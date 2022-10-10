ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Tom Handy

El Paso Faces Crisis - 1,000 Migrants a Day, Shelter Shuts Down, City Spends $6 Million

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol sees about 1,000 migrants cross the El Paso - Mexico border daily which has pushed the city to its limits. El Paso City Council has asked Mayor Oscar Leeser to declare a state of emergency but the mayor said the migrants were not staying El Paso. The mayor buses migrants to Chicago and New York City. Recently, Mayor Eric Adams asked El Paso to stop bussing migrants to New York.
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

Opinion: How to combat veteran homelessness in El Paso

In my experience working with vulnerable populations in El Paso, our community has always displayed a passion for caring for those in need. When COVID-19 threatened the homeless populations in El Paso, Endeavors collaborated with The Opportunity Center, one of the largest homeless shelters in El Paso, to help create two temporary emergency shelters to keep these vulnerable populations safe. Additionally, Endeavors collaborated with the city of El Paso to operate the Inspira Shelter during the pandemic to provide a safe environment and connect individuals and families to our case managers.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City reverts back to addressing potholes due to growing demand

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Drivers across El Paso have noticed an uptick of potholes on the roads due to the city having to reshuffle the employees in two of its departments. Over the past couple of weeks, employees with the Streets Maintenance Department were pulled from their duties,...
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

Klayel Avalos resigns from EPISD board, suspends city campaign

Trustee Freddy Klayel Avalos is stepping down from the El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees effective immediately and suspending his campaign for City Council, he said Wednesday. His announcement comes weeks ahead of the Nov. 8 election, when his name will be on the ballot along with six...
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Stand Down for veterans is Oct. 21 in Las Cruces

Stand Down, a day of free services for veterans struggling with homelessness, will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at J.M. Carriere VFW Post 10124 at 709 S. Valley Drive in Las Cruces. Free services and resources for veterans during the event will include services officers, VA benefits, housing,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
elpasoheraldpost.com

TxDOT – El Paso Engineer Receives Prestigious Recognition

Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso District Deputy District Engineer Eddie Valtier, P.E., was recognized with the Dewitt C. Greer Award Tuesday morning. The recognition is awarded to one recipient every year and is one of the “Big 5 Awards” presented by TxDOT and administered by Texas A & M University at the annual Texas Transportation Short Course.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Wall Street Journal Just Wrote About El Paso D.A. Controversy

It’s yet another sign that the controversies around the El Paso District Attorney’s office are on the very cusp of becoming a huge national story. On October 12, The Wall Street Journal ran a story about D.A. Yvonne Rosales, the effort to remove her from office, and how it could all affect the trial of the accused Walmart shooter.
EL PASO, TX
KSAT 12

Dallas, El Paso veterans’ facilities will get $442 million in upgrades

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. President Joe Biden signed on Monday a bipartisan bill — championed by U.S. Reps. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, and Jake Ellzey, R-Waxahachie — that will direct more than $442 million in upgrades to Veteran Affairs health care facilities in Dallas and El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Body found in canal in San Elizario

San Elizario, Texas -- A body has been found in a canal near Petunia Dr. San Elizario. The call came out after 12 p.m. Thursday. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office, San Elizario Fire and the US Border Patrol responded to the call. This is a developing news story. Download...
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
KTSM

El Perro Grande Tequila hits the shelves in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso community can finally purchase a bottle of El Perro Grande tequila, which has been teased during the summer by the local brand. El Perro Grande has recently hit the shelves within El Paso and can now be purchased exclusively at the following retailers: Barrel House Liquors Bottle […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Cops Offer “Citizen Police Academy”

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be an actual El Paso police officer?. Well, dream no more…the El Paso Police Department is holding a Citizens Police Academy. The Academy gets started on October 18 and residents have until THIS Friday to register. So, what is...
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Texas Blogger Shows Off Beautiful Hotel Paso Del Norte Stay

Downtown El Paso's signature hotel has gone by many names but these days we know the hotel with its original 1912 name- The Hotel Paso Del Norte. Known for its famous glass ceiling dome, since it's undergone a renovation in 2019, the Hotel Paso Del Norte has gone on to become one of El Paso's elite choices for parties, dinner and, of course, overnight stays.
EL PASO, TX

