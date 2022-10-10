Read full article on original website
Poverty, climate, space: China's progress in 10 years under Xi
Xi Jinping's China has dragged millions out of extreme poverty, sent spacecraft to the Moon and committed itself to cutting greenhouse gas emissions. A year after Xi became leader, 82 million Chinese people lived in extreme poverty, according to World Bank data.
Liz Truss news - live: Kwarteng flies back to UK as Tories ‘plot to replace PM’
Kwasi Kwarteng has cut short his visit to the US for crisis talks over the mini-Budget amid rumours Truss’s government is on the brink of a U-turn over corporation tax cuts.The chancellor has to flown back to the UK to hold discussions with Liz Truss and Conservative MPs, leaving behind a meeting of international finance ministers in Washington.Ms Truss is set to tear up further elements of Kwasi Kwarteng’s fiscal proposal, including a reversal of the proposed corporation tax cuts – a key pledge of her leadership election campaign.It comes as senior Conservatives are reportedly holding talks about the...
Royal Mail warns of 5,000-6,000 job cuts as union dispute intensifies
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Royal Mail could cut as many as 5,000 to 6,000 jobs by the end of August next year and warned of more layoffs if planned strikes go ahead, as the British company remains locked in a bitter dispute with its largest labour union.
