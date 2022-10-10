Read full article on original website
3 Women From Green Goblin Gang Charged With Second Degree RobberyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Said They Should Stop Sending Buses to New YorkTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Paterson, NJ is Forced to Hire Back Fired Planner After Laser Eye Surgery Left Him Legally BlindZack LovePaterson, NJ
The Newest Attractions in Walt Disney World You Might Not Have Enjoyed Yet
As Walt Disney famously declared, the Walt Disney World Resort is constantly growing and changing as long as imagination is left in their world. With every new addition and idea, the vacation destination becomes even more incredible for Guests who can enjoy an array of attractions, entertainment, dining, shopping, and more.
Disney Adds Big Cast Member Perk After Walking Back Controversial Option
For some, working at a Disney Resort is a dream job. Being able to be right in the middle of the magic and help families create memories is something not a lot of people get to do. Heck, some people even move across the country — or even the world — for the chance to work at places like Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
Almost $90 for ONE Ride? Disney Hikes Up Individual Lightning Lane Pricing
The Disney fandom isn’t waking up with the best news in the past few days. Overnight, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort have hiked up their prices… leaving fans clinging to their wallets. We previously shared the news that on October 10, 2022, Park Guests visiting Disneyland...
Disney’s Eyesore Billboard Damages Need Repair
Disney knows how to catch the eye of passersby on some of the most popular roads surrounding the Walt Disney World Resort. But, right now, Disney billboards are catching the attention of Disney fans for all the wrong reasons. When driving south on I-95 and exiting to I-4 towards Walt...
House of the Dragon Episode 8: Helaena Possibly Predicted Her Own Terrifying Fate
House of the Dragon Episode 8 is already turning out to be one of the most talked-about episodes so far and there's a good reason for that. The Lord of the Tides featured the first major clash between the Greens and the Blacks where the latter emerged victorious. In addition to that, Helaena Targaryen dropped another ominous prophecy and this time, it might be referring to her own terrifying fate!
15 Amazon Prime sale deals that beat discounts we saw on Amazon's first Prime Day 2022
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022 is on through October 12, and it's only fair to wonder if the deals are as good as the Prime Day bargains from July. During the summer Prime Day, we saw low prices on everything from Apple Watches to small appliances to clothing basics.
Marvel's gay wedding, DC superhero out of the closet
This morning, the ladies of The View confirmed a long-rumored wedding announcement: An openly gay member of the X-Men will propose to his partner, with the marriage scheduled to take place in Astonishing X-Men #51. The French Canadian superhero Northstar became Marvel's first openly homosexual superhero in 1992, and although it took nearly two decades for the guy to get a boyfriend, give Marvel credit for diving headfirst into the gay marriage debate, even at the risk of a stern blog post by Bristol Palin. The ladies of The View had a relatively subdued reaction. Avowed comic book fan Whoopi Goldberg loved it. Joy Behar noted that X-Men is "a cutting-edge comic strip," which is inaccurate in just so many ways, but also joked: "You think Batman and Robin could come out of the closet?"
Has Bob Chapek Set Disney on the Fast Track to the End?
Bob Chapek has a vision. In an interview last month, the Disney CEO hinted at the future of Disney Parks. Rather than a world of family togetherness and happy memories for everyone, it will become a place where you might get to go…if you’re lucky. The latest round of price increases certainly hint at that new reality.
The Disney World Ride No One Talks About
You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
Killer clown horror ‘Terrifier 2’ is causing people to pass out in cinemas
New horror film Terrifier 2 has reportedly caused people to pass out in cinemas in the US – check out the trailer above. Directed by Damien Leone, the sequel to 2016’s Terrifier sees Art The Clown (David Howard Thornton) resurrected as he hunts for two unsuspecting siblings on Halloween night.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast Salute Chadwick Boseman in Namor Video
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a month away from hitting theaters, and a new video sees the stars of the upcoming Marvel sequel pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. In the featurette, director Ryan Coogler and stars including Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett pay tribute to their former leading man and previous incumbent of the Black Panther mantle, who died in 2020.
BREAKING NEWS: Price Increase for Disney Genie+
Disney Genie+, the (often confusing) replacement for FastPass, is changing again. This time it’s the price that has changed…sometimes…depending on the day you want it. The price for service will now operate on a sliding scale depending on the day you want it. This change will apply to both Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Let’s take a closer look:
‘The Grinch’ slasher horror movie coming this Christmas
The Grinch is set to get the slasher horror treatment in a new film coming this Christmas. The Mean One follows an incarnation of the green creature (played by David Howard Thornton) who lives above the town of Newville, still despising Christmas. Cindy You-Know-Who’s (Krystle Martin) parents were killed by...
Korean singer Crush rejects allegations of racist fan interaction at music festival
South Korean singer Crush has denied allegations of racism following a recent fan interaction at a music festival. On October 9, the singer performed at the ‘2022 SOMEDAY PLEROMA’ festival held at Yonsei University, and began to high-five fans while performing ‘Don’t Forget’. Several videos were captured and posted of the singer apparently waving off two Black fans before continuing to high-five others at the concert.
Woman Shoves Chewbacca, Forcing Character to Leave and Confusing Kids
For many people, one of the highlights of a trip to Walt Disney World Resort is all the fun characters that they can meet at Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood, Studios, and Disney Resort hotels. Not only can you meet classic characters like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck, but you can also head to places like ‘Ohana at Disney’s Polynesian Village to meet Lilo and Stitch or to Galaxy’s Edge to meet Star Wars characters like Kylo Ren, Rey, and Chewbacca.
Reached a Disney “Breaking Point?” Ways to Combat the Notion
Dearest Disney fans… we hear you. The recent days, months, (and, dare we say, years?) haven’t been the easiest for the Disney fandom. The verbiage “breaking point” seems to pop up left and right on Disney blogs and chat groups. Do you feel like you’ve reached your Disney “breaking point?” Here are ways that may help to combat that notion.
Hulu raises its subscription prices today
Subscribers with the Disney bundle are safe for now since Hulu isn’t raising the price just yet. However, the bundled plan with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with ads will see a price hike later in the year. The bundle is increasing from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month. Thankfully, the Disney bundle with ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will stay the same at $19.99 per month.
Ticket Increase at One Disney Resort, Will Others Follow?
‘Tis the season for ticket increases. Ticket prices at Disneyland are going up again. Sometimes ticket increases are relatively small, but this time the rise in price is significant, jumping an average of 9%. There is also a new ticket type: Tier 0. Let’s look closer at what it all means:
Nintendo Switch Is Having a Massive Sale on Its Games—Save $40+ on Pokémon, Super Mario & More Titles
If you’ve been wanting to try the Nintendo Switch Sports, you may want to know about the current Nintendo Switch game sales for Pokémon, Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda and more fan-favorite franchises. The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 as a video game console that could be both used as a home console and a portable device thanks to its removable tablet that can either be taken on the go or connected to TV screens at home. The consoles also come with joy-con controllers (sort of like the new version of a Wii Remote) that feature standard video game...
Disney Delays ‘Blade,’ ‘Deadpool 3,’ ‘Fantastic Four,’ ‘Secret Wars’ and More Marvel Movies
Disney has overhauled its film schedule, delaying the releases of “Blade,” “Deadpool 3,” “Fantastic Four” and other major Marvel properties. As part of the shuffle, “Blade” has moved from Nov. 3, 2023, to Sept. 6, 2024, which created a ripple on the rest of the MCU. “Deadpool 3” has relocated from Sept. 6, 2024, to Nov. 8, 2024; “Fantastic Four” has shifted from Nov. 8, 2024, to Feb. 14, 2025; an untitled Marvel film has been pushed from Feb. 14, 2025, to Nov. 7, 2025; “Avengers: Secret Wars” has been delayed from Nov. 7, 2025, to May 1, 2026; and another...
