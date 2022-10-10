Read full article on original website
Related
kpq.com
Chelan-Douglas Port Authority Examine Security Measures Due to Safety Concerns
The Chelan-Douglas Port Authority is looking into increasing security at the Confluence Technology Center after a string of incidents on Old Station Road prompt safety concerns. Building Manager Tricia Degnan recalled an incident where a man entered the Confluence Technology Center (CTC) last Thursday. Wenatchee Police along with a SWAT...
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee council could vote tonight on nuisance RV ordinances
WENATCHEE — Tonight's Wenatchee City Council meeting could see a citywide ban on all recreational vehicle parking on city streets, plus towing enforcement, put in effect by next week. The council will consider two ordinances to address the proliferation of RVs, often used as housing by those without permanent...
kpq.com
Chelan PUD Commissioner Candidate Focused on Utility’s Customer Owners
Aurora Flores is a candidate for Chelan County PUD Commissioner in District 3. Flores, a California native who has lived in Manson for the past 38 years, is a longtime public educator who served for 22 years on the Manson School Board. Flores says her career in teaching has been...
ifiberone.com
Some candidates express concerns after Grant County Auditor’s Office delays ballot mail-out dates
EPHRATA - A number of candidates expressed concerns now that the Grant County Auditor’s Office is mailing out general election ballots one week later than what was originally stated on their website. According to the original schedule posted by the Grant County Auditor’s Office known as the ‘2022 Election...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kpq.com
Public Invited To Nason Ridge Celebration As Community Forest
Chelan County is inviting the public to a celebration marking the recent establishment of Nason Ridge as the state’s newest community forest. Nason Ridge provides important fish and wildlife habitat and is a major recreation destination in the region. Chelan County now owns the forest and water land, and...
ifiberone.com
Beverage distribution workers in Moses Lake, East Wenatchee and Omak actively picketing after going on strike
EAST WENATCHEE - A large group of Swire Coca Cola beverage distribution employees in East Wenatchee, Moses Lake and Omak are picketing instead of working today. A contract labor stalemate between Teamsters 760 Union and Swire has led to the strike. Picketers represented by Teamsters 760 consist of drivers, merchandisers and loaders.
kpq.com
Boat Cleaning Stations Being Installed Along Columbia River
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is in the process of installing free boat cleaning stations on Columbia River Lakes in an effort to block-off invasive species. One station is now open at Steamboat Rock State Park on Banks Lake in Grant County. The stations are called CD3 units...
kpq.com
DNR Meteorologist Predicts One More Week Of Smoke In Wenatchee Valley
Experts with the Department of Natural Resources are predicting more heavy smoke for the Wenatchee Valley. But it may not last as long as originally expected. DNR Meteorologist Matthew Dehr previously predicted that smoke would persist until the end of October, but his forecasting has changed. "That eight-to-14-day window that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kpq.com
WSDOT Planning For Winter On US 2 After Bolt Creek Fire
The state Transportation Department is already looking into issues that could close down U.S. Highway 2 this winter. The Bolt Creek Fire has torched the forest adjacent to the roadway near Skykomish, which has left the highway vulnerable when storms pick up. WSDOT spokesperson RB McKeon says they're trying to...
kpq.com
Wenatchee School Board Members Comment on Electoral District Vote from June
Wenatchee School Board members Katherine Thomas and Julie Norton commented on the district’s new voting district plan and how that will affect elections in 2023. During their school board meeting on Oct. 11, Thomas reintroduced the topic while the board talked about their search for the next Superintendent. Back...
kpq.com
Our Valley Our Future Adds Two New Board Members
The Our Valley Our Future group has two new board members. The addition of Kim Hatfield of Catholic Charities and Tracy Bowerman of the Upper Columbia Salmon Recovery Board will bring the group’s board of directors to seventeen. Our Valley Coordinator, Steve Maher, says both new members bring a...
kpq.com
Chelan County Fire Restrictions to Allow Residential Campfires Starting Friday
Chelan County Commissioners decided to lower certain fire restrictions starting Friday. Fire restrictions in unincorporated areas of Chelan County will be lowered to Stage 1, which bans outdoor burning of yard debris but does allow residential campfires. Aside from residential campfires, outdoor burning is still banned, including burning of any...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kpq.com
Chelan County Commissioner Candidate says his Business Background Makes a Difference
Shon Smith is a candidate for Chelan County Commissioner - District 2. Smith, a Cashmere native and local restauranteur, is a conservative Republican who believes his background in business would be a valuable asset to the county. “I think I would bring a perspective to the commission of a business...
Chronicle
Washington Farmer's Killing of Elk Sets Off Legal Dispute
On Jan. 8, 2020, Sedro-Woolley farmer James Blaine Hayton shot and killed an elk calf on his property. He told officers with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife he had a Constitutional right to protect his property, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Skagit County District Court.
Yakima Herald Republic
City installs fencing along Naches Avenue in Yakima, forcing homeless people to move
The city has installed fences again around the medians of two blocks of Naches Avenue in Yakima used by people who are homeless, and might make the fencing permanent. Yakima officials said temporary fencing went up around the medians on Naches Avenue from East Yakima Avenue to East Walnut Street a few weeks ago because of damage to the grass and irrigation systems in the medians. People experiencing homelessness frequently gather at the spot.
KEPR
Wenatchee homicide suspect arrested in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Several law enforcement agencies arrested a suspect in Walla Walla, who is accused of a murder in Wenatchee on Aug. 12. Around 5 p.m. on Oct. 11, Officers of the Walla Walla Regional Drug Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force, and the United States Marshals Service arrested 27-year-old Javier Valdez in the 300 block of N. 9th Ave. in Walla Walla.
WINTER IS COMING: When We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg
WINTER IS COMING: When Do We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg?. Wouldn't you know it, we just had our first official “cold and nipply” night in Yakima this week. It was so cold (HOW COLD WAS IT?), it made me whip out one of my coats this morning before I headed to work. I am sure other parts of the Yakima Valley have already begun to experience some chilly temps at night, too. Excuse me whilst I whine for a second because I am not ready for the cold weather again! Next thing you know, we’ll have to start turning the heat on inside the house and the car. And then NEXT next thing you know, it will be SNOWING!
kpq.com
Recent Active Shooter Exercise in Moses Lake Seen As Effective Tool
First responders and health providers think they're better prepared to handle threatening situations after a recent Active Shooter exercise. Confluence Health and Samaritan Healthcare partnered to hold a full-scale active shooter exercise in Moses Lake. Adam MacDonald with Confluence Health says the hospitals and responders were able to simulate what...
ifiberone.com
Body found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam identified as missing Wenatchee man
ROCK ISLAND — A body found Saturday in the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam has been identified as a missing Wenatchee man. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified the man has 32-year-old David M. Williams. Williams was a resident of Christopher House in Wenatchee. At about 9:15 a.m....
ncwlife.com
Two elementary schools outside Moses Lake placed on lockdown
A pair of Moses Lake elementary schools were put into lockdown this morning because of two of burglary suspects holed up in a nearby home. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the lockdown is in place at North Elementary School on West Craig Street and Larson Heights Elementary School, both in the Larson Community just outside Moses Lake.
Comments / 0