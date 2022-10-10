Read full article on original website
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Picked Ninth in Big 12 MBB Preseason Poll
The Big 12 Conference released its men’s basketball preseason poll on Thursday afternoon. West Virginia was voted to finish ninth in the conference, receiving 20 vote points. Baylor was picked to finish first in the preseason poll for the second time in the last three years. Baylor, Kansas and...
wvsportsnow.com
Eli Ellis, Bryce Lindsay, Derek Vorst Visiting WVU’s Campus Thursday
West Virginia men’s basketball will host 2025 G Eli Ellis, 2023 G Bryce Lindsay and 2023 C Derek Vorst on Thursday. Lindsay’s visit is an official visit while Ellis and Vorst are on unofficial visits. The trio will tour the basketball facilities and attend the WVU-Baylor football game.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU’s Jasir Cox Returns Fumble for 65-Yard Touchdown Against Baylor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – All the work the West Virginia defense put in all week to try to create more turnovers paid off. Spear Jasir Cox had the presence of mind to recover a fumble forced by Sean Martin and then run it all the way for the defensive touchdown. Cox traveled 65 yards on the score.
wvsportsnow.com
Neal Brown, Mountaineers Set to Face Baylor’s Unique Defense
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown gave Baylor’s defense the most compliments out of all the team’s phases during Monday’s news conference. The fourth-year leader of the Mountaineers is right to do this, as the Bears rank in the Top 25 in the FBS three defensive categories despite their 3-2 record.
wvsportsnow.com
Points off Turnovers Leads West Virginia Football in Wild Win Over Baylor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – In a game that had the potential to be a shootout, West Virginia was able to do what any football team needs to do to win – score more points. And that started with West Virginia jumping out on top first. The Mountaineers also did so by establishing the running game, which was something that some thought would be more difficult without star freshman CJ Donaldson. Tony Mathis, who averaged 5.7 yards per carry in the first half, hammered it in for a touchdown after a big 12-yard run earlier on the drive.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: Highlights from WVU 2023 Commit RB Jahiem White’s Monster Game
It was one of the best high school games imaginable, and it was by a West Virginia football commit. In case you missed WVU commit running back Jahiem White‘s eye-popping performance from this past Saturday, the future Mountaineer tweeted a video with highlights from the game. This video package was put together by Brock Lane Films, a popular Youtube channel that shows off high school top recruits and commits before they get to college.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU CB Andrew Wilson-Lamp Ejected from Baylor Game for Targeting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – An already banged up secondary will have to go without another asset, at least for the rest of the game against Baylor. Cornerback Andrew Wilson-Lamp was ejected after being called for targeting midway through the third quarter. This incident came on the following possession after WVU tied up the game. The call set Baylor up with a first and goal from the WVU 5-yard line.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU QB JT Daniels Connects with WR Kaden Prather for 24-Yard TD
MORGANTWON, W.Va – The Mountaineers came out of the locker room ready to go in the second half, capping off a 10-play drive with a touchdown to one of quarterback JT Daniels’ favorite targets. Wide receiver Kaden Prather grabbed a 24-yard pass for the score, tying the game...
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – October 12
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier to be used as scout team QB by Cowboys due to similarities with Eagles offense and the offense Grier ran with Mountaineers. Update (12:00 PM) –
wvsportsnow.com
2025 Overtime Elite G Eli Ellis to Unofficially Visit WVU Starting Thursday
Sources tell WV Sports Now that 2025 Overtime Elite G Eli Ellis will begin his unofficial visit to West Virginia starting Thursday. WVU’s staff offered Eli and his brother, Isaac, back in March. Ellis is a 4-star recruit per Rivals and On3’s recruiting services. According to Ellis’ Instagram...
voiceofmotown.com
Bob Huggins Gives Coaching Advice to Joe Mazzulla
Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia Mountaineers point guard Joe Mazzulla has served as an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics since 2019. Now, Mazzulla will take over as the interim head coach for current head coach Ime Udoka, who is facing disciplinary action for a violation of the organization’s guidelines.
WVU's Big 12 Home-and-Home Opponent Revealed for 2023-24 & 2024-25 Seasons
West Virginia will get to matchup with a familiar foe twice a year.
247Sports
Top247 WVU commit Rodney Gallagher using AAB as proving ground
There are plenty of things Top247 receiver Rodney Gallagher is looking forward to in regards to the All-American Bowl in January. Being on the same field with so much elite talent, teaming up with future West Virginia commit Josiah Trotter, and also spending a week at receiver, a position he does not play exclusively with his Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands team.
wvsportsnow.com
3 Keys to WVU Football Winning Impending Shootout with Baylor
This isn’t the first time a West Virginia game has been labeled a “must win,” but it’s really true at this point in the season. Up until kickoff Thursday night, the Mountaineers are 2-3 overall, and maybe even the bigger issue record wise, 0-2 in conference play.
Man stops in West Virginia on college football attendance record journey
A Florida native made a stop at West Virginia University on his trip to the break record for college football games attended in a single season.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football to Have Traditional Color Look on Thursday Night
West Virginia will have a traditional gold and blue look on Thursday night. The Mountaineers revealed a uniform combination of blue on gold on blue for their nationally televised Big 12 showdown with Baylor. WVU will wear blue helmets with gold for the logo, gold jerseys with blue numbers and lettering and blue pants.
wvsportsnow.com
UPDATE: CJ Donaldson Clears Concussion Protocol, May Return Against Texas Tech
In the best news the West Virginia football team has received all week, running back CJ Donaldson has made it through the concussion protocol and is now eligible to return to play. WVU head coach Neal Brown, who had previously said his freshman leading rusher was progressing well, went one...
wvsportsnow.com
How Can the West Virginia Defense Force More Turnovers?
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Is it better to be lucky or good? Well, the West Virginia defense hasn’t been good enough and hasn’t been near lucky enough either. What can a struggling defense do to try to help themselves and try to mask their issues? That easy. Create turnovers. But on top of allowing far too many yards and points this season, creating turnovers is something the WVU defense has had issues perfecting.
wvsportsnow.com
Report: Kansas QB Jalon Daniels to Miss Rest of Season
The Big 12’s Cinderella story may have suffered a fatal blow. Kansas quarterback Jason Daniels is expected to miss the rest of the season, according to Zac Boyer of the Lawrence Journal-World. Boyer’s report claims that Daniels suffered a “grade 3” separation of his right shoulder. Daniels left Kansas’...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU DC Jordan Lesley on Scheming Against Baylor’s Willingness to Try on 4th Down
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley talked with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, about his strategy facing a Baylor offense who likes to go for it on 4th down during his weekly press conference on Monday, October 10, 2022. Welcome to the new home...
