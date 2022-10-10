Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
columbuscountynews.com
Yergeau Reinstated by City
Fire Chief David Yergeau was back on duty at 8 a.m. Wednesday (today) after being reinstated by the city. Yergeau was put on suspension last month due to an unspecified complaint. The city conducted an internal investigation, and city council ended the suspension Tuesday night. The chief has been with...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach Town Council accepts 85 acre land gift
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Mayor Shannon Phillips and the Sunset Beach Town Council have accepted around 85 acres of land within the Town limits. The gift includes the Twin Lakes, the property they reside on, and the 20-acre parcel of marshland south of Sunset Boulevard West. Member Managers...
The State Port Pilot
Southport Alderman Alt: city has toxic work environment
One of Southport’s aldermen has expressed his frustration on social media about the city’s approach to the council/manager structure of government, particularly when it comes to the use of employees. On Oct. 5, Alderman Rich Alt posted on his “Rich Alt for Aldermen 2021” Facebook page that the...
WECT
Anonymous family gives $500,000 to New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An anonymous Wilmington family gifted $500,000 for patients at the Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute, per a Novant Health release. “This gift will fund program enhancements for hematology/oncology services, such as patient navigation and case management, to help directly support patients undergoing cancer treatment,” stated a Novant spokesperson in a release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WECT
N Kerr Ave. lane closure continues due to sewer repairs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has announced that the southbound lane of the 1600 block of N Kerr Ave. will be closed to traffic due to repairs being made on the sewer. Per the release, the lane is closed between Rossmore Road and 1602 N...
WECT
Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As of 4:38 p.m., the outage had been reduced to under 300 customers according to Duke Energy. An hour later, power has been restored to all but a few customers. The Wilmington Police Department also announced on Facebook that power has been restored. A major power...
WECT
Upcoming road closures, traffic changes for filming
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced plans for road closures and traffic changes to accommodate film projects currently underway in the local area. Per releases from the city, three projects plan to temporarily alter traffic to allow for filming. October 12. On October 12 from 6...
WECT
Highway 6: The history behind the North Carolina Oyster Festival
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Oyster Festival in Ocean Isle Beach draws thousands of people to the island. This year marks the 41st rendition of the festival, and Mayor Debbie Smith reflects on its roots in southern Brunswick County. Smith says the festival was first held at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
Neighbors fear for their safety as hunters take aim next door
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - As dove season ends, hunters can still take aim at several other birds for the time being, though neighbors in one development say they’re worried the sport is threatening their safety. “The interest of these hunters who are being totally reckless and careless are being...
All 3 of North Carolina’s cable ferries are operating again for the first time in years
The state’s inland river ferries are in spots where the traffic and the location wouldn’t justify the expense of building a bridge.
WECT
How oysters go from farms to dinner plates throughout North Carolina
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WECT) - People are used to having oysters served to them at a restaurant, but do you know what happens before they hit your table?. I spoke with Matthew Schwab, owner of Hold Fast Oyster Company in Sneads Ferry, to learn more about the intricate processes of an oyster farm.
WECT
Trial delayed again for former Southport Police Chief charged with fraudulently recording work hours
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The trial for former Southport Police Chief Gary Smith has been postponed until January, per District Attorney Jon David’s office. Smith and his former second-in-command, Michael Simmons, were charged on July 26, 2018, with conspiracy to obtain properties by false pretenses, willful failure to discharge duties and obstruction of justice. They were later indicted by a Brunswick County grand jury on charges of corruption in August 2018.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
Police in Wrightsville Beach searching for missing man
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing on Tuesday, October 11. “Francisco Vega Watkins, 41, also known as ‘Frank’, was last seen at his job site on North Lumina Ave. in Wrightsville Beach. There is no clothing description at this time and the subject left his vehicle at the job site. Mr. Watkins is approximately 5′11″ with long black hair,” wrote a WBPD representative in a release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ results in 18 narcotics offenses
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently teamed up with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to conduct ‘Operation Zero Tolerance’. The campaign took place on Wednesday in Tar Heel, Bladenboro and East Arcadia. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the operation was...
whqr.org
WPD investigating two shootings, including fatal incident off Shipyard Boulevard
WPD units responded to the 600 block of Montclair Drive, off of Wilshire Boulevard, just after noon on Thursday, October 5 in reference to a suspicious person attempting to break into vehicles. Upon arrival, officers learned that this male and another individual were involved in an altercation which led to the suspicious person being shot.
WECT
Morgan Myles, finalist on NBC’s “The Voice”, picks Wilmington for her watch party competition
Brunswick County Emergency Services Director suspended. Pink Energy solar company files for bankruptcy leaving customers in the dark. Pink Energy solar company files for bankruptcy leaving customers in the dark. Highway 6: Seabird Oysters and Mignonette Sauce. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Highway 6: Chef Dean Neff of "Seabird" shucks...
WECT
Oak Island man rescues young boy in Portugal
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - It’s often a split-second decision to jump into action during an emergency. That was the case for a surfer from Oak Island, who saved a boy after the boy’s father drowned trying to save his son. The surfer, David Edralin, says he’s no...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: fair skies a rule, one decent rain chance an exception
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Most of the Cape Fear Region has recorded no measurable rain through the first ten days of October and the remainder of this Tuesday, October 11 is also likely to feature fair and dry skies. Soon, an approaching and passing front will author decent odds for showers and thundershowers: 20% Wednesday, 60% Wednesday night, 60% Thursday morning, and 10% Thursday evening. Many places will get a few helpful tenths of an inch of rain out of this setup before rain chances conveniently return to near 0% for Friday and the weekend.
WECT
District Attorney asks judge to allow additional evidence at rape trial that would link suspect to two murders
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two unsolved murders could soon become part of a trial of a man accused of raping and kidnapping a victim in 1996, and it’s not the first time his name has come up in those cases. Timothy Craig Iannone is currently awaiting trial for the rape and kidnapping of an alleged victim more than two decades ago.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Murder suspect makes first appearance for Sunday shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —On Monday, a man accused in a deadly shooting that happened over in Wilmington on Sunday, October 10, made his first appearance at the New Hanover County Courthouse. 29-year-old Rony Julian Sanchez-Rivera is charged with murder, and assault on a government official. Sanchez-Rivera was appointed an...
Comments / 0