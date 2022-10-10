In my experience working with vulnerable populations in El Paso, our community has always displayed a passion for caring for those in need. When COVID-19 threatened the homeless populations in El Paso, Endeavors collaborated with The Opportunity Center, one of the largest homeless shelters in El Paso, to help create two temporary emergency shelters to keep these vulnerable populations safe. Additionally, Endeavors collaborated with the city of El Paso to operate the Inspira Shelter during the pandemic to provide a safe environment and connect individuals and families to our case managers.

EL PASO, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO