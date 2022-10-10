The Hermiston Parks and Recreation Department is once again selling take-home Halloween activity bags for kids of all ages. The reusable bags are $10 (each designed for one child) and contain small crafts and activities. They can be purchased in advance online and picked up at the parks department, 415 S. Highway 395, beginning on Oct. 17. For more information, call 541-667-5018.

HERMISTON, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO