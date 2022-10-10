Read full article on original website
Highland beats Clear Fork in Tuesday volleyball
Highland volleyball bounced back on Tuesday when the Scots traveled to Clear Fork and defeated the Colts 25-15, 25-18 and 25-14. Kameron Stover tallied 13 kills, five aces and 11 digs. Zoya Winklefoos had 11 kills and Larsen Terrill contributed 31 assists and four aces. Camryn Miller finished with 11 digs, Mia Stanco added five kills and Alexis Eusey recorded three aces.
Cardington VB beats Mount Gilead
On Tuesday, the Cardington volleyball program not only honored their seven-girl senior class of Izzy Wickline, Payton Goodman, Madison Linkous, Jadine Mills, Audrey Brininger, Alexis Crone and Cadie Long, but closed out the regular season in style with a 25-11, 25-5, 25-8 win over Mount Gilead. The Pirates led virtually...
Lone bandit robs Cardington Bank
I think most of us have read about the robbery of the Cardington Citizens Bank by part of “the Dillinger” gang in 1933 but another robbery at the Citizens Bank in 1935 was never solved. A lone bandit entered the bank about 10 am on Friday, January 4,...
Morrow County Chamber presents Student of the Month
MORROW COUNTY- Her name is Anna Erlsten. She is a senior at Northmor HS and her parents are Mark and Katy Erlsten. Brendan Gwirtz is the principal there and he spoke very highly of Anna. She is not only kind and caring, but also artistic, creative, and extremely bright. She uses her artistic abilities at her school by painting a large mural in the library. She is working on painting the locker room as well. She is also active in the agriculture program as well as the cheer team. Anna plans to attend college for either art therapy and/or art education. The Chamber was proud to present her as their “Student of the Month” at their September luncheon.
Morrow County welcomes second Edward Jones office
MOUNT GILEAD- A brand new Edward Jones was welcomed to Morrow County with a ribbon cutting ceremony held by the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce last week. David Winand serves as the Financial Advisor out of the new office and Jennifer Voltz is the Branch Office Administrator. It is located at 6174 Commerce Drive at the Bonecutter Plaza in Mount Gilead. This is the second Edward Jones in the area, another one is located on the square in Mount Gilead by Advisor Andy Bower. Erin Kelty of the Morrow County Chamber welcomed Winand and Voltz to the area. Winand and Voltz would like to invite the community to join them at their Open House event which will take place next week. The first Open House will take place Tuesday, October 18 from 6:00-8:00PM and the second will be Friday, October 21 from 1:00-3:00PM. Refreshments will be provided so they ask that you please contact their office at 419-751-0092 to let them know if you plan to attend.
Cardington Council accepts resignations
CARDINGTON- The resignations of two full time police officers were accepted when Cardington Village Council met September 19. Accepted was the resignation of David Winkler, effective September 23, 2022. He had worked as a Lieutenant, detective and an officer and will take a position with the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office.
