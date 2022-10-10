In 2013, Disney took the world by storm when it released its newest animated film, Frozen. The movie told the story of two sisters — Anna and Elsa — two princesses who were left orphaned when their parents died at sea. Elsa was poised to become the queen of the kingdom of Arendelle, but she had a secret — she had the magical ability to conjure snow and ice. Elsa tried as hard as she could to keep her abilities a secret, but when she accidentally revealed them, she fled into the mountains.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO