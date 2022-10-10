ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 7

sam
3d ago

Broke the law, she needs to withdraw from the election and go spend some time in jail and think about what she has done.

Linda S.
3d ago

When a politician tells the truth, doesn't break the law to better their position what would we do. Before any one running for any office they should be hooked up to the best polygraph machine.

ijpr.org

Oregon's 3 gubernatorial candidates, part 3: Christine Drazan

One woman heading for the door, one of three women on the way to succeed Kate Brown as Oregon Governor. Tina Kotek is the former House Speaker, a Democrat; Christine Drazan is the former Minority Leader in the House, a Republican. Betsy Johnson served as a legislator in both parties,...
OREGON STATE
NBC News

Tight races in Oregon could be key to GOP House majority

Oregon has long been a Democratic stronghold — four of the state's five Congressional districts are currently represented by Democrats after all. But this year, Republicans are putting up a strong fight to flip two districts and make the state's new 6th District a GOP-held one. In that new...
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

Is the Red Wave Finally Coming for Oregon?

Well, well, well, Oregon. What have we here? An actual, honest-to-goodness barnburner of an election?. Yes, there are caveats. Polls can be wrong (just ask Hillary Clinton, or, for that matter, Sarah Iannarone.) The Democratic turnout machine, fueled by public employee unions in the Willamette Valley, should not be underestimated. There’s still plenty of time for an October surprise. (Like, say, a candidate pulling out of a race last minute and directing her supporters elsewhere.) And particularly at the top-of-the-ticket Oregon governor’s race, money continues to pour in like never before, setting the stage for some potent, needle-moving ad messages in the final stretch.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

What Oregonians should know about the governor candidates and health care

The ongoing fallout of a global pandemic, a shortage of nurses, rising politicization of vaccines — these are among the health care policy issues that will challenge Oregon’s next governor. Here’s where the candidates stand on vaccination, the pandemic and the health care industry — based on their...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

A ban against legislative walkouts would put Oregon in line with most other states

The initiative on guns has gotten more attention, though still less advertising than some advocates might have expected, but Measure 113 on legislative attendance deserves at least as much. Attention so far has been sparse. What could sound duller than a change in rules concerning the number of unexcused absences from the Legislature a member […] The post A ban against legislative walkouts would put Oregon in line with most other states appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Key gubernatorial adviser leaving Nebraska government post

Lauren Kintner, a key figure in the Ricketts administration who played a major role in legislative relations, will leave state government later this month after 24 years as a member of the governor's cabinet in Nebraska. Kintner served as lead policy adviser and legal counsel to Gov. Pete Ricketts and...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Oregonian

Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown

Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana drops lawsuit to block petition signature requirement

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana dropped its lawsuit against Secretary of State Bob Evnen on Thursday, ending an effort to have Nebraska’s multicounty signature-gathering requirement for initiative petitions deemed unconstitutional. The dismissal, filed by the ACLU of Nebraska on behalf of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, comes after a panel of...
NEBRASKA STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon state Senate candidate Melissa Busch arrested for DUI in 2006

Oregon state Senate candidate Melissa Busch was stopped by police 16 years ago driving the wrong way down a road with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit.  Busch, a home health nurse from Warren, is now the Democratic nominee in the hotly contested 16th Senate District race on the northwest coast.  […] The post Oregon state Senate candidate Melissa Busch arrested for DUI in 2006 appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE

