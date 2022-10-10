Effective: 2022-10-14 04:19:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-14 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The following area, the Taiya River near Skagway * WHEN...Until 700 AM AKDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, other low-lying areas and flood-prone locations is occurring. Dyea road remains closed due to flooding. It will take several hours for all the water from the recent rainfall to work through local drainage systems in the area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 416 AM AKDT, Current river gauge reports indicate that the Taiya River crested Thursday afternoon. Water levels are currently falling, but are still 1.5 feet above moderate flood stage as of 8 pm Thursday. More than 3 inches of rain have fallen around the Skagway region. Rainfall has diminished over the area. Water levels are falling and should be below bank full around 7 am. - Areas along low lying portions of the Chilkoot Trail is the most likely place to experience flooding. - For Taiya River near Skagway: At 3:00am the stage was 16.74 feet. Flood Stage is 16.5 feet. Forecast: A crest around 16.88 feet is expected around 10:00am Friday. For West Creek near Skagway: At 3:00am the stage was 19.8 feet. Flood Stage is 26.5 feet.

SKAGWAY, AK ・ 1 HOUR AGO