Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of Emergency
El Paso Faces Crisis - 1,000 Migrants a Day, Shelter Shuts Down, City Spends $6 Million
Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the Migrants
Governor Abbott Continues to Bus Migrants but New York Mayor is Challenging His Action
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of Texas
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol sees about 1,000 migrants cross the El Paso - Mexico border daily which has pushed the city to its limits. El Paso City Council has asked Mayor Oscar Leeser to declare a state of emergency but the mayor said the migrants were not staying El Paso. The mayor buses migrants to Chicago and New York City. Recently, Mayor Eric Adams asked El Paso to stop bussing migrants to New York.
elpasomatters.org
Opinion: How to combat veteran homelessness in El Paso
In my experience working with vulnerable populations in El Paso, our community has always displayed a passion for caring for those in need. When COVID-19 threatened the homeless populations in El Paso, Endeavors collaborated with The Opportunity Center, one of the largest homeless shelters in El Paso, to help create two temporary emergency shelters to keep these vulnerable populations safe. Additionally, Endeavors collaborated with the city of El Paso to operate the Inspira Shelter during the pandemic to provide a safe environment and connect individuals and families to our case managers.
cbs4local.com
City reverts back to addressing potholes due to growing demand
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Drivers across El Paso have noticed an uptick of potholes on the roads due to the city having to reshuffle the employees in two of its departments. Over the past couple of weeks, employees with the Streets Maintenance Department were pulled from their duties,...
elpasomatters.org
Klayel Avalos resigns from EPISD board, suspends city campaign
Trustee Freddy Klayel Avalos is stepping down from the El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees effective immediately and suspending his campaign for City Council, he said Wednesday. His announcement comes weeks ahead of the Nov. 8 election, when his name will be on the ballot along with six...
KVIA
DHS New enforcement for Venezuelans: those who enter without authorization will be returned to Mexico
EL PASO, Texas -- The Department of Homeland security announced a new policy in conjunction with Mexico. Venezuelans who enter the US between ports of entry will be returned to Mexico. DHS says the actions are intended to address the most acute regular migration and help ease pressure on cities...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Stand Down for veterans is Oct. 21 in Las Cruces
Stand Down, a day of free services for veterans struggling with homelessness, will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at J.M. Carriere VFW Post 10124 at 709 S. Valley Drive in Las Cruces. Free services and resources for veterans during the event will include services officers, VA benefits, housing,...
elpasoheraldpost.com
TxDOT – El Paso Engineer Receives Prestigious Recognition
Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso District Deputy District Engineer Eddie Valtier, P.E., was recognized with the Dewitt C. Greer Award Tuesday morning. The recognition is awarded to one recipient every year and is one of the “Big 5 Awards” presented by TxDOT and administered by Texas A & M University at the annual Texas Transportation Short Course.
El Paso continues busing migrants as New York City declares state of emergency
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso says around 10,000 unsponsored migrants have been sent to New York City or Chicago on a total of 207 charted buses as of last Thursday. Unsponsored means the migrants do not have family or friends in the U.S. to help them with money and a […]
Wall Street Journal Just Wrote About El Paso D.A. Controversy
It’s yet another sign that the controversies around the El Paso District Attorney’s office are on the very cusp of becoming a huge national story. On October 12, The Wall Street Journal ran a story about D.A. Yvonne Rosales, the effort to remove her from office, and how it could all affect the trial of the accused Walmart shooter.
3 People Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident occurred in El Paso on Tuesday. The crash happened at the 1600 block of N.Ascencion Street at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Feds seize cocaine worth $1.4M at El Paso cargo facility
EL PASO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers thwarted a smuggling attempt Thursday in El Paso, Texas, intercepting 128 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $1.4 million. “This is a large amount of cocaine that is not making it to its intended destination because...
KSAT 12
Dallas, El Paso veterans' facilities will get $442 million in upgrades
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. President Joe Biden signed on Monday a bipartisan bill — championed by U.S. Reps. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, and Jake Ellzey, R-Waxahachie — that will direct more than $442 million in upgrades to Veteran Affairs health care facilities in Dallas and El Paso.
As Rio Grande Shrinks, El Paso Plans for Uncertain Water Future
Since before El Paso was founded by a Spanish missionary in the late 17th century, the Chihuahuan Desert region has been nourished by a steady supply of water: the Rio Bravo Del Norte, as the river is known in Mexico, or the Rio Grande, as it’s known in the United States.
KVIA
Body found in canal in San Elizario
San Elizario, Texas -- A body has been found in a canal near Petunia Dr. San Elizario. The call came out after 12 p.m. Thursday. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office, San Elizario Fire and the US Border Patrol responded to the call. This is a developing news story. Download...
El Perro Grande Tequila hits the shelves in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso community can finally purchase a bottle of El Perro Grande tequila, which has been teased during the summer by the local brand. El Perro Grande has recently hit the shelves within El Paso and can now be purchased exclusively at the following retailers: Barrel House Liquors Bottle […]
El Paso Cops Offer "Citizen Police Academy"
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be an actual El Paso police officer?. Well, dream no more…the El Paso Police Department is holding a Citizens Police Academy. The Academy gets started on October 18 and residents have until THIS Friday to register. So, what is...
Five Dismembered Bodies Found On Texas Border In Mexico, Police Say
Police in Juarez, Mexico, found five dismembered bodies in an abandoned vehicle on Tuesday night across the border from El Paso, Texas, according to Border Report. Police found the bodies of three men and one woman in an abandoned black Ford Expedition with their lower
411 cases filed for dismissal; D.A.'s office pending indictment for over 200 previously filed
411 cases were filed for dismissal under Texas Statute Code of Criminal Procedure 32.01 that makes a case in pre-indictment stage eligible for dismissal
Chaos surrounding rookie El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales fuels concerns about Walmart massacre prosecution
The office of El Paso County District Attorney should be preparing for one of the most high-profile murder trials in Texas -- seeking a death sentence for the man accused in a racist massacre at a Walmart that killed 23.
Texas Blogger Shows Off Beautiful Hotel Paso Del Norte Stay
Downtown El Paso's signature hotel has gone by many names but these days we know the hotel with its original 1912 name- The Hotel Paso Del Norte. Known for its famous glass ceiling dome, since it's undergone a renovation in 2019, the Hotel Paso Del Norte has gone on to become one of El Paso's elite choices for parties, dinner and, of course, overnight stays.
Comments / 0