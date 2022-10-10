ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver aims to make biking on Broadway safer in 2023

By ALEX EDWARDS alex.edwards@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gj8Ik_0iTghdC000

Biking and walking along Broadway between 7th and Center avenues should be far more accessible in 12-18 months, according to City of Denver officials.

Denver's transportation department kicked off its Broadway multimodal improvements project with a celebration. District 7 Councilman Jolon Clark said the improvements were "a long time coming."

The program aims to improve to the corridor with safety top-of-mind. That's for all traveling along the major north/south arterial road, pedestrians, cyclists and scooter riders included. The 1.5-mile improvement area will include a two-way, protected bike lane, upgraded traffic signals, and shortened crossing distances for pedestrians.

The Elevate Denver Bond covered much of the cost for the $14.3 million project, with a $9.6 million grant coming from the Safer Main Streets Initiative.

"This work will further our Vision Zero goal to eliminate fatal and serious injury crashes along the corridor and provide more and better options for people to access and enjoy Broadway without a car," Adam Phipps, the executive director of Denver's Department of Transport and Infrastructure, said. "This Broadway facility will be an important new addition to the bike network."

Denver will also add 44 more miles of bike lanes, which will see the city exceed a five-year goal of adding 125 miles of bike lanes, he said. More than 90% of these 44 new miles will be what is known as a "high comfort" lane.

A high comfort lane has a clear buffer between people on bikes and people in cars. It can be as simple as a wide dividing line between the bike lane and street or a curb built into the road, said Nancy Kuhn, the director of communications for DOTI.

"It's gonna be great," Kuhn said. "People are gonna be able to come right off Cherry Creek Trail, hop on and head downtown in a protected way."

Many families want to walk or bike along the stretch of Broadway but can't because of how unsafe it felt, she said. The construction project will add two layers of protection for pedestrians: bike lanes and a row of parking spots for cars.

The department has high hopes for the 12-18 month improvement plan. Much of that comes from the observed success of a pilot program further down south Broadway between Bayaud and Virginia avenues.

"People liked it so much that it's been up since 2016," Clark said. "People said, 'please, we know it doesn't connect all the way, but this is so impactful for this area.'"

Initially, the pilot program had an expiration date, but it remained after the positive feedback. The new improvement plan extends the existing lane from Cherry Creek Trail to Center Avenue.

Kuhn said the impact on existing car traffic will be minimal. During the 15-month pilot period between 2016 to 2017, DOTI conducted studies that found traffic impacts due to the added parking spaces and bike lanes were "insignificant."

Beyond pedestrian safety, adding the two-way bike path will give local businesses a step up as bikers are far more likely to stop in than car drivers.

"The research shows that people on bikes are going to stop, and they're going to grab ice cream, they're going to grab food for their cat on the way home," Clark said. "They're going to stop and shop and support our small businesses and our community in ways that these cars are never going to do."

Luke Johnson, the president of the Broadway Merchants Association, recognizes the importance of the improvements. The Association represents over 100 small businesses that operate on Broadway.

"Broadway is one of the oldest shopping and dining districts in Denver, and for most of the last century, it's been heavily trafficked with cars," Johnson said. " Today, we will welcome a new era that will save the next 100 years of this corridor."

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
David Heitz

Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in Denver

Before I experienced homelessness due to untreated mental illness in 2019, I never gave a second thought as to where people experiencing homelessness sleep at night. In Denver, some sleep in the woods down by the Platte River. I went there a lot because it felt safer than the city streets. But I used to worry about critters snuggling up against me. On two occasions I saw a porcupine down there.
DENVER, CO
Fast Casual

Voodoo donuts opening 4th Colorado store

Voodoo Doughnut is launching its 15th store in Boulder, Colorado, marking the state's fourth location. The Portland, Oregon-based store is hiring 75 employees from the local community and will offer competitive wages, affordable health care and liberal PTO in an environment where no name tag or uniform is required, according to a company press release.
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

2022 Halloween events in and around the Denver area

Through Oct. 29: "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" — Presented by Alley Children's Theatre, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $12. Tickets: minersalley.com. Through Oct. 30: Corn Maze — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Chatfield Farms, 8500 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, go online for prices. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events. Through Oct. 30: Fall Festival Days — Corn mazes, slide mountain, pumpkin patch, Scream Acres and...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
State
Virginia State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Colorado that are highly praised by both travellers and local people for their tasty food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, as well as for their exceptional service.
COLORADO STATE
Matt Whittaker

State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities

(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway#Bike Lanes#Bike Path#Traffic Accident#Construction Maintenance#City Of Denver
The Denver Gazette

Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado

1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2. Colorado is the only state in history to turn down the Olympics - In 1976 the Winter Olympics were planned to be held in Denver. Voters chose not to host the Olympics because of the cost,...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Vote NO on these Denver ballot issues

We urged a NO vote recently for Initiated Ordinance 305 on Denver’s municipal ballot. Dubbed the “eviction tax,” it’s a $12 million-a-year tax increase that will add even more to the price of renting in Denver — placing a $75 annual excise tax on nearly every rental apartment, townhome, mobile home and house in the city. It’s just what Denver doesn’t need — another rent hike. And the tax dollars it would collect would be used to hire lawyers for people facing eviction — a service Denver City Hall already provides. It’s an easy “no” vote.
DENVER, CO
K99

An Open Letter To Jerk Pedestrians In Colorado

Let me start off by saying this is beyond just a "Colorado thing" this is a society thing for the most part and quite frankly, I'm sick of it. In this day and age where so many people are in the "me me me" state of mind and in a time where common sense has seemingly gone out the window, that has seemed to carryover to crosswalk etiquette.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Lisa Calderón, director of Emerge Colorado, joins race for Denver mayor

Lisa Calderón, the director of Emerge Colorado and a professor at Regis University, announced Thursday morning she will run in Denver's 2023 mayoral election. She finished third in the 2019 mayoral primary. Calderón said in a news release that she wants to rebuild trust in government institutions, which she characterizes at an "all-time" low because of political polarization and economic uncertainty. ...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Two Colorado cities among top 10 in home value increase

A new study shows that home prices in the Denver metro area have increased by an average of $94 per day during the last decade.The study from Point 2 Homes found that Boulder got pricier even faster, gaining an average of $107 dollars in value every day since 2011.Both Denver and Boulder ranked in the top 10 in the country for daily home value gains, with Boulder ranking seventh and Denver ranking 10th.In order, that list of daily home value increases is as follows: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa ClaraSan Francisco-Oakland-HaywardAnaheim-Santa Ana-IrvineLos Angeles-Long Beach-GlendaleNaples-Immokalee-Marco IslandSan Diego-CarlsbadBoulderSeattle-Tacoma-BellevueUrban HonoluluDenver-Aurora-LakewoodDenver's average home value in 2011 was $231,400 and $607,100 in 2021. In Boulder, it went from $353,100 to $782,700.Fort Collins also placed on the list with an average home value in 2011 of $249,480, which went up to $514,300 in 2021, at an increase of $66 per day. Colorado Springs went from $187,200 to $432,900, at $61 per day.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy