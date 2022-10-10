Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Trick or Treat events in the Lima area
The City of Lima has announced a variety of Trick or Treat options for residents and their families. Holly Geaman has more on the details. The Lima Noon Optimist Safety City event will be Saturday, October 22nd at the facility at 700 South Collett Street.
hometownstations.com
West Ohio Food Bank receives donation from Fresh Encounter stores
Press Release from the West Ohio Food Bank: LIMA, OH (October 11, 2022) – The West Ohio Food Bank and Fresh Encounter stores (Chief and Community Markets) in Lima and Findlay teamed up back in August for a back-to-school themed food bag drive called “Nourish our Students.”. Donations...
hometownstations.com
Commissioners looking for a new home for some Allen County offices
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Commissioners moving forward on a project to find a new home for some county offices. Commissioners say they have made it over the first hurdle in the process of creating a campus-like site for some county offices. They have been wanting to do this for several years and getting approval that the non-restricted "ARPA" dollars can be used is a big step forward. This one-time money can assist in the need for larger spaces due to the pandemic.
wktn.com
Trick or Treat Dates and Times Around Hardin County
Trick or treat dates and times vary around Hardin County. and Ridgeway from 6 until 7:30.
hometownstations.com
Allen County Council on Aging reminding seniors to review healthcare needs
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - More than two million Ohioans are enrolled in the federal health insurance program and it's time to review your healthcare needs. The Allen County Council on Aging hosting a Medicare update with a staff member from the Ohio Department of Insurance. They encourage seniors to look over their plans to see if it's still the best one for them. They say that there are times things can change and if you don't review your policy it could cost you.
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
4 to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Travel back in time to the European theatre of World War II at the Living History Weekend event at Lauer Farms, 800 Roush Road, Lima. As many as 150 to 200 re-enactors will be at the event showing what life was like for soldiers on the front lines during the Lorraine campaign in 1944. Battle reenactments will take place at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Sidney Daily News
New barbershop brings passion, clean cuts and modern feel
SIDNEY – A recently opened barbershop called CoJo Cuts is breathing new life into the barbershop experience in Sidney. CoJo Cuts is owned and operated by Sidney native Cory Shrewsbury, also known as CoJo. Shrewsbury became passionate about cutting hair during visits to the Down Town Barber Shop, owned by Andy Steenrod, and started cutting hair in high school as a hobby after learning more about the profession from Steenrod.
Lima News
Pumpkin Pie Stuffed Cheesecake cookies from Bluffton baker recalled
BLUFFTON — Bluffton Baking Co. recalled its Pumpkin Pie Stuffed Cheesecake cookies on Wednesday after a possible link to Salmonella illnesses. The recall affects cookies from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 in the Hancock or Putnam County markets. According to a press release from the Ohio Department of Agriculture,...
hometownstations.com
#NoDeathPenaltyOH Coalition Visits Lima for the Ohio Innocence Tour
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The #NoDeathPenaltyOH coalition made a stop in Lima for their "Ohio Innocence Tour." The featured speakers for the tour include three individuals who were exonerated or freed from death row. Those individuals include the following: Ray Krone, who was sentenced to die in Arizona in 1992; Derrick Jamison, who was sentenced to die in Cincinnati in 1985; and Kwame Ajamu, who was sentenced to die in Cleveland in 1975. After the conclusion of Tuesday night's event, Your Hometown Stations caught up with all three speakers on their stories and future visions.
Crews respond to fire at Shelby County post office
SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews responded to a fire that broke out at a Shelby County post office Thursday afternoon. According to Shelby County dispatch, the fire broke out at a United States Postal Service (USPS) location on the 6600 block of Palestine Street near the Pemberton and Sidney town line. Smoke was seen […]
hometownstations.com
Chief Andy Heffner talks fire safety at West Central Ohio Safety Council meeting
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - West Central Ohio Safety Council members learned about fire safety during their monthly meeting. October is Fire Prevention Month, and Lima Fire Chief Andy Heffner was the keynote speaker sharing his perspective. A major high-rise fire 30 years ago was used as an example of what happens when fire protection systems fail. In this case, the alarm did not notify the fire department. After a fire burned for 19 hours, a matter of 10 sprinkler heads on the 30th floor were able to control a fire that 300 firefighters could not. Heffner wants area businesses to understand just how important these sprinklers are.
hometownstations.com
Lima Police Department introduces their newest officer
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department introduced the newest officer to join their ranks. Meet Officer Roscoe! He is now on the streets with his handler Lima Police Officer Logan Patton. Patton has been with the department since 2017 and has always wanted to be a canine handler. Officer Roscoe and Officer Patton have been in training since September with certifications from the National Association of Professional Canine Handlers and the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy. They also had extensive training covering all types of skills including patrolling, apprehensions and narcotics.
hometownstations.com
Seminars held in Lima to raise awareness of the dangers of drugs and alcohol use in the workplace
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Safety and drug-free workplaces go hand in hand, and the Lima/Allen County Chamber held a seminar to help area businesses meet that goal. The Drug-Free Safety Program provided by the Bureau of Workers' Compensation held three sessions in Lima to address alcohol and drug abuse. Employees involved with drugs can be up to 50% less productive, and the goal is preventing on-the-job injuries or illness. The leader of the program says drug use is a growing problem for various industries, especially with the legalization and acceptance of marijuana. The goal is to raise awareness of the dangers these drugs present.
hometownstations.com
Lima City Council defeats original PODS Ordinance, introduces new ordinance
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The ordinance on Portable on Demand Storage Units, also known as PODS, went before the Lima City Council for its third reading Monday evening. The PODS ordinance was defeated Monday evening by a 7 to 0 vote, which would have required residents to purchase a $60 permit effective for 30 days for the use of PODS on their property. While the ordinance was defeated, the focus on PODS regulation will remain for Lima City Council.
hometownstations.com
Hudson Named Ohio Outstanding Master Gardener
Press Release from OSU Extension Hardin County: Hardin County – Penny Hudson was one of five individuals recognized as “Outstanding Master Gardener Volunteer” at the 2022 MGV State Conference Awards Program held October 7-8 in Cuyahoga County near Cleveland. The local Hardin County OSU Extension group was also nominated for five other state awards at the conference. The project ‘Children’s Garden’ was recognized in the “Environmental Horticulture Outstanding MGV Project” award category for small sized groups. Cessna Transport was recognized for the “Friend of the OSU Extension MGV Program.” Mark Badertscher was recognized by his peers for being nominated as an “Outstanding MGV Coordinator” in the paid staff category. Hardin County was also one of four counties recognized for the “Pandemic Perseverance Award” for their efforts restoring the educational Friendship Gardens after the pandemic. In addition, the Hardin County group was recognized as a platinum “Standards of Excellence” award winner. Awards presented at the conference were for the previous program year.
hometownstations.com
Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition releases September Fatal Crash report
Press Release from the Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition: Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition reports 0 (zero) fatal traffic crash during August on Allen County roads. Lima, Ohio (October 12, 2022) – The Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition reports there were 3 (three) fatal traffic crashes on Allen County roadways...
countynewsonline.org
Three new dogs waiting at the Animal Shelter for a new home
3 new dogs are waiting at the Darke County Animal Shelter for a new home, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines, are dewormed and are heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check....
wktn.com
Findlay Police Department Announces Promotion
The Findlay Police Department has announced the promotion of David P. Hill to the position of Lieutenant. Lt. Hill was sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn Mondays morning at the Municipal Building. Lt. Hill, a graduate of Findlay High School and Owens Community College, joined the Findlay Police Department in...
Woman injured in soup kitchen attack released from hospital
LIMA — Lima police have released an update on an incident at Our Daily Bread soup kitchen last week that left a 53-year-old Lima woman with multiple stab wounds, including to her neck. Catsonava Maloy, 53, of Lima, is recovering from her injuries and has been released from the...
hometownstations.com
Rape trial begins for 19-year-old Lima man
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The jury trial has begun for a Lima teen facing two counts of rape. It took most of the day to set the jury in 19-year-old Jourdyn Rawlins' trial. He was arrested in May 2021 on one count of rape after a victim says that she was spending time with Rawlins in his home when he allegedly forced himself on her. He was indicted again in November of last year for another alleged incident that happened in September of 2020 when he was 17 years old. Both girls are expected to take the stand in during the trial.
