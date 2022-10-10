ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Poverty, climate, space: China's progress in 10 years under Xi

Xi Jinping's China has dragged millions out of extreme poverty, sent spacecraft to the Moon and committed itself to cutting greenhouse gas emissions. A year after Xi became leader, 82 million Chinese people lived in extreme poverty, according to World Bank data.
CHINA
The Independent

Liz Truss news - live: Kwarteng flies back to UK as Tories ‘plot to replace PM’

Kwasi Kwarteng has cut short his visit to the US for crisis talks over the mini-Budget amid rumours Truss’s government is on the brink of a U-turn over corporation tax cuts.The chancellor has to flown back to the UK to hold discussions with Liz Truss and Conservative MPs, leaving behind a meeting of international finance ministers in Washington.Ms Truss is set to tear up further elements of Kwasi Kwarteng’s fiscal proposal, including a reversal of the proposed corporation tax cuts – a key pledge of her leadership election campaign.It comes as senior Conservatives are reportedly holding talks about the...
POLITICS

