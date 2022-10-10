Read full article on original website
Helen Watkins Passes Away at 85
Helen D. Watkins died on Oct. 5, 2022 at her home in Hermiston at the age of 85. She was born on June 8, 1937 in Cosmopolis, Wash. A private family burial will be at the Hermiston Cemetery. Please share memories of Helen with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary...
Stokes Landing Senior Center in Irrgion Offering Drive-Through Meals
Stokes Landing Senior Center, 195 N.W. Opal Place in Irrigon, is offering drive-through meals. Meals are to be picked up between 12 and 12:30 p.m. Reservations are required. Call 541-922-3334 on Friday by 3 p.m. to reserve meals for pick-up the following Monday. Meals are $4 each for those 60...
Record Swap & Audio Expo Taking Place This Weekend in Pendleton
The Pendleton Record Swap & Audio Expo is taking place this weekend, Oct. 14-16, at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. The event kicks off today from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be vendors from throughout the Northwest, community trade tables, DJs, food, beer, and Friday and Saturday night after-swap parties featuring live music.
Umatilla Electric Cooperative Employees Taking Steps for the Cure
Breast Cancer Awareness Month kicked off in a big way last week at Umatilla Electric Cooperative. Employees of UEC are dressing up creatively in pink on Thursdays and participating in fund-raising activities throughout the month to support the Good Shepherd Community Health Foundation and their mission to help members of the community with breast cancer screening and treatment.
Hermiston Parks & Rec Department Hosting ‘Haunted Hustle 5K’ Event
The Hermiston Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the Haunted Hustle 5K event on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Oxbow Trail in Hermiston. The family-friendly event starts at 4 p.m. and ends with S’mores and fire pits at the finish. Costumes are encouraged. “Where Life is Spooky” t-shirts will be available for purchase.
Parks & Rec Selling Take-Home Halloween Activity Bags
The Hermiston Parks and Recreation Department is once again selling take-home Halloween activity bags for kids of all ages. The reusable bags are $10 (each designed for one child) and contain small crafts and activities. They can be purchased in advance online and picked up at the parks department, 415 S. Highway 395, beginning on Oct. 17. For more information, call 541-667-5018.
Echo Kiwanis Club to Host Oktoberfest at Echo Ridge Cellars
The Kiwanis Club of Echo will present their annual Oktoberfest fund-raising event this Saturday, Oct. 15 at Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St. The event goes from 4 to 10 p.m. and includes food, beer and wine, all-day music, activities for the whole family – and covered wagon rides around Echo. There will also be raffle items and a silent auction throughout the day.
Woolery Project to Host 8th Annual Oktoberfest on Saturday in Ione
The Woolery Project, Inc. in Arlington is hosting their eighth annual Oktoberfest Auction and Dinner fundraiser this Saturday, Oct. 15 at the American Legion Hall in Ione. The event goes from 4:30 to 11 p.m. and includes dinner, live music, dancing, prizes, and silent and live auctions. Social hour starts at 4:30 p.m., and dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 at the door.
