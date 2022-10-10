ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Cyberattack temporarily takes down websites for O'Hare and Midway airports

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cyberattack on Monday shut down the websites for O'Hare and Midway airports, and several other large airports across the country.An FBI spokesperson confirmed they were aware of the cyberattack that took down flychicago.com for part of the morning on Monday, but would not confirm or deny if they were investigating.The O'Hare and Midway websites were down for at least a few hours Monday morning, but was back up and running early Monday afternoon.The Chicago Department of Aviation said in a statement that no airport operations were affected."City of Chicago IT staff worked diligently to restore the...
CHICAGO, IL
Engadget

Hackers forced more than a dozen US public airport websites offline

The incident did not affect air traffic control or other critical operations. The home security hogging all the awards. Unlimited data for $30/mo taxes & fees included. Hackers believed to be based in temporarily forced around 14 public-facing websites for US airports offline on Monday. The LaGuardia, O’Hare and LAX websites were among those targeted, and most are back online. A senior US government official said that air traffic control, internal airport communications and other critical operations were not affected, but travelers looking for security wait times or other information may have been inconvenienced, according to . An LAX spokesperson affirmed that "no internal airport systems were compromised and there were no operational disruptions."
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechSpot

KillNet pro-Russian hacktivists are targeting USA airports' websites

In context: The KillNet crew has brought down the websites of some of the busiest airports in the world. Several US-based terminals experienced online issues, while the increased activity by the pro-Russian hackers could bring the world into a proper cyber-war against the Kremlin. The well-known KillNet group orchestrated a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, IL
City
Denver, CO
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Orlando, FL
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Denver, CO
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
travelnoire.com

This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America

Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
NEWARK, NJ
CNN

Hong Kong offers 500,000 free air tickets to tempt tourists back

(CNN) — Hong Kong attracted around 56 million visitors a year before the pandemic, and now the popular destination is taking significant steps to win tourists back after over two years of some of the world's toughest travel restrictions. Just days after dropping its longstanding mandatory hotel quarantine requirement,...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Infrastructure Security#Chicago O Hare#Fraud#Pro Russian#Bleeping Computer#Hartsfield Jackson
disneyfoodblog.com

A NEW Airline is Coming to the Orlando International Airport

Okay hear us out — what if, on your next vacation, you started in Disney World and then went to CANADA?. If you’re flying into Orlando for your upcoming trip, you’ll find that the Orlando International Airport is filled with a variety of airlines heading to different destinations. But now, another airline is joining the fleet and it’s featuring a destination that you may find interesting!
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
Abdul Ghani

Teenager Girl Accused of Hacking Uber

A teenager is said to have gained extensive access to Uber's internal systems by means of social engineering. An unknown person is said to have hacked the Uber transport service. According to a report by the New York Times, the intruder had extensive access to Uber's internal services. He posed as an 18-year-old teenager to the newspaper and shared screenshots of Uber's cloud storage, emails, and code repositories.
anemeraldcitylife.com

Finding all the places that have direct flights from Seattle at Seatac airport now that we travel with teenagers

The hardest part about travel now that we travel with teenagers is that we don’t have all the time and flexibility we used to have when they were younger because of school and sports. One of the main ways we choose the places we go to is by if they have direct flights from Seattle. There are now so many direct flights from Seattle both domestic and all over the world and we really love Seatac airport. So just in case you have to plan vacations in the same way too I’ve included some of the places we’ve been or that we’ve looked into just in case it helps.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy