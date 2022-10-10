Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Big pumpkins in place as West Reading gears up to celebrate Pumpkin Fest
WEST READING, Pa. - It's beginning to look a lot like Halloween in West Reading. The big pumpkins are in place ahead of Pumpkin Fest on Penn Avenue. This is the eighth year The West Reading Tavern is spearheading the event. Award-winning pumpkin carver Danny Kissel will be back to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks resident who says parolee stole his tractor speaks out after leaders call for closure of Wernersville CCC
WERNERSVILLE, Pa. - More local leaders are calling for the closure of the Wernersville Community Corrections Center. "This is not the right place for this kind of a facility,” said County Commissioner Christian Leinbach. One man who came face to face with a parolee from the center says it's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Some children still hospitalized after CO leak at Allentown daycare
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some children who got sick from a carbon monoxide leak at a daycare in Allentown are still in the hospital Wednesday. Some are receiving advanced treatment at hospitals in Philadelphia. Those children were flown down so they could receive hyperbaric oxygen. Lehigh Valley Health Network says it...
WFMZ-TV Online
Beauty Systems Group cuts 57 jobs in Schuylkill, Pa. labor department says
Beauty Systems Group in Schuylkill County is eliminating 57 jobs, according to a Pennsylvania notice. The business is at 210 Industrial Park Road in East Norwegian Township, east of Route 61. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry posted a WARN notice Wednesday that the business will close as of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Martin Tower site to include 2 new LVHN medical buildings
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday afternoon at city hall approved a subdivision and land development plan to redevelop the former Martin Tower site. The plan, offered by developers Lewis Ronca and Norton Herrick at 1170 Eighth Ave., conceptualizes subdividing the 53-acre site known as Tower...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Bethlehem Township concrete plant site sold; medical office building planned
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The former Star Crete site in Bethlehem Township has been sold for $1.58 million, perhaps clearing the way for a proposed medical office building. The five-acre site sits at the southwest corner of the intersection of Easton Avenue and Farmersville Road. Remnants of the former concrete business remain, visible mainly from Farmersville Road.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks DA, lawmaker call for closure of Wernersville CCC
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — Change how you operate or close up shop. That was the message Berks County District Attorney John Adams and others delivered Wednesday to the operators of the state's Wernersville Community Corrections Center. "They have worn out their welcome and community leaders, we are all...
WFMZ-TV Online
LVHN doctors who treated many of the CO patients after leak at daycare explain the health impacts
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - In a frightening experience for children, parents and workers at a daycare center in Allentown, 28 children and four adults were overcome by carbon monoxide Tuesday. The vast majority of the kids and adults are now out of hospitals. Some of the patients treated had carbon monoxide...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton convenience store owner asks for 15-minute parking space
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday heard a request from Thabet Alborati, owner of Northampton Grocery at 600 Northampton St., for a 15-minute pickup/delivery parking space in front of the business. Council said it will speak to the police to make sure there would be no problems...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown teacher fired after attending Jan. 6 rally wants lawsuit moved to federal court
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown teacher who was fired after attending a Jan. 6 rally wants his lawsuit moved to federal court. Jason Moorehead, a former social studies teacher at Raub Middle School, says he was wrongfully terminated and is suing over his right to free speech. Moorehead originally filed...
WFMZ-TV Online
Carbon County voters to decide whether to allow county to borrow millions to preserve land, water quality
"You've had this view your entire life?" I asked 73-year-old Dick Foder while looking out over his farm. "It will stay this way?" I asked. "It will stay this way forever," he resolutely stated. Our conversation happened on his glorified go-cart as we covered Fedor's 180-acre preserved farm in Carbon...
WFMZ-TV Online
Hausman's theft: What really happened?
L. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A family-run farm in southern Lehigh County says someone took advantage of its honor system store, but a woman says it's not what it looks like. Hausman's Fruit Farm posted surveillance photos Wednesday night appearing to show three people in their store on Saturday night, between 10:45-10:55 p.m.
WFMZ-TV Online
Frenchtown to hold meetings to discuss impact of cannabis businesses
FRENCHTOWN, N.J. - Residents of Frenchtown, a New Jersey borough by the Delaware River, will gather soon to talk about marijuana. New Jersey residents voted in 2020 to allow the sale of marijuana for recreational use. Frenchtown supported that move, with 76.5% of borough voters in favor, according to the Frenchtown website.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eric Hagarty visits 10th and Penn Elementary School in Reading
Pa. ed. secretary treats Reading students to song, story. The Department of Education streamed the event live on its Facebook page.
WFMZ-TV Online
Plan for new Popeyes gets tabled by Allentown Planning Commission
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission tabled a final plan proposal for a new fast food restaurant Tuesday afternoon at city hall. The plan, offered by Allentown PA Development LLC, involves a Popeyes restaurant with drive-thru at 701 N. 19th St. The proposal calls also for the demolition of the existing 4,525 square-foot structure occupied by the former Nostos Greek restaurant. The property is located in the Urban Commercial District.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown firefighters quickly knock out house fire
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Firefighters quickly battled a house fire in Allentown Wednesday night in the 1800 block of Washington Street. Crews were called to the scene shortly after 10 p.m., and knocked out the one-alarm fire within 45 minutes. No information is available yet on whether there are any...
WFMZ-TV Online
Person smashes Dunkin' window, burglarizes store, police say
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County are hoping the public can help identify the person who burglarized a Dunkin' store. Cumru Township police posted surveillance photos of the burglary that they say happened around 2 a.m. on Oct. 7 at the Dunkin' off Morgantown Road, near Flying Hills.
WFMZ-TV Online
Versant Fine Jewelry Boutique in Bethlehem Township closing, to consolidate with Werkheiser Jewelers
Versant Fine Jewelry Boutique in Bethlehem Township is holding a going-out-of-business sale and will close later this year. Owner Gary Werkheiser will continue to operate Werkheiser Jewelers in Saucon Valley Square off Route 378, and the Versant business will be consolidated at that Lower Saucon Township location. No closing date...
