Clarksville, TN

WSMV

Multiple people hospitalized following crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wreckage cleanup crews were busy on Tuesday night after multiple vehicles crashed on a small highway outside of Springfield. According to Smokey Barn News, three vehicles were involved in the crash on Highway 76 near Herbert Shannon Road on Tuesday night. One of the vehicles flipped and slid down an embankment.
WTOK-TV

Grandmother in viral photo from July floods in Kentucky dies

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A nearly 100-year-old woman who made national headlines after a photo of her stuck inside her Kentucky home during a flood in late July has died. Mae Amburgey from Letcher County died over the weekend. Her son, Jay, notified WYMT and said she died...
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Identified as Wednesday Night Crash Victim

Police have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 30-year-old Frank Bugg, of Clarksville, was exiting a parking lot and going eastbound when it crossed into the opposite lane and struck a truck driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
WSMV

Car crashes increasing on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Numbers from Clarksville Police show a record pace of car crashes on a busy stretch of road. The data shows so far this year 321 wrecks have been reported on Tiny Town Road, four of which were deadly. That’s up from 253 wrecks in 2021 that included two fatal accidents.
wcluradio.com

Simpson County crash leaves one dead along interstate

FRANKLIN – A Shepherdsville man is dead after a crash along Interstate 65 on Wednesday evening. Kentucky State Police Post 3 responded to the crash just before 9 p.m. The crash happened near mile marker 11.7 in the southbound lanes. A preliminary investigation indicates Andrew McConnell, 53, was driving...
westkentuckystar.com

Home, cars damaged in Caldwell County fire

A home in Caldwell County was heavily damaged in a fire early Monday morning. Firefighters responded after midnight to Bright Hill Road and found half of the home and multiple vehicles engulfed in flames. Thirteen firefighters were able to contain the fire after more than two hours. They reported that...
wpsdlocal6.com

Wanted Benton man arrested after two years following Tuesday traffic stop

BENTON, KY — A Benton man was arrested Tuesday after drug detectives recognized him as he was driving in McCracken County. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Chad Taylor has been wanted for two years on an outstanding felony probation violation warrant, and detectives knew he did not have a valid driver's license.
WKRN

Newsmaker: 2022 Operation Blackout underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Operation Blackout is underway. The operation is a month-long check of sex offenders to help keep families safe on Halloween. Statewide Correctional Administrator Sue Siedentop and Specialized Caseloads Director Anne Mathes join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the effort. Mathes...
wkdzradio.com

Halt In I-24 Westbound Traffic Coming At State Line Monday Evening

Officials from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have issued a warning for drivers in Christian County who, typically, use I-24 as part of their evening commute: one may want to seek an alternate route this afternoon. Beginning at 6 PM, westbound traffic at the Kentucky/Tennessee state line will be completely halted...
whvoradio.com

Citizen Notes Tornado Sirens A Need In Christian County

The discussion of solar farms wasn’t the only topic of note during Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court meeting. Dan Brechwald, a concerned Hopkinsville citizen and 30-year military veteran, originally hails from Oklahoma — and as such, knows a thing or two about “Tornado Alley.”. Approaching the...
mainstreetclarksville.com

Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies

We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville Police investigating identity theft incidents

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating several Burglary/Identity Theft Cases that occurred the morning of Oct. 4 at Uffelman Estates located at 215 Uffleman Dr. Unknown suspect(s) went into an area within the facility and took several different victims’ debit/credit cards. A short time later those cards were used at several different stores. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects. See attached photos.
