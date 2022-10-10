WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Most of the Cape Fear Region has recorded no measurable rain through the first ten days of October and the remainder of this Tuesday, October 11 is also likely to feature fair and dry skies. Soon, an approaching and passing front will author decent odds for showers and thundershowers: 20% Wednesday, 60% Wednesday night, 60% Thursday morning, and 10% Thursday evening. Many places will get a few helpful tenths of an inch of rain out of this setup before rain chances conveniently return to near 0% for Friday and the weekend.

