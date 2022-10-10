Kwasi Kwarteng has cut short his visit to the US for crisis talks over the mini-Budget amid rumours Truss’s government is on the brink of a U-turn over corporation tax cuts.The chancellor has to flown back to the UK to hold discussions with Liz Truss and Conservative MPs, leaving behind a meeting of international finance ministers in Washington.Ms Truss is set to tear up further elements of Kwasi Kwarteng’s fiscal proposal, including a reversal of the proposed corporation tax cuts – a key pledge of her leadership election campaign.It comes as senior Conservatives are reportedly holding talks about the...

POLITICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO