikings Snap To Life With Late TD To Beat Bears 29-22
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings established a remarkable rhythm early. Their resiliency surfaced again late. The reward is being alone in first place in the NFC North. Cousins scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 2:26 remaining on Minnesota's fifth third-down conversion of its go-ahead...
KXL
Seahawks Lose Rashaad Penny For Season To Lower Leg Fracture
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 09: Rashaad Penny #20 of the Seattle Seahawks is carted off the field after being injured during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 09, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) RENTON, Wash. (AP) —...
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan argues with the referee against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Saints Fans Roast Eli Apple Over NOLA Comments
Friends, Cajuns, Countrymen, lend me your ears. The Saints have won another football game and false hope flows through me like bacon grease through Andy Reid's bloodstream. Next week the Saints get to match up with one of last year's Super Bowl contenders, the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are, of course, lead by LSU hereaux Joe Burreaux and fellow LSU alum and top receiver Ja'marr Chase. The Bengals also carry a great many beloved former Saints on the squad including Vonn Bell and Trey Hendrickson.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Churn Out Records and Comebacks
On Monday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29. Patrick Mahomes has now defeated the Raiders eight out of nine times. That's the best record a starting quarterback has against the Raiders in their history. That's just the kind of stuff that Mahomes is involved...
Chiefs Hold on for Wild 30-29 Victory Over Rival Raiders
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs headed off to the locker room facing a big hole against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, everything from the big plays to the officiating calls going the way of their longtime AFC West rivals. One call in particular...
Dallas Cowboys Should Ride Cooper Rush Until Dak is Fully Healthy
Regardless of what happens next week in Philadelphia, things could not have gone any better for the Dallas Cowboys over the last month. After losing their franchise quarterback to a thumb injury in a week one loss to Tampa Bay, seldom used backup Cooper Rush has led Dallas to four straight wins. The truth is Rush has not had to win games for the Cowboys. Instead, he has been terrific as a game manager, and he has taken care of the football in all four wins.
Sean Payton Is Considered A Top Coaching Candidate For Carolina; Here Is How It Could Happen
In breaking news earlier today, the Carolina Panther have parted ways with head Coach Matt Rhule. This is not extremely shocking news considering that many experts already suspected The third-year head coach was on the hot seat coming into this season. After a 1-4 start and an embarrassing loss on Sunday to the 49ers, the Panthers organization made the decision official.
The Best Tweets and Pictures After Dallas Cowboys Dismantle the Los Angeles Rams
The Dallas Cowboys went into the game as the underdogs against the Los Angeles Rams. But, after the Cowboys beat the Super Bowl champs 22-10, the underdogs celebrated while Twitter blew up with some awesome tweets. The Cowboys lost their first game of the season against the Tamp Bay Buccaneers....
Poll: Would Pats be crazy to swing a deal for McCaffrey?
Christian McCaffrey has quickly become one of the hottest names in the NFL once again, though this time it's not necessarily for anything he's done on the field. McCaffrey was limited to just 10 games in 2020 and 2021 due to a slew of injuries. During the injury plagued seasons, McCaffrey was limited to 667 rushing yards/6 TD and 54rec/492yds/2td receiving. A far cry from his 2019 season, when he rushed for 1387yds/15td while catching 116 passes for 1005 yards and 4 TD.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Week 5 – New Orleans
The Seattle Seahawks got involved in another shootout this week. However, they didn’t have enough gas to keep up with New Orleans, losing 39-32. Here are our Seahawks Dud And Stud Of Week 5. In a game where the Seattle Seahawks‘ defense seemed to forget how to tackle, they...
What’s Really Going on Here? Giants CB Being Tended to by Trainer Goes Viral
Sometimes the right (or wrong) angle of a photo or video can change everything. IG models spend countless hours attempting to get the perfect shot, one from just the right angle that makes them look best. Unfortunately for New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes, he was trending on social media...
