Russian-speaking hackers knock multiple US airport websites offline. No impact on operations reported
More than a dozen public-facing airport websites, including those for some of the nation's largest airports, appeared inaccessible Monday morning, and Russian-speaking hackers claimed responsibility.
Cyberattack temporarily takes down websites for O'Hare and Midway airports
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cyberattack on Monday shut down the websites for O'Hare and Midway airports, and several other large airports across the country.An FBI spokesperson confirmed they were aware of the cyberattack that took down flychicago.com for part of the morning on Monday, but would not confirm or deny if they were investigating.The O'Hare and Midway websites were down for at least a few hours Monday morning, but was back up and running early Monday afternoon.The Chicago Department of Aviation said in a statement that no airport operations were affected."City of Chicago IT staff worked diligently to restore the...
Hackers forced more than a dozen US public airport websites offline
The incident did not affect air traffic control or other critical operations. The home security hogging all the awards. Unlimited data for $30/mo taxes & fees included. Hackers believed to be based in temporarily forced around 14 public-facing websites for US airports offline on Monday. The LaGuardia, O’Hare and LAX websites were among those targeted, and most are back online. A senior US government official said that air traffic control, internal airport communications and other critical operations were not affected, but travelers looking for security wait times or other information may have been inconvenienced, according to . An LAX spokesperson affirmed that "no internal airport systems were compromised and there were no operational disruptions."
KillNet pro-Russian hacktivists are targeting USA airports' websites
In context: The KillNet crew has brought down the websites of some of the busiest airports in the world. Several US-based terminals experienced online issues, while the increased activity by the pro-Russian hackers could bring the world into a proper cyber-war against the Kremlin. The well-known KillNet group orchestrated a...
