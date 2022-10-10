ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bald Head Island, NC

columbuscountynews.com

Yergeau Reinstated by City

Fire Chief David Yergeau was back on duty at 8 a.m. Wednesday (today) after being reinstated by the city. Yergeau was put on suspension last month due to an unspecified complaint. The city conducted an internal investigation, and city council ended the suspension Tuesday night. The chief has been with...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sunset Beach Town Council accepts 85 acre land gift

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Mayor Shannon Phillips and the Sunset Beach Town Council have accepted around 85 acres of land within the Town limits. The gift includes the Twin Lakes, the property they reside on, and the 20-acre parcel of marshland south of Sunset Boulevard West. Member Managers...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
The State Port Pilot

Southport Alderman Alt: city has toxic work environment

One of Southport’s aldermen has expressed his frustration on social media about the city’s approach to the council/manager structure of government, particularly when it comes to the use of employees. On Oct. 5, Alderman Rich Alt posted on his “Rich Alt for Aldermen 2021” Facebook page that the...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Anonymous family gives $500,000 to New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An anonymous Wilmington family gifted $500,000 for patients at the Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute, per a Novant Health release. “This gift will fund program enhancements for hematology/oncology services, such as patient navigation and case management, to help directly support patients undergoing cancer treatment,” stated a Novant spokesperson in a release.
WILMINGTON, NC
City
Bald Head Island, NC
Bald Head Island, NC
Government
WECT

N Kerr Ave. lane closure continues due to sewer repairs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has announced that the southbound lane of the 1600 block of N Kerr Ave. will be closed to traffic due to repairs being made on the sewer. Per the release, the lane is closed between Rossmore Road and 1602 N...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Upcoming road closures, traffic changes for filming

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced plans for road closures and traffic changes to accommodate film projects currently underway in the local area. Per releases from the city, three projects plan to temporarily alter traffic to allow for filming. October 12. On October 12 from 6...
WILMINGTON, NC
#Volunteers#Planning Board#Master Plan#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#The Village Council#Bhi Club#Committee
WECT

Neighbors fear for their safety as hunters take aim next door

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - As dove season ends, hunters can still take aim at several other birds for the time being, though neighbors in one development say they’re worried the sport is threatening their safety. “The interest of these hunters who are being totally reckless and careless are being...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Trial delayed again for former Southport Police Chief charged with fraudulently recording work hours

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The trial for former Southport Police Chief Gary Smith has been postponed until January, per District Attorney Jon David’s office. Smith and his former second-in-command, Michael Simmons, were charged on July 26, 2018, with conspiracy to obtain properties by false pretenses, willful failure to discharge duties and obstruction of justice. They were later indicted by a Brunswick County grand jury on charges of corruption in August 2018.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Police in Wrightsville Beach searching for missing man

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing on Tuesday, October 11. “Francisco Vega Watkins, 41, also known as ‘Frank’, was last seen at his job site on North Lumina Ave. in Wrightsville Beach. There is no clothing description at this time and the subject left his vehicle at the job site. Mr. Watkins is approximately 5′11″ with long black hair,” wrote a WBPD representative in a release.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ results in 18 narcotics offenses

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently teamed up with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to conduct ‘Operation Zero Tolerance’. The campaign took place on Wednesday in Tar Heel, Bladenboro and East Arcadia. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the operation was...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Oak Island man rescues young boy in Portugal

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - It’s often a split-second decision to jump into action during an emergency. That was the case for a surfer from Oak Island, who saved a boy after the boy’s father drowned trying to save his son. The surfer, David Edralin, says he’s no...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: fair skies a rule, one decent rain chance an exception

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Most of the Cape Fear Region has recorded no measurable rain through the first ten days of October and the remainder of this Tuesday, October 11 is also likely to feature fair and dry skies. Soon, an approaching and passing front will author decent odds for showers and thundershowers: 20% Wednesday, 60% Wednesday night, 60% Thursday morning, and 10% Thursday evening. Many places will get a few helpful tenths of an inch of rain out of this setup before rain chances conveniently return to near 0% for Friday and the weekend.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Murder suspect makes first appearance for Sunday shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —On Monday, a man accused in a deadly shooting that happened over in Wilmington on Sunday, October 10, made his first appearance at the New Hanover County Courthouse. 29-year-old Rony Julian Sanchez-Rivera is charged with murder, and assault on a government official. Sanchez-Rivera was appointed an...
WILMINGTON, NC

