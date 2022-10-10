Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Tickets on sale for Lehigh Valley Zoo's Winter Light Spectacular
N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Tickets are now on sale for this year's holiday event at the Lehigh Valley Zoo. The North Whitehall Township zoo is hosting its ninth annual Winter Light Spectacular, complete with 1.2 million lights, fire pits, holiday treats and live performances by Disney princesses. Also this...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police in Lower Saucon investigate hit-and-run crash
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are asking for the public's help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash. A black SUV hit the back of a blue Mack truck Tuesday shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Route 378 at the Saucon Square Plaza in Lower Saucon Township, according to a news release from township police.
