Football Preview: South Hamilton vs. Eagle Grove
Two KQ-Radio teams get together on Friday night at Hinrichsen Field in Eagle Grove as the Eagle Grove Eagles host the (1A) #10 South Hamilton Hawks for senior night in Class 1A, District 2 action. Eagle Grove enters with a 3-4 record and 2-2 in district play after a 60-8 win over Belmond-Klemme on Friday, while South Hamilton is 6-1 overall and 4-0 in district play following a 54-12 win over Manson-Northwest Webster.
Football Preview: Roland-Story vs. PCM
The Roland-Story Norsemen hit the road for their regular season-finale on Friday night as they make the trip down to Monroe to take on the Mustangs of PCM in Class 2A, District 7 action. The Norsemen enter Friday with a record of 4-3 and 3-1 in district play, as PCM enters with a similar 4-3 record and 3-1 district record.
Roland-Story volleyball competes in Hampton-Dumont-CAL tournament
The Roland-Story Norsemen volleyball team made the road trip up Interstate 35 to Franklin County to compete in the Hampton-Dumont-CAL Invitational at Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School in Hampton. The Norsemen were joined by the host Bulldogs, as well as Ames, (2A) #13 Carroll Kuemper (4A) #14 Charles City, Grand View Christian, Independence, Iowa Falls-Alden, Janesville, St. Edmond, South Hardin and Webster City.
South Hamilton and Roland-Story XC compete in Heart of Iowa meet
The South Hamilton Hawks and Roland-Story Norsemen cross country teams made the trek to State Center on Monday night, to compete in the annual Heart of Iowa Conference Meet at Lincoln Valley Golf Course in State Center. The Hawks and Norsemen were joined by the host Trojans, Perry, PCM, Nevada, Greene County and Saydel.
Iowa State Basketball: Loss of Jeremiah Williams leaves clear hole at PG
Iowa State Basketball was hoping that transfer Jeremiah Williams would replace Tyrese Hunter as the starting PG. Now, they’ll need to make other plans. Last season, there were three reasons why Iowa State Basketball went from a 2-win team to a 22-win team that made the Sweet 16. One was breakout senior star Izaiah Brockington, the team’s collective top-10 defense, as well as point guard Tyrese Hunter, who was the Big 12 Rookie of the Year after averaging 11.0 ppg and 4.9 apg as a freshman.
Nike signs Caitlin Clark to NIL deal
This adds just another endorsement deal for the junior guard out of Dowling Catholic. The All-American already has deals with Hy-Vee and H&R Block.
‘Thanks for a great ride!’: Centennial boys’ golf coach Fee resigns from post
Rick Fee wants to spend more time with his family. The Ankeny Centennial boys’ golf coach resigned from his position, just two days after the season officially ended. “My time now needs to be with my wife and kids as they grow older,” Fee said in a Facebook post on Monday.
$2 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in North Iowa
A Powerball ticket purchased in north Iowa won $2 Million in Monday’s drawing. The Iowa Lottery says the lucky ticket was purchased at Casey’s on Highway 69 South in Forest City and came within one number of winning Monday night’s $403.9 million jackpot. The ticket matched all five white balls, but missed the Powerball to win a $1 million prize. But whoever bought the ticket also added the Power Play® option, which multiplies the prize at the Match 5 level to $2 million.
Multi-Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Iowa Was Only One in the U.S.
If I ever win something really big, I want to hear the sound of a cash register or slot machine making that beautiful jackpot sound in my head. Of course, I realize that isn't reality. However, someone in Iowa is holding a multi-million dollar lottery ticket. The only questions are a)Do they know? and b)Who are they?
David John Warnke of Carroll
David John Warnke, age 37, of Lake City, IA, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Stewart Memorial Hospital in Lake City. Private funeral service will be held October 14, 2022 at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Glidden with Chaplain Angelo Luis officiating. Burial will be in the Merle Hay Memorial Cemetery.
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa
NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
Central Iowa rivers reduced to puddles by drought
The lack of rain has left rivers and streams in parts of Iowa in an constant state of recession since Spring.
Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again
(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
Iowa State Student Killed by Fall
(Ames, IA) An Iowa State University student who died last August was not a victim of foul play. The Ames Police Department says an autopsy by the state Medical Examiner’s Office shows 20-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her apartment balcony to the balcony of the apartment below. Timmer was found on that balcony on the morning of August 10th. Ames Police say there does not appear to be any criminal activity involved in her death.
Spotty Severe Thunderstorms forecast for Portions of Iowa
(Des Moines) A cold front moving through the state tonight and tomorrow morning could potentially bring some isolated severe thunderstorms. Jim Lee with the National Weather Service in Des Moines is looking for thunderstorms to pop up along that front. Lee says some areas will get storms, and some areas...
Northern Iowa Soybean Dealer’s License Gets Suspended
Back in August, farmers in northeast Iowa found out they would need to find a new grain distributor after the distributor in Jesup lost its license. On Friday, August 19th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship suspended B & B Farm Store’s grain dealer license. Then on August 23rd, B & B Farm Store consented to a voluntary revocation of their warehouse and grain dealer licenses.
Iowa juvenile home slated for demolition
DW Zinser Co., based in Walford, Iowa, has reportedly won a bid to demolish the former Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, Iowa. The institution, at times called either the Iowa Juvenile Home or Girls State Training School, closed in early 2014. An report by the Times-Republican says the city council...
Steven Lovell Obituary
Steven Albert Lovell, age 71, of Atlantic and formerly of Adair, IA, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic, IA. Arrangements are pending at this time with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home.
Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH
(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
Mason City woman wins huge prize in lottery game
MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman from Mason City is now $50,000 richer after playing a scratch-off lottery game. A Facebook post from the Iowa Lottery says Cassandra Chiri won the top prize in the Super Crossword scratch game. She purchased the winning ticket at a Casey's General Store in...
