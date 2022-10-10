Location: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, MI) All-time Matchup Record: Michigan State leads 30-24 Michigan State has exited the panic portion of the 2022 season and will now look to scrape up any momentum and/or reminisce of respect the Spartans had entering the year. At this point, it is clear Michigan State is not the team on the rise many fans and pundits expected. The Spartans were able to stick around for a short time against a great Ohio State Buckeyes team with championship aspirations, but all the same struggles were visible in MSU’s 49-20 defeat last Saturday.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO