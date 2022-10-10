Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Wreck at Warfield Boulevard and Ted Crozier Sr. Boulevard, roadway back open
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A crash with minor injuries is causing some delays at the intersection of Warfield Boulevard and Ted Crozier Sr. Boulevard. The Clarksville Police Department said the wreck happened at approximately 10:24 a.m. Warfield Boulevard has been reduced to one lane in each direction, which...
smokeybarn.com
Firefighter Dashcam Captures Rollover Crash In Robertson County
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – James Brown, (a local Firefighter, and Paramedic) was on his way home from his shift thinking his day was over but on his way home Brown pulled out right behind a driver who would soon add one more emergency call to his day.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Traffic returning to normal after semi stuck at College and Kraft Streets
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A semi tractor trailer was broken down at College and Kraft Streets on Wednesday afternoon, according to emergency dispatch. At 4:55 p.m., southbound traffic on College/Wilma Rudolph Boulevard was backed up past Dunbar Cave Road. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.
Man dies after crashing into tree in Simpson County
An investigation is underway in Simpson County following a Wednesday night crash that led to a man's death.
WSMV
Multiple people hospitalized following crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wreckage cleanup crews were busy on Tuesday night after multiple vehicles crashed on a small highway outside of Springfield. According to Smokey Barn News, three vehicles were involved in the crash on Highway 76 near Herbert Shannon Road on Tuesday night. One of the vehicles flipped and slid down an embankment.
WTOK-TV
Grandmother in viral photo from July floods in Kentucky dies
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A nearly 100-year-old woman who made national headlines after a photo of her stuck inside her Kentucky home during a flood in late July has died. Mae Amburgey from Letcher County died over the weekend. Her son, Jay, notified WYMT and said she died...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Identified as Wednesday Night Crash Victim
Police have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 30-year-old Frank Bugg, of Clarksville, was exiting a parking lot and going eastbound when it crossed into the opposite lane and struck a truck driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
WSMV
Car crashes increasing on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Numbers from Clarksville Police show a record pace of car crashes on a busy stretch of road. The data shows so far this year 321 wrecks have been reported on Tiny Town Road, four of which were deadly. That’s up from 253 wrecks in 2021 that included two fatal accidents.
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: Oct. 12, 2022
Strong storms are pushing through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
wcluradio.com
Simpson County crash leaves one dead along interstate
FRANKLIN – A Shepherdsville man is dead after a crash along Interstate 65 on Wednesday evening. Kentucky State Police Post 3 responded to the crash just before 9 p.m. The crash happened near mile marker 11.7 in the southbound lanes. A preliminary investigation indicates Andrew McConnell, 53, was driving...
5 kids, 2 adults injured in multi-vehicle crash in Robertson County
Officials say five kids and two adults were injured in a crash that involved multiple vehicles late Tuesday night in Robertson County.
WBKO
Logan County Sherriff’s Office K-9 dog, driver injured in wreck
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A driver has been airlifted for serious injuries after a vehicle hit a deputy K-9 cruiser at the scene of an accident off of Stevenson Mill Road and the bypass. Logan County Sheriff’s Office said the K-9 Vahur, who was in the vehicle during the...
westkentuckystar.com
Home, cars damaged in Caldwell County fire
A home in Caldwell County was heavily damaged in a fire early Monday morning. Firefighters responded after midnight to Bright Hill Road and found half of the home and multiple vehicles engulfed in flames. Thirteen firefighters were able to contain the fire after more than two hours. They reported that...
wpsdlocal6.com
Wanted Benton man arrested after two years following Tuesday traffic stop
BENTON, KY — A Benton man was arrested Tuesday after drug detectives recognized him as he was driving in McCracken County. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Chad Taylor has been wanted for two years on an outstanding felony probation violation warrant, and detectives knew he did not have a valid driver's license.
WKRN
Newsmaker: 2022 Operation Blackout underway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Operation Blackout is underway. The operation is a month-long check of sex offenders to help keep families safe on Halloween. Statewide Correctional Administrator Sue Siedentop and Specialized Caseloads Director Anne Mathes join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the effort. Mathes...
wkdzradio.com
Halt In I-24 Westbound Traffic Coming At State Line Monday Evening
Officials from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have issued a warning for drivers in Christian County who, typically, use I-24 as part of their evening commute: one may want to seek an alternate route this afternoon. Beginning at 6 PM, westbound traffic at the Kentucky/Tennessee state line will be completely halted...
whvoradio.com
Citizen Notes Tornado Sirens A Need In Christian County
The discussion of solar farms wasn’t the only topic of note during Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court meeting. Dan Brechwald, a concerned Hopkinsville citizen and 30-year military veteran, originally hails from Oklahoma — and as such, knows a thing or two about “Tornado Alley.”. Approaching the...
Baby found alone in burning hotel room in Nashville
A baby was taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt after being found inside a hotel room that was on fire on Wednesday.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies
We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville Police investigating identity theft incidents
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating several Burglary/Identity Theft Cases that occurred the morning of Oct. 4 at Uffelman Estates located at 215 Uffleman Dr. Unknown suspect(s) went into an area within the facility and took several different victims’ debit/credit cards. A short time later those cards were used at several different stores. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects. See attached photos.
