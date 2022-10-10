Liz Truss is set to announce a major U-turn on the mini-Budget following weeks of turbulance in the markets over the impact of Kwasi Kwarteng’s £43 billion tax giveaway on the public finances.Camera crews are poised outside 10 Downing Street where the prime minister will hold a press conference in a bid to reassure the public and the markets over her economic and political credibility.It comes after The Independent revealed on Tuesday that officials had been asked to go through the tax giveaway mini-Budget “line by line” to see where there was scope for change.Elsewhere, a British Airways...

U.K. ・ 29 MINUTES AGO