blockworks.co
Sam Bankman-Fried: Stablecoins Are ‘Lowest-hanging Fruit’ for Crypto Regulation
One regulator should have the duty to ensure all stablecoins are backed by dollars, FTX founder says. Crypto regulators should focus on stablecoins, FTX founder Sam-Bankman Fried said, adding that agencies should first look to address “the lowest-hanging fruit” within the segment to reduce risks. Speaking in Washington,...
blockworks.co
Regulatory Clarity Is Here. What’s Next for Crypto Exchanges?
Are most cryptocurrencies securities, or are they commodities? And what difference does it make for the custody and trading platforms that offer them?. Crypto securities regulation has been a matter of heated debate for a number of years now, but for the SEC, that debate is over. SEC Chair Gary...
blockworks.co
Coinbase Stock Pops on Google Deal To Accept Crypto for Cloud
Coinbase and Google have partnered to allow some Web3 customers to pay for cloud services in crypto — and markets are into it. Coinbase stock jumped during pre-market trade on Tuesday on word that Google will enable some customers to pay for the tech giant’s cloud services with cryptocurrency starting next year.
blockworks.co
Coinbase Secures Crypto Payments License in Singapore
Coinbase joins 17 others in receiving in-principle approval from the central bank of Singapore, having held an exemption until now. Crypto exchange Coinbase has secured in-principle approval for a digital asset license from the central bank of Singapore, part of its journey to becoming fully-regulated in the country. While Coinbase...
blockworks.co
Copper in Midst of $196M Funding Round
The crypto custody firm had originally sought a Series C raise at a $3 billion valuation before the market downturn, according to Bloomberg. Crypto custodian Copper has raised $196 million as part of an ongoing Series C venture round, the latest instance of dollars flowing to digital asset startups despite the bear market.
blockworks.co
OpenSea Adds Avalanche Marketplace, AVAX Traders Shrug
OpenSea, the largest peer-to-peer marketplace for NFTs on Ethereum, has launched today on the Avalanche (AVAX) proof-of-stake blockchain. Avalanche joins six other supported chains including Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, Klaytn, Polygon and Optimism. OpenSea is currently featuring 200 Avalanche-native collections with more to come, according to Ava Labs, which stated that...
blockworks.co
Bittrex Crypto Exchange Fined $30M for US Sanctions Violation
The exchange allowed users in the Crimea region of Ukraine, as well as Cuba, Iran, Sudan and Syria to trade cryptoassets despite these being subject to US sanctions. Cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex agreed to pay the US Treasury a record fine of $24.3 million for allegedly violating multiple US sanctions. This...
blockworks.co
21Shares Brings First Spot Bitcoin ETP to Middle East
The region, now a hub for crypto companies, is “a market of significant strategic importance,” exec says. The world’s largest crypto ETP issuer has brought the first physically backed bitcoin ETP to the Middle East as the firm continues expanding globally after a fresh round of funding.
blockworks.co
BNY Mellon Moves To Let Institutions Hold Bitcoin, Ether
Select institutional clients of America’s oldest bank to be able to hold and transfer bitcoin and ether. Certain institutional clients of America’s oldest bank, BNY Mellon, can hold and transfer bitcoin and ether on its new crypto custody platform now live in the US. The bank in February...
blockworks.co
Web3 Watch: SEC Probes Yuga Labs, DeGods Eliminates NFT Royalties
Unstoppable Domains launches latest Web3 education initiative in Latin America. OpenSea this week added support to the Avalanche (AVAX) chain — its seventh blockchain for NFT transactions. AVAX traders, however, appeared indifferent, considering the token continued its steady decline in an uneven week for digital collectible markets. And for...
blockworks.co
Coin Center Sues Over Treasury’s Tornado Cash Sanctions
The Treasury exceeded its regulatory authority as Tornado Cash is a “privacy tool beyond the control of anyone,” Coin Center said. Non-profit blockchain advocacy group Coin Center has filed a lawsuit against the US Treasury over its Tornado Cash sanctions, saying the move effectively criminalizes American citizens wanting to protect their privacy while using their own cryptoassets.
Belarus in state of heightened terrorism alert - Lukashenko
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday he had placed his country in what he called a state of heightened terrorism alert because of tensions on its borders.
blockworks.co
TempleDAO Loses $2 Million in Latest Exploit
TempleDAO, a yield-farming DeFi protocol, has been exploited for around $2.34 million. All funds exploited were converted to ether and then moved to a new wallet, where they now sit. The pseudonymous Doc Peppercorn, a contributor to TempleDAO, posted on its Discord group that a series of transactions through Stax...
UK prime minister calls press conference amid U-turn calls
LONDON — (AP) — Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss scheduled a hastily arranged news conference on Friday, after her Treasury chief dashed back to London for urgent talks on an economic package that sparked market turmoil. Truss’ office did not disclose the subject of the press conference,...
U.K.・
blockworks.co
Cosmos Developer To Offer a Stablecoin Built for the Interchain
Agoric is developing a stablecoin, IST, ahead of its mainnet launch. Two weeks after Cosmoverse, developers from the Cosmos interchain community are back to building. For Dean Tribble, the CEO and founder of Agoric, the focus is on a new Cosmos stablecoin and the dapps that will use it. Agoric,...
blockworks.co
Mango Markets Mangled by Oracle Manipulation for $112M
The attacker who saddled the Solana-based DeFi-protocol with bad debt wants to cut a deal. Mango Markets, a decentralized finance trading platform on the Solana blockchain, said Tuesday it was investigating a hack worth approximately $112 million in digital assets. Mango said the hacker was able to drain funds from...
blockworks.co
Celsius To Shell Out Some $5M on Independent Examiner
“If the examiner is going to meet the court’s deadlines, the pace of access to documents will need to be accelerated,” court filing says. Shoba Pillay, the court-appointed examiner in Celsius’ bankruptcy case, filed a work plan that estimates the total fees for her investigation will be somewhere between $3 million to $5 million.
Liz Truss news - live: Press conference set to announce mini-Budget U-turn
Liz Truss is set to announce a major U-turn on the mini-Budget following weeks of turbulance in the markets over the impact of Kwasi Kwarteng’s £43 billion tax giveaway on the public finances.Camera crews are poised outside 10 Downing Street where the prime minister will hold a press conference in a bid to reassure the public and the markets over her economic and political credibility.It comes after The Independent revealed on Tuesday that officials had been asked to go through the tax giveaway mini-Budget “line by line” to see where there was scope for change.Elsewhere, a British Airways...
U.K.・
blockworks.co
Ex-Terra Developer Neel Somani Raises $15M for Cross-chain Rollups
Blockworks Exclusive: Somani’s new project, Eclipse, is designed to be deployed on multiple chains in case a Terra-like event happens again. Neel Somani was developing a protocol connecting the algorithmic Terra stablecoin with Ethereum at TerraForm Labs’ Hacker House in early May when a Jump Capital employee took him aside and explained that the algorithmic stablecoin had depegged and was unlikely to recover.
