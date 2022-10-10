Read full article on original website
Related
kslnewsradio.com
11 Utahns to be chosen for special hunting permit
SALT LAKE CITY — Any Utahn over the age of 11 has a chance at the “hunt of a lifetime.” With the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ sportsman hunting permit, special species may be hunted. The sportsman permit allows the elected Utahn to hunt a species...
Is Utah due for respiratory virus outbreaks in children? Here’s what a top doctor says
Utah children are already getting sick from respiratory viruses that all but disappeared after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as mitigation measures ease, viruses like RSV are spreading again and an Intermountain Healthcare/University of Utah Health doctor is advising parents to keep up COVID-19 precautions to help stop their spread.
kslnewsradio.com
New poll: Is Utah the most unhappy state in the U.S.?
SALT LAKE CITY — In a new study, residents from all 50 states were tested for their happiness. Utahns ranked in the lower 25. The data, compiled by TOP Agency, suggests people in Utah are some of the most unhappy in the U.S. The study focused on seven key...
Herald-Journal
DWR: Threat of algal blooms still present in many bodies of water throughout state
At the start of general-season waterfowl hunts in Utah earlier this month, the Utah Division of Wildlife resources still had 16 waterbodies under advisory for algal blooms, though the four bodies of water in Cache County are not among them. The DWR put out a press release last week warning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjzz.com
Utah health officials offer warnings about controversial European colonoscopy study
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A recent study on the benefits of colonoscopies has garnered headlines in the medical community and created confusion among many patients. “With any new study, it’s really important to take it in context of how it was designed,” said Dr. Nathan Merriman, Intermountain Healthcare medical director of gastroenterology and digestive health.
KUTV
Utah homeowners can now submit applications for assistance on pandemic-era mortgage relief
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some struggling homeowners are finally able to hand in their applications to receive assistance on a pandemic-era mortgage relief program. This comes a few weeks after 2News Investigates discovered that $66 million in federal funding for that program had been sitting in state coffers since the beginning of the year.
Which U.S. city is the worst to drive in?
Which city has the worst drivers? Which city has the best drivers? What a new WalletHub study says about the best and worst places to drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald-Journal
The big bounce back: Survey captures post-pandemic rebound in community wellbeing
When Courtney Flint launched the Utah Wellbeing Project, her timing couldn’t have been more serendipitous. A global pandemic would soon disrupt many aspects of daily life in Utah — from school schedules to global supply chains to access to toilet paper. But in early 2020, Utahns were still going about maskless, working in offices, shaking hands, and going about their day-to-day routines with air-sharing ignorance of what was to come.
Herald-Journal
Wanna make informed votes on judges? Utah makes it easier with a handy website
Utah is one of only a few states that allow voters to decide if a judge should keep their seat on the bench. But there’s a notable dropoff in the number of people who vote on judge retention versus congressional candidates or ballot initiatives. Jennifer Yim, the director of...
Panel explores legalizing psychotherapeutics in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Monday a panel of doctors, therapists and researchers met to discuss how psychotherapeutics could help in addressing mental health in Utah. “My hope is that we can get these patients off of pharmaceuticals that are just continuing the cycle and that we can actually treat these diseases at their […]
Utah’s largest school district changes dress code
AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lawsuit: Utah firm and lawmaker helped Mormons hide abuse
Three children who were sexually abused by their father are accusing a Utah state legislator and a prominent Salt Lake City law firm of conspiring with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to cover up the abuse, allowing it to go on for years. In a court filing...
Lights, camera, action! Film business once again thriving in Utah
Hollywood has a rich history in Utah, and now a new incentive seems to have business picking up again.
Herald-Journal
Franklin County has lowest gas prices in Idaho
Drivers in the Gem State are paying much more for a gallon of gas than in other parts of the country, but so far, the heavy impact of a recent surge in pump prices has been felt primarily in northern Idaho. Meanwhile, AAA’s regular survey of fuel prices indicates that...
upr.org
Animal rights activists found not guilty after rescuing pigs from Utah farm
Two animal rights activists accused of taking two piglets from a Utah farm and recording the conditions inside have been found not guilty in a unanimous jury decision. Paul Darwin Picklesimer and Wayne Hsiung, the activists in question, reportedly broke into a factory farm near Milford, Utah several years ago. There, they took two piglets from the largest pig farm in the nation, a farm owned by Smithfield Foods. Picklesimer and Hsiung are part of an animal welfare organization named “Direct Action Everywhere.”
ksl.com
Utah founder of Vivint donating $35M to Primary Children's Hospital
LEHI — A Utah family is donating $35 million to Primary Children's Hospital in the hope of inspiring others to open their wallets to improve children's health care in the growing southern end of Salt Lake County. Todd Pedersen, founder and chairman of Vivint Smart Home, and his wife...
ksl.com
Why is the Great Salt Lake drying up? What saline lakes can tell us
SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake is a time capsule. It can tell us where the Earth has been, and where it is going. Like its "sister" lakes in the sprawling Great Basin that cover 200,000 square miles, Utah's Great Salt Lake appears to be on a collision course with nature plagued by diversions, drought and climate change.
Summit Daily News
Upper Basin officials see California proposal to conserve Colorado River water as a positive sign — even if it’s not enough
California water agencies that use Colorado River water indicated Wednesday they’d be willing to cut 400,000 acre-feet of water use annually starting next year and running through 2025 — a move a top Upper Basin water official cast as a promising development in the negotiations over the future of the river.
utahbusiness.com
$66 million in mortgage assistance available for Utahns
Salt Lake City — Eligible Utah homeowners can now apply for mortgage assistance online at homeownersassistance.utah.gov. The state has $66 million in federal pandemic relief funds available to help homeowners who are unable to pay their mortgage due to financial hardships associated with the Covid pandemic. The first application...
Comments / 0