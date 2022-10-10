ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Some children still hospitalized after CO leak at Allentown daycare

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some children who got sick from a carbon monoxide leak at a daycare in Allentown are still in the hospital Wednesday. Some are receiving advanced treatment at hospitals in Philadelphia. Those children were flown down so they could receive hyperbaric oxygen. Lehigh Valley Health Network says it...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Bethlehem, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former Martin Tower site to include 2 new LVHN medical buildings

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday afternoon at city hall approved a subdivision and land development plan to redevelop the former Martin Tower site. The plan, offered by developers Lewis Ronca and Norton Herrick at 1170 Eighth Ave., conceptualizes subdividing the 53-acre site known as Tower...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former Bethlehem Township concrete plant site sold; medical office building planned

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The former Star Crete site in Bethlehem Township has been sold for $1.58 million, perhaps clearing the way for a proposed medical office building. The five-acre site sits at the southwest corner of the intersection of Easton Avenue and Farmersville Road. Remnants of the former concrete business remain, visible mainly from Farmersville Road.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks DA, lawmaker call for closure of Wernersville CCC

SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — Change how you operate or close up shop. That was the message Berks County District Attorney John Adams and others delivered Wednesday to the operators of the state's Wernersville Community Corrections Center. "They have worn out their welcome and community leaders, we are all...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton convenience store owner asks for 15-minute parking space

EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday heard a request from Thabet Alborati, owner of Northampton Grocery at 600 Northampton St., for a 15-minute pickup/delivery parking space in front of the business. Council said it will speak to the police to make sure there would be no problems...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hausman's theft: What really happened?

L. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A family-run farm in southern Lehigh County says someone took advantage of its honor system store, but a woman says it's not what it looks like. Hausman's Fruit Farm posted surveillance photos Wednesday night appearing to show three people in their store on Saturday night, between 10:45-10:55 p.m.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Frenchtown to hold meetings to discuss impact of cannabis businesses

FRENCHTOWN, N.J. - Residents of Frenchtown, a New Jersey borough by the Delaware River, will gather soon to talk about marijuana. New Jersey residents voted in 2020 to allow the sale of marijuana for recreational use. Frenchtown supported that move, with 76.5% of borough voters in favor, according to the Frenchtown website.
FRENCHTOWN, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Plan for new Popeyes gets tabled by Allentown Planning Commission

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission tabled a final plan proposal for a new fast food restaurant Tuesday afternoon at city hall. The plan, offered by Allentown PA Development LLC, involves a Popeyes restaurant with drive-thru at 701 N. 19th St. The proposal calls also for the demolition of the existing 4,525 square-foot structure occupied by the former Nostos Greek restaurant. The property is located in the Urban Commercial District.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown firefighters quickly knock out house fire

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Firefighters quickly battled a house fire in Allentown Wednesday night in the 1800 block of Washington Street. Crews were called to the scene shortly after 10 p.m., and knocked out the one-alarm fire within 45 minutes. No information is available yet on whether there are any...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person smashes Dunkin' window, burglarizes store, police say

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County are hoping the public can help identify the person who burglarized a Dunkin' store. Cumru Township police posted surveillance photos of the burglary that they say happened around 2 a.m. on Oct. 7 at the Dunkin' off Morgantown Road, near Flying Hills.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

