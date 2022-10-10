Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
theonlycolors.com
3-2-1 Preview: 3 key stats, 2 things we want to see and 1 best bet for Wisconsin vs. Michigan State
Yes, this is usually “3 things we want to see” and “2 key stats” but it’s time for a mojo change. We are going to roll out three key stats off the top because, quite frankly, I’m tired of asking to see the same things over and over again only for them not to happen.
theonlycolors.com
Spartan Football Playback: Michigan State vs. Wisconsin (2011)
Location: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, MI) All-time Matchup Record: Michigan State leads 30-24 Michigan State has exited the panic portion of the 2022 season and will now look to scrape up any momentum and/or reminisce of respect the Spartans had entering the year. At this point, it is clear Michigan State is not the team on the rise many fans and pundits expected. The Spartans were able to stick around for a short time against a great Ohio State Buckeyes team with championship aspirations, but all the same struggles were visible in MSU’s 49-20 defeat last Saturday.
theonlycolors.com
Get to Know the Opponent: Wisconsin
Michigan State (2-4) looks to tally the win column for the first time since the second week of the season as it prepares to face Wisconsin (3-3) on Saturday in East Lansing. Wisconsin comes into Spartan Stadium following a 42-7 victory over Northwestern, while MSU looks to defend its home turf after failing to do so against Ohio State in a 49-20 defeat.
theonlycolors.com
Big Ten Media Days Notes & Quotes: Michigan State’s Suzy Merchant “very excited” for 2022-2023 season
Michigan State head women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant took to the stage in Minneapolis at Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball Media Days to address her team ahead of the season. Michigan State men’s basketball head coach Tom Izzo also spoke to the media on Wednesday morning....
theonlycolors.com
Bad Betting Advice, Week Seven: Say Cheese!
Early in my professional career, I had a manager who would often give a simple piece of advice. “Remember, smile first,” he would say. Part of the reason for this advice was that I worked with a group of very strong-willed people who were not always very diplomatic in their communication. But in general, the idea was that when you are working on a difficult project, it is important to stay positive.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Football’s Bryce Baringer named Ray Guy Punter of the Week
The Michigan State Spartans may have had a rough outing over the weekend against the Ohio State Buckeyes, but one player at least shined on the national stage in the matchup. Punter Bryce Baringer’s outstanding punts against the Buckeyes resulted in recognition by the Ray Guy Award for National Punter of the Week honors.
theonlycolors.com
Notes & Quotes: Spartans look to move forward together after fourth-straight loss
The Michigan State football program held its weekly player/assistant coach media availability on Tuesday, following the team’s 49-20 loss to Ohio State on Saturday. Things started off differently this week, as both wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins and redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne kicked things off, speaking about the team’s struggles and how the Spartans can move forward as a unit.
theonlycolors.com
Game time, coverage information announced for Michigan State vs. Gonzaga basketball in Armed Forces Classic
The Michigan State men’s basketball program returns to pier side at North Naval Air Station in San Diego Bay across the water from downtown San Diego, California to take on Gonzaga on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) on Nov. 11 this year. The ESPN Events’ 2022 Peraton Armed Forces Classic officially has a tip-off time set with game coverage announced as well.
theonlycolors.com
Spartan Reacts: What now for Michigan State?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State Spartans fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. If nothing else, at least Saturday’s 49-20 loss to Ohio State didn’t come as...
theonlycolors.com
Analyzing Michigan State men’s ice hockey: No. 16 UMass-Lowell is next up
Over the weekend, Michigan State men’s ice hockey took a split with Bowling Green. In the first game at Munn Ice Arena, MSU took a 3-1 loss. The Spartans completely turned it around on Saturday night at Slater Family Arena in Bowling Green, Ohio, dominating in both the shots column and on the scoreboard for a 2-1 victory.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Commitment Scouting Report: Jeremy Fears Jr.
Tom Izzo’s 2023 recruiting class has potentially turned into one for the ages and has earned the Hall of Fame coach plenty of praise for his efforts recently. The future looks bright for Michigan State men’s basketball. While certainly big man Xavier Booker looks like the headliner of...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley resigns
Samuel L. Stanley Jr. has resigned as president of Michigan State University. In a new video, Stanley says that he has lost trust and confidence in the school’s Board of Trustees and will be departing from MSU. Some board members disagreed with Stanley over his leadership and decision-making. More...
