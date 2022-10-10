ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayling, MI

Crawford County Avalanche

A Look At Our Past 10/13/2022

Six Grayling High School students were expelled last Thursday in connection with drug distribution and possession cases. At special hearing, the Crawford AuSable School Board made their decision to permanently expel the student who was selling marijuana on school grounds, while expelling the remaining five for the rest of the school year.
Crawford County Avalanche

Briefs 10.13.2022

Flying pumpkins, cider and donuts, a corn maze, pumpkins available for purchase, operating steam engines, and a rural farming community set in 1932 – all to be discovered and enjoyed during the weekends of October 15-16 and October 22-23. Pumpkins will begin flying at 10:30 a.m. each day and continue every hour on the half-hour. The last flight will be at 4:30 p.m. Admission to the 60-acre living history museum is $10 for adults, $7.50 for seniors, and $6 for students. Preschoolers are free. Gates open at 10 a.m. each day. A shuttle will be running throughout the park the entire day. Wellington Farm USA is located at 6944 S. Military Road southwest of Grayling. The farm is easily accessed from either Exit 251 of I-75 or Exit 206 of US-127.
oceanacountypress.com

Brothers allegedly hold up man at gunpoint in Wesco parking lot.

SHELBY — Two men from Gaylord, Michigan who are brothers allegedly held up a man at gunpoint in the parking lot at the Wesco convenience store on State Street Sunday, Oct. 9, shortly after 11 a.m., according to Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast. The men, ages 53 and 43,...
9&10 News

Man Killed in Side-By-Side Accident in Roscommon County

A Stoney Point, Ontario man was arrested Sunday after causing a deadly side-by-side accident due to drunk driving, according to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were sent to Windywood Drive and Artesia Beach Road in Saint Helen where they found Richfield Township paramedics and fire personnel helping two people. After investigating, they determined that three people had been in the Can-Am side-by-side that rolled over.
Crawford County Avalanche

COA to modify Senior Center project for another round of bids

Rising construction costs continue to keep the project significantly over budget. The Crawford County Commission on Aging’s effort to renovate a building to serve as a new senior center for the community has been hampered for months by rising construction costs following the COVID-19 pandemic, and the COA is now preparing to cut portions of the project following an unsuccessful bidding process.
The Saginaw News

Michigan man arrested after allegedly detaining school bus for 20 minutes while impersonating police officer

GOODAR TWP, MI — A South Branch man was arrested after allegedly detaining a school bus while falsely claiming he was a police officer. About 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 28, a Hale Community Schools bus was taking students to the South Branch Fire Department in Goodar Township. A student began experiencing a bloody nose, prompting the bus driver to pull into the parking lot to determine whether the student needed medical attention and if an assault had occurred.
