Morgantown, WV

wvsportsnow.com

Points off Turnovers Leads West Virginia Football in Wild Win Over Baylor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – In a game that had the potential to be a shootout, West Virginia was able to do what any football team needs to do to win – score more points. And that started with West Virginia jumping out on top first. The Mountaineers also did so by establishing the running game, which was something that some thought would be more difficult without star freshman CJ Donaldson. Tony Mathis, who averaged 5.7 yards per carry in the first half, hammered it in for a touchdown after a big 12-yard run earlier on the drive.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Neal Brown, Mountaineers Set to Face Baylor’s Unique Defense

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown gave Baylor’s defense the most compliments out of all the team’s phases during Monday’s news conference. The fourth-year leader of the Mountaineers is right to do this, as the Bears rank in the Top 25 in the FBS three defensive categories despite their 3-2 record.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU TE Mike O’Laughlin Out for Baylor Game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – With West Virginia and Baylor about to get underway, the Mountaineers will be without another notable player tonight. Tight end Mike O’Laughlin, who has struggled so far this season after looking to rebound from injuries derailing his 2021 camping, is in street clothes and will be out. O’Laughlin has only recorded 5 catches for 66 yards on the year.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU CB Andrew Wilson-Lamp Ejected from Baylor Game for Targeting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – An already banged up secondary will have to go without another asset, at least for the rest of the game against Baylor. Cornerback Andrew Wilson-Lamp was ejected after being called for targeting midway through the third quarter. This incident came on the following possession after WVU tied up the game. The call set Baylor up with a first and goal from the WVU 5-yard line.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – October 13

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. West Virginia football has extended an offer to 2023 3-star WR Chance Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald currently plays at Nolensville High School in Tennessee. Fitzgerald has notable offers from Colorado State, Houston, Kentucky, Liberty, Louisville, Marshall, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio, UNLV, Virginia Tech and others.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: Highlights from WVU 2023 Commit RB Jahiem White’s Monster Game

It was one of the best high school games imaginable, and it was by a West Virginia football commit. In case you missed WVU commit running back Jahiem White‘s eye-popping performance from this past Saturday, the future Mountaineer tweeted a video with highlights from the game. This video package was put together by Brock Lane Films, a popular Youtube channel that shows off high school top recruits and commits before they get to college.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Eli Ellis, Bryce Lindsay, Derek Vorst Visiting WVU’s Campus Thursday

West Virginia men’s basketball will host 2025 G Eli Ellis, 2023 G Bryce Lindsay and 2023 C Derek Vorst on Thursday. Lindsay’s visit is an official visit while Ellis and Vorst are on unofficial visits. The trio will tour the basketball facilities and attend the WVU-Baylor football game.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

How Can the West Virginia Defense Force More Turnovers?

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Is it better to be lucky or good? Well, the West Virginia defense hasn’t been good enough and hasn’t been near lucky enough either. What can a struggling defense do to try to help themselves and try to mask their issues? That easy. Create turnovers. But on top of allowing far too many yards and points this season, creating turnovers is something the WVU defense has had issues perfecting.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Jordan Lesley, WVU Defense Unfazed by Baylor’s Fourth Down Aggression

Many aspects of the Baylor offense have caught the attention of Mountaineer head coach Neal Brown. The Bears are coming off a stellar 12-win season where they claimed the Big 12 Conference Championship and a win in the Sugar Bowl, while still exhibiting the same factors that made the offense successful.
WACO, TX
wvsportsnow.com

Who Should WVU Hire as Head Coach if Neal Brown is Fired?

West Virginia fans are getting restless with the Mountaineers off to another slow start. While the season is far from over and there’s still a chance head coach Neal Brown could turn things around enough to gain some trust back, many feel the future of the program is currently in doubt and a change needs made.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Country Roads Webcast: Baylor Preview, Predictions

On this episode of the CRW podcast, the guys open with some film reviews and off-topic babble before previewing the Baylor matchup and providing a score prediction for the upcoming 6th game of the 2022 WVU season. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis...
MORGANTOWN, WV

