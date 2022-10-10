Effective: 2022-10-13 16:30:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-14 04:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: Haines Borough and Klukwan FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The following area, The Chilkat River and surrounding area. * WHEN...Until 700 AM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 842 PM AKDT, Rain gauge data indicate heavy rain across the advisory area. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Rainfall has diminished as of Thursday evening, but water levels are still rising on the Chilkat River. Minor flooding is expected to begin late Thursday night, especially near the Chilkat River. - Areas around mile post 14 and 24 of the Haines Highway is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. - For Chilkat River at Klukwan: At 8:00pm the stage was 126.86 feet. Flood Stage is 128.0 feet. Forecast: A crest around 127.2 feet is expected around 4 am Friday. Impacts: At 127.0 feet: This is bankfull stage, but water can encroach the Haines Highway, south of Klukwan. Note that the Chilkat River is highly braided, if and when it shifts channels, our present bankfull and flood stages will be outdated.

HAINES, AK ・ 3 HOURS AGO