I’m a car expert – the biggest car dealer scams to avoid when shopping for a new vehicle
CAR dealers are taking advantage of the auto inventory shortage by overcharging consumers. Fortunately, car buying consultant Shari Prymak posted a YouTube video highlighting rips offs to look for when vehicle shopping. Shari begins his video by noting the significance of recognizing excessive dealer fees. Bogus dealer fees include protection...
The City Americans Are Leaving Fastest
Almost no period since the 1980s can match the jump in real estate prices from the start of the pandemic until recently. That is due partly to America’s mobility, as well as to mortgage rates that were extremely low until a few months ago. Not all cities had the same migration pace as Americans sought homes in areas where they wanted to live as a consequence of the work-from-home trend.
The cheapest US homes are in these 10 states: study
(NEXSTAR) – Home buyers open to embracing a new state will get a lot more house for their money, a new study shows. An analysis by The Ascent, which rates and reviews personal finance products, found that the average median home price in the first quarter of 2022 was $428,700.
New car prices expected to drop soon
New car prices are expected to start dropping soon – but thanks to rising interest rates, car loan payments will likely stay right where they are, experts say.
How does a car trade in work?
You’re about to start the car buying process. Which likely means you’re asking yourself that eternal question: What should I do with my used car? Sell it, or trade it in?
Many Americans Aren't Prepared for a Recession
Many economists see a good chance that a recession will occur in the next 15 months, so it’s no surprise that the Average Joe is worried too. A total of 69% of Americans are concerned about the possibility of a recession before the end of next year, according to a July survey by personal finance website Bankrate.com.
LATICRETE Launches Strategic Brand Promises Initiative
LATICRETE launches strategic brand promises initiative to represent its commitment to leading installation methods and customer-centricity. Bethany, Conn. — LATICRETE, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, has launched its Brand Promises campaign, a company-wide initiative that builds upon the company’s legacy of research and development of innovative installation products, systems and solutions. The Brand Promises serve as a call-to-action and highlight the company’s six strategic areas of focus: developing innovative solutions, committing to sustainability, enabling iconic design, fostering trust for life, providing the best installer experience and serving customers as family. These promises are the cornerstone of the company’s mission.
Study Shows Unexpected Sources Reduce Productivity
Unexpected sources of motion and inventory waste reduce overall productivity in manufacturing facilities, according to research from Tork. PHILADELPHIA – Improving productivity is key to maintaining peak performance of a manufacturing facility, and hinderances to operational productivity can often stem from unexpected – or unrecognized – obstacles. Finding hidden wastes to continuously improve can pose a challenge for manufacturers. However, research conducted by Tork, an Essity brand, reveals that a large number of machine operators are surprisingly interrupted at least 20 times during their workday by having to fetch or dispose of wiping and cleaning products. Furthermore, the study reveals that operators often take more wipers than needed to avoid these interruptions. In an effort to help companies combat waste, Tork has created the free Tork Motion Waste Calculator that allows companies to measure the impact of ineffective wiper placement.
Scam forecasters predict a cold winter and a 70% chance of utility company imposters
Bundle up, America – it could be a stormy winter on the way, but there’ll be lots of utility scams to keep you warm. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says the game’s essentially the same for a scammer's 2022-2023 winter season, but this time around, there could be a few new wrinkles to throw your BS detector off a bit.
Tackling Automation Overload with Value Mapping
Analysis helps manufacturers get a grip on which processes are being used, which are delivering business value, and which are losing money. Manufacturers are experiencing automation overload. Believing automation represented a clear-cut saver in terms of both cost and time, many manufacturers automated everything they could, often with very little understanding about the actual work being done and the business processes they had been using.
Creating Leaders Among Employees
Companies need to develop leaders from their existing staffs. All business has become increasingly complex in the 21st century. Consider the explosive growth and sheer volume of new companies, the continuing ramp up in the regulatory environment and the high velocity of technological change requiring ongoing upgrades and training. How can anyone stay on course or get ahead of the curve in this business climate?
SmartBear Earns a 2022 Tech Cares Award
SOMERVILLE, Mass. – SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has been recognized by TrustRadius, the most trusted research and review platform, with a 2022 Tech Cares Award for the second year in a row. This third annual award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs for their employees and surrounding communities.
Global IoT Project of The Year Award, Winners
International jury honors the most creative and effective IoT and telematics solutions of the year. Wialon, the world’s leading telematics and IoT platform, which connects over 3.4 million vehicles and assets worldwide, announced the winners of its third IoT project of the year contest on October 9th2022 in Dubai before GITEX Global, one of the world’s largest tech shows.
SmartBear Announces SmartBear Connect
SmartBear presents half-day event on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at headquarters in Somerville, Massachusetts. SOMERVILLE, Mass. – SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, is hosting an in-person event for customers at its headquarters in Somerville, Massachusetts on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. SmartBear experts will share how they’re adapting to market conditions as well as product-specific tips, tricks, and plans. The company recently brought customers together virtually from around the world on September 22, 2022 for an online version of the event. SmartBear launched its inaugural user conference in 2017 and has brought thousands of users together both virtually and in-person.
FlashForge USA & Commercial 3D Printers
How FlashForge USA serves the commercial 3D printer market and users. Founded in 2013, FlashForge USA, offering its FDM machines to homes, print farms, design studios, and education. Until now, the firm’s existing portfolio has comprised accessibility-focused machines like the Adventurer 3 and Adventurer 4, as well as mid-range dual-extrusion...
Paperless Parts and ECI Software Solutions
Job shops and contract manufacturers embrace SaaS platforms to streamline business operations. Boston, MA.— Paperless Parts, the leading estimating and quoting software for job shops and contract manufacturers, today announced the extension of its strategic partnership with ECI Software Solutions, a leader in cloud-based business management solutions, and a new integration between ECI’s industry leading manufacturing-specific ERP platform, JobBOSS², and the Paperless Parts quoting platform.
CTS Pairs with IntelliTrafik a Division of ATS Traffic
The partnership expands Cubic’s reach across Canada, offers a broad range of innovative transport and traffic management solutions. Cubic Transportation Systems (Cubic) today announces a new partnership with IntelliTrafik, a division of ATS Traffic, to expand the company’s reach across Canadian provinces and agencies to provide a broad range of innovative traffic management and intelligent transportation solutions.
Senet Demonstrates LoRaWAN Device-To-Device LoRaWAN
World’s first public demonstration of technology for utility safety solutions to be showcased at LoRaWAN LIVE, San Francisco. Portsmouth, NH – Senet, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT) today announced it will be presenting a session on LoRaWAN® Device-to-Device Multicast Communication at the LoRa Alliance® LoRaWAN LIVE event taking place October 11-13, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Spiro Launches Smart Modules to Expand Sales Platform
Proactive Relationship Platform now provides AI-driven insights and real-time recommendations from prospecting through fulfillment. (Boston) Today, Spiro.AI announced it has extended its AI-driven sales platform to provide companies who make, move, or sell physical products with a single platform to manage customer relationships. After months of a controlled roll-out to customers, Spiro.AI is announcing the broad availability of the company’s first six Smart Modules to broaden and deepen visibility into every customer interaction, from prospecting through sales, quoting, fulfillment and ongoing support.
LOT Polish Airlines Forms Strategic Alliance With FLYR
Partnership with FLYR will help further LOT’s innovations and optimize performance across commercial functions. Poland’s flag carrier LOT Polish Airlines (LOT) is partnering with FLYR Labs to support the airline’s commercial optimization efforts by accessing and leveraging the value of its data, helping to overcome many of today’s industry constraints.
