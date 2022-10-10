Read full article on original website
New Scenic Gulf Drive Beach Access opens
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County commissioners, Beach Operations, and the tourism department christened the newest regional beach access at Miramar Beach on Thursday morning. “We are extremely happy about adding these to our inventory and hopefully the people that live in Walton County that come to visit Walton County will come and enjoy […]
niceville.com
Boggy Bayou waterfront property in Niceville listed at $7.2 million
NICEVILLE, Fla. — A 3.65-acre parcel of property on the north shore of Boggy Bayou has been listed for sale for $7.2 million, according to Realtor.com. The property, which has 600 feet of waterfront, is at 139 W. John Sims Parkway, according to the listing by Harbeson Agency Inc. It is west of Emerald Coast Marine.
waltonoutdoors.com
Deer Lake restoration tour Oct. 18 and 20
Walton County is hosting a Deer Lake restoration tour on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 12 Noon, and Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 12 Noon. You will visit several restored and under restoration wet prairies at Deer Lake State Park. With grant funding from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s (NFWF) Gulf Environmental Fund (GEBF) the Florida State Parks and Atlanta Botanical Garden have partnered up to restore highly diverse wetland ecosystems within three coastal dune lake watersheds. On this tour you will visit several of these sites and discuss the incredible work being done by both organizations. The tour will be given by Jeff Talbert. Recommended to bring water, sunscreen, bug spray, and wear closed toed shoes. You will be driving to the sites with a short walk to the restoration areas and the ground will be wet and muddy.
WJHG-TV
Bay County school zone speed limits changing
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Speed limits in the majority of Bay County school zones are changing and new signs are beginning to go up. A guideline passed by the state legislature in 2019 is starting to take effect. By 2023, the majority of the school zones will be required to be 15 miles per hour.
momcollective.com
Best Coffee Spot in Downtown Fort Walton Beach
One of the best parts about the weather cooling down that now is the perfect time to enjoy that morning (or maybe afternoon!) cup of coffee outside. If you are anything like me, I have the perfect spot for you to grab coffee in Fort Walton Beach, mama. Coffee Ave...
mypanhandle.com
The cold front clears and another is on the way
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Cold front moves through for our Thursday, this will bring dry air to us but we will moderate for the weekend. Next week another cold front will move through the area early in the week. This should bring some real cold air in comparison to where we should be for this time of year. While it’s not in the forecast at the moment it’s possible that our inland area see the upper 30s Wednesday morning and possibly again on Thursday morning. The pattern thereafter also appears to keep the cold front coming down this might keep the cool dry air around for some time to come.
Fort Walton Beach Latin Street Fest to honor Hispanic Heritage
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — For the final week of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Viva Ciclovia Street Fest will line Downtown Fort Walton Beach with live music and events. Festival Details: Saturday, Oct. 15 12 pm- 8 pm Block party style at Ferry Road and First Street Afterparty held at Jake & Henry’s in […]
getthecoast.com
Jeff Peters named interim City Manager for Fort Walton Beach
During last night’s Fort Walton Beach City Council meeting, Parks & Recreation Director Jeff Peters was appointed as interim city manager by the council. You’ll remember from last week that current City Manager Michael Beedie officially tendered his resignation as he has decided to accept another job opportunity in the private sector.
Resident speaks out on Mid-Bay Bridge head-on crashes
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — For the last 5 years, the Mid-Bay Bridge connecting Niceville to Destin reports at least 1 head-on collision every year. Most recently, 5 people were injured in a three-car crash Sunday, Oct. 9. Niceville resident David Vardaman said safety measures need to be put in place. “There is no indicator for […]
ssrnews.com
545-Acre Conservation Project Approved for East Navarre
Santa Rosa District 4 Commissioner Dave Piech’s effort to bring a 545-acre park to East Navarre have come to fruition. Piech has been working with local developer Bobby Killingsworth and state and federal agencies on the land acquisition near East River to provide more green spaces in East Navarre.
hotelnewsresource.com
RADCO Acquires Three Courtyard by Marriott Hotels in Properties in Pensacola, St. Petersburg and Panama City Beach
The RADCO Companies (RADCO) has added three more properties to its fast-growing portfolio. Focused on growing Southeastern markets with strong business and tourist populations, RADCO has acquired three Courtyard by Marriott hotels along the Gulf Coast with over 300 rooms. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed. Hunter Hotel...
Panama City receives 50 million in grants for infrastructure repairs
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On the fourth anniversary of Hurricane Michael, Governor Ron DeSantis recognized communities still recovering with financial help. DeSantis handed out 126 million worth of infrastructure grants to two dozen local communities. The Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) grants will go to repair vital infrastructure systems damaged or destroyed by Hurricane […]
mypanhandle.com
Cold front moving south brings wet weather today and tomorrow
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A cold front will move swiftly across the central-eastern US Wednesday, bringing rain to the area. In northwest Florida, rain will be isolated in nature through the morning hours on Wednesday. Scattered activity is likely inland Wednesday afternoon and in our western-most counties. Our coastal areas along with central and southeastern counties will likely see showers and storms Wednesday evening and overnight through Thursday morning. The front itself is not expected to clear the Panhandle until Thursday evening. The rainfall, however, will exit northwest Florida by noon Thursday. Cloud cover will take a little longer to clear out, but full sunshine is forecast for Friday. High pressure to our west will bring in a northwesterly breeze and result in a fall-like weather Friday before temperatures gradually rise through the weekend.
WJHG-TV
Panama City increases homebuying assistance program
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners voted to make changes to the city’s local housing assistance program on Tuesday. The program provides down-payment assistance and other financial resources to people who qualify. Commissioners voted on Tuesday to increase the home purchasing price to $300,000 and increase disaster assistance funding to $85,000. The program provides up to $50,000 to eligible individuals and families to lower up-front costs, like down payment and closing costs.
Florida Angler Breaks 12-Year Record With 101-Pound Wahoo
On Friday (October 7), Derrick Dover, his brother, Andrew, and his dad, Tony, loaded up their beloved boat, the Muscle Memories, and set off for the 7th and final day of the 74th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo. It had been a thrilling week, with their fellow anglers reeling in a...
WJHG-TV
Panama City continues to rebuild four years after Hurricane Michael
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane Michael left Panama City with a different landscape exactly four years ago. “There was total devastation here in the city,” Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said. “It took us about 24, 25 days just to get power back on.”. It took weeks...
WJHG-TV
Adopt a pet at Bay County Animal Services
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two timid but adorable furry friends stopped by the studio for a friendly visit today. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services joined NewsChannel 7 to talk about the adoption process for these two pups and the other animals looking for their forever home. These...
Busy Bee announces new Panhandle location
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy Bee has announced Holmes County will soon be home to one of its travel plazas. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, this Busy Bee is expected to be one of the largest owned by Lucas and Elizabeth Waring. The owners are spending $1.8 million on nearly 12 […]
Mosier family prepares for annual ‘Haunted Field of Screams’
COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — In Cottondale, there’s a family-run business that puts a unique twist on Halloween festivities. For the past 13 years, the Mosier family has set up a ‘Haunted Field of Screams’ laid out in a corn maze. The three-week-long event kicks off this weekend. Clowns, corn, and chainsaws are just a few […]
Chipley Bugle
Rodeo parade in Bonifay fl.
On Friday October the 7th, I had the pleasure of attending the 77th annual Rodeo parade in Bonifay fl. Upon arrival, I noticed the large crowds which lined the streets, and rodeo excitement filled the atmosphere. The weather was nothing less than perfect. There were vendors of different kinds, some selling fan favorite foods as well as other commodities like boutique attire and face painting for the children. The parade begins on North Wakusha St. right in front of the Piggly Wiggly, turns right on Veterans Boulevard and ends in front of Memorial Field.
