Unexpected sources of motion and inventory waste reduce overall productivity in manufacturing facilities, according to research from Tork. PHILADELPHIA – Improving productivity is key to maintaining peak performance of a manufacturing facility, and hinderances to operational productivity can often stem from unexpected – or unrecognized – obstacles. Finding hidden wastes to continuously improve can pose a challenge for manufacturers. However, research conducted by Tork, an Essity brand, reveals that a large number of machine operators are surprisingly interrupted at least 20 times during their workday by having to fetch or dispose of wiping and cleaning products. Furthermore, the study reveals that operators often take more wipers than needed to avoid these interruptions. In an effort to help companies combat waste, Tork has created the free Tork Motion Waste Calculator that allows companies to measure the impact of ineffective wiper placement.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO