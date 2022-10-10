Flying pumpkins, cider and donuts, a corn maze, pumpkins available for purchase, operating steam engines, and a rural farming community set in 1932 – all to be discovered and enjoyed during the weekends of October 15-16 and October 22-23. Pumpkins will begin flying at 10:30 a.m. each day and continue every hour on the half-hour. The last flight will be at 4:30 p.m. Admission to the 60-acre living history museum is $10 for adults, $7.50 for seniors, and $6 for students. Preschoolers are free. Gates open at 10 a.m. each day. A shuttle will be running throughout the park the entire day. Wellington Farm USA is located at 6944 S. Military Road southwest of Grayling. The farm is easily accessed from either Exit 251 of I-75 or Exit 206 of US-127.

GRAYLING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO